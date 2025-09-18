Nestled in the heart of Chevy Chase, Maryland, this traditional Colonial-style home blends timeless charm with modern versatility. Set on a tree-lined street, the residence captures the elegance of classic architecture with its symmetrical façade, brick exterior, and shuttered windows. Inside, spacious living areas feature hardwood floors and a welcoming fireplace, creating a warm and refined atmosphere.

One of the home’s most unique features is its thoughtfully designed accessory apartment. This apartment offers a private entrance and is attached to the main home by an enclosed breezeway. Inside, you’ll find a full kitchen, a living area, a bedroom, and a full bath. The breezeway, with its skylight, allows natural light to stream in, creating a bright and inviting space. This flexible space adds both value and practicality, making the property well-suited to today’s evolving lifestyles.

Beyond the interiors, the home opens to a beautifully landscaped backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining or quiet relaxation. Chevy Chase itself provides a rare balance of small-town charm and urban accessibility, with parks, boutique shopping, and quick access to downtown Washington, D.C. Offering historic character and exceptional flexibility, this Colonial home is a rare opportunity in one of Maryland’s most sought-after communities.

Address: 3500 Shepherd St, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

