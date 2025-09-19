Beautiful updated home on 6.89 acres seamlessly blends modern design with timeless charm. Incredible expanded gourmet kitchen completed in 2023, featuring a stunning Maldives leathered quartzite island, walnut cabinets with integrated interior outlets, Wolf range, two dishwashers and cabinet depth refrigerator and freezer. The adjoining family room offers a cozy fireplace and a beamed ceiling, with glass doors opening to the patio. The sunroom provides serene views, while formal living and dining rooms with white oak floors are perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs, the primary suite is a serene retreat with a walk-in closet and a beautifully updated en-suite bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower. There are a total of four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, all with hardwood floors. The main-level also features a bedroom and full bath. The lower level is an entertainer’s dream, with a wet bar and game room.

Outdoors, a fabulous patio awaits with an outdoor kitchen and hot tub. The property is an equestrian’s paradise with a 5-stall center-aisle barn opening to individual paddocks, separate hay barn, grass schooling area, and extensive ride-out trails. A large vegetable garden, chicken coop, and tractor shed complete this magnificent property. Offered at $1,400,000.

Address: 12421 Henderson Rd, Clifton, VA 20124

