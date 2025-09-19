Want to See What Could Be Ovechkin’s Last Game in DC? It’s Going to Cost You.

The Washington Capitals begin their preseason next week, but it’s the very end of the schedule, in April, that some fans are already eyeing. In what is likely the final season for Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time goal scorer, some resale prices for the last regular-season game at Capital One Arena are currently almost eight times higher than for other games. In at least one case we saw, the markup was even more than that: One seller was asking $2,000 more than usual for an upper concourse seat that would typically cost no more than $50 resale.

At press time, resale tickets on Ticketmaster for the April 12 game against the Penguins ranged from $375.48 in section 429 of the upper concourse to $2,101.68 in section 405, also in the upper concourse. A check of an earlier October 14 game against the Lightning shows resale seats available starting at around $50 in both sections 429 and 405, closer to face value.

Capitals spokesperson Sergey Kocharov tells Washingtonian: “We have seen tremendous demand for all home games this season, especially for this particular game since the schedule was released. The public inventory available for this game [April 12] was sold out through partial plans and individual game ticket sales when they began.” Kocharov said that regarding the high price of some resale listings: “Fans have the option to resell their tickets and set prices at their own discretion.”

Although the hopeful reseller in section 405 might not ultimately get such a hefty sale—we also saw seats lower down starting at around $650 or $700—the ambitious listings and prices show the excitement to come. The prices may only go higher.

Ovi’s actual final home game will depend on whether the Caps make it to the playoffs—and, of course, whether it’s truly the 40-year-old’s final season and whether he stays healthy. If you can’t get a ticket for the April 12 game, the Caps actually close out the regular season on April 14 in Columbus, playing the Blue Jackets. At press time, you could still snag a ticket there for $83.30. Roundtrip airfare from DC to Columbus in April? Around $275. Nationwide Arena might not be as rocking for the Caps, but you can still wear red. The game is also scheduled to be televised on TNT and HBO Max.