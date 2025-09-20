SDR Properties has beautifully redesigned a 3,500-square-foot residence at 5522 Lincoln Street in Bethesda. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home offers an ideal blend of comfort, convenience, and luxury. A separate private two-story cottage in the backyard provides additional space including a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen, loft, and an office/sitting room space, catering to various lifestyle needs.

The home boasts wide-open living spaces bathed in natural light from oversized windows. Custom crown molding, white oak hardwoods, natural stones, two fireplaces, and custom closets add to its charm.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring stunning Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, custom Oak cabinetry, a Wolf range, and a Sub-Zero appliance package. A spacious separate pantry with countertop space, refrigerated beverage drawers, and ample storage complements a built-in butler’s pantry with a wine fridge, making entertaining a breeze.

The upper-level features four graciously appointed bedrooms, including a primary suite that serves as a sanctuary.

Located in a vibrant community near local parks, markets, renowned dining, shopping, and multiple access points to DC and VA, 5522 Lincoln St has it all.

Address: 5522 Lincoln St, Bethesda, MD 20817

Contact:

Cheryl Leahy

301-370-2484