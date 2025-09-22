Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Lists Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Elise Stefanik, the Republican representative from New York, has listed her Capitol Hill townhouse for sale, in advance of her potential campaign for New York governor. The listing price is $2.195 million, and the listing agents are Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The townhouse, just northwest of Eastern Market, was designed and constructed by DC architect John Melby in 1927. It features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with dual sinks and a wine fridge, a primary suite with a soaking tub, a lower level with a recreation room and wet bar, and a rear patio and deck. Stefanik purchased the rowhouse in 2010 for $1.2 million as an investment with some family members, she told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported news of the listing. According to public records, the purchaser was EMS DC Properties, a New York LLC.

Stefanik was elected to Congress in 2014. She told the Journal that she’s selling in part because her 4-year-old son is attending school in upstate New York and she’ll be there more often.

Last week, New York GOP chair Ed Cox told Politico that Stefanik will announce her run for New York governor after the November elections. Stefanik told the Journal she hasn’t made a decision yet.