Immerse yourself in a brand-new, free outdoor gallery of museum-quality art, steps from the Farragut West and Farragut North Metro stations. Art Ave features 13 large sculptures and a series of ground floor window artworks that spans three iconic blocks downtown—from Lafayette Park, through Farragut Square, and up Connecticut Avenue.

Among the sculptures, you’ll find interactive, playful artwork like giant instruments and music notes. Turn the hand crank on these pieces to bring them to life with music and lights.

Explore Art Ave Day and Night

Many sculptures illuminate with colors at dusk, so you can explore Art Ave day and night. Each vivid artwork serves as a beacon to the next and invites a continued journey that summons imagination, interaction, and discovery.

Learn more about the artworks created by local, national, and international artists by taking a self-guided tour. Scan the QR code on one of the artwork signs to get started. The tour is powered by the STQRY Guide app (iOS or Android) and is available on-demand from your mobile device, making it easy to explore Art Ave at your own pace.

Fun Fall Events in Farragut Square

As part of Art Ave, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting fall events in Farragut Square that offer something for everyone. All events are free and open to the public, inviting people to gather, move, and connect.

TriFit: Yoga in the Park with CorePower Yoga

Tuesdays, through October 21 | 5:30 – 6:30 PM | Farragut Square

Unwind after work with free outdoor yoga sessions guided by instructors from CorePower Yoga. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a curious beginner, TriFit offers an hour of movement, mindfulness, and fresh air in the park. Learn more or sign up at

Farragut Fun Days

Thursdays, through October 16 | 12:30 – 2:00 PM | Farragut Square

Lunchtime comes alive with cultural performances, community partners, and outdoor fun. Highlights include:

Events are weather dependent. View the full event schedule and check for updates at goldentriangledc.com or follow @GoldenTriangleDC on Instagram.

Plan Your Visit

Experience Art Ave any day of the week and at any hour through January 2026.

Art Ave is centered around Farragut Square and easily accessible on four Metro lines: Red (Exit at Farragut North), and Blue/Orange/Silver (Exit at Farragut West). The central location of the Golden Triangle makes it easy to get here whether you’re driving, biking, walking, riding a bus or train, or even flying here. For directions, use the Farragut Square address: 912 17th Street NW; Washington, DC 20036.

While you’re in the Golden Triangle, grab a drink or meal nearby and relax in Farragut Square. Connect with family, friends, or colleagues at a bistro table in the shade of one of the vibrant pink umbrellas or relax in the comfy Parisian-style garden chairs scattered throughout the park.

Visit ArtAveDC.com for more details.

_______________

Art Ave is presented by the Golden Triangle BID and made possible by the DC Office of Planning’s Streets for People grant program.

Free | 800 Connecticut Ave. – 1050 Connecticut Ave. NW, including Farragut Square