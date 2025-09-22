Washington D.C. is full of history, but few attractions offer immersive storytelling and interactive learning, found at The People’s House: A White House Experience.

Since opening last September, more than 270,000 people have added this fun immersive space to their DC itineraries. The People’s House is a lovely addition to a trip to DC or a stop by the White House Visitors Center.

White House history comes to life in 12 different exhibits where visitors can explore the lives of presidents and first families, discover the important role the of White House staff, and learn the traditions that make the building a symbol around the world.

Whether you take a seat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office Replica, participate in historical moments in the Cabinet Room, or take a deep dive into various rooms in the 360-degree Immersive Theater, The People’s House is a great place to visit for people of all ages.

The People’s House is also home to the White House History Shop. Where visitors can take a piece of White House history home, including the Official 2025 White House Christmas Ornament. Proceeds from the ornament and all of the products and publications in our shop support the mission of the White House Historical Association and The People’s House.

Passes to The People’s House are free and available seven days a week from 9-5pm. Group visits and field trips are also welcome to The People’s House, more information can be found here. The People’s House will be celebrating its first anniversary this week with fun giveaways, scavenger hunts, and more! Learn more here.