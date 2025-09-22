27 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Good day, DC!

The All Things Go Music Festival brings Lucy Dacus and Doechii to town this weekend. Plus, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations continue with three family-friendly festivals.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

September 22–28

All Things Go Music Festival. This highly-anticipated fall music fest returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion this weekend. Three-day passes are sold out, but you can still snag single-day tickets to catch major artists Lucy Dacus, Doechii, Noah Kahan, and others perform live at the All Things Go Music Festival (Fri-Sun, $39+, Columbia). Lowriding Family Festival. The Smithsonian has a new exhibit dedicated to the heritage of lowrider vehicles. As part of the opening of “Corazón y vida,” the museum is throwing a community festival where attendees can see lowrider cars and bikes, listen to live music, watch documentaries on the history, and sit in on panel discussions (Sat, free, Downtown). Fiesta DC. Fiesta DC started during the ’70s in Mount Pleasant to express the richness of Latino culture. Now, the tradition fills the streets of downtown DC every year with ancestral fashions, Latin music, folk dance, and a lively parade on Constitution Avenue (Sat-Sun, free, Downtown). Strategic Love Play at Signature Theatre. Attend the DC premiere of Strategic Love Play at Signature Theatre. The comedy penned by Succession writer Miriam Battye explores the absurdities of modern dating (Tues through November 9, $47+, Arlington). “Women Artists from Antwerp to Amsterdam, 1600-1750.” The exhibit “Women Artists from Antwerp to Amsterdam, 1600-1750” opens at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, showcasing paintings, sculptures, embroidery, and other works by more than 40 Dutch and Flemish artists (Fri through January 11, 2026, $16 for adults, $13 for DC residents, free for ages 21 and under, Downtown). Fotos y Recuerdos Festival. Guests of all ages can enjoy bilingual bingo, scavenger hunts, a Selena-themed coloring station, and crown-making inspired by historic artists Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat at the annual Fotos y Recuerdos Festival. Youngsters can also get a sneak peek of the latest bilingual children’s book from Lil’ Libros about legendary MLB pitcher Fernando Valenzuela ahead of its fall release (Sat, free, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Learn the heritage of the traditional Chinese game 9-Man (Thurs, free, MLK Memorial Library).

Kick off fall in your best lederhosen or dirndl at Lovettsville Oktoberfest (Fri-Sun, free, Lovettsville).

Festival-goers can buy autumn produce and snacks from Freshfarm market vendors and shop for handmade items and vintage products from URBNmarket at Mosaic Fall Festival (Sat-Sun, free, Fairfax).

Theater and shows:

Theatre Week invites locals to catch more than 20 area performances at a discounted rate (through October 5, $25+, various participating theaters).

Julius X re-envisions the tragedy of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar (Mon through October 26, $20+, Capitol Hill).

The Heart Sellers opens at Studio Theatre this month. The show about two immigrant families is set in the ’70s on Thanksgiving Day (Wed through October 26 , $42+, Logan Circle).

The Washington Ballet returns to CityCenterDC for a round of outdoor performances (Fri-Sat, free, Downtown).

Music and concerts:

Harpist and composer Mary Lattimore kicks off Songbyrd Music House’s 10th anniversary showcase (Tues, $22+, Union Market).

Latino musician Gigi MacLaughlin performs at Met Park for NaLa Noches music series (Thurs, free, Arlington).

Anime fans can nerd out at this cosplay rave (Fri, $23, Wharf).

Line dance and see local country artist Melissa Quinn Fox perform live at Boot ‘N’ Scoot Country Music Festival (Sat, $18, Union Market).

Bites and beverages:

Aslin Beer Co. is throwing a 10th birthday bash featuring brew tastings, standup comedy, live music, and more entertainment (Sat, $50+ for drink ticket, $30 for non-drink ticket, $10 for kids under 17, Alexandria).

Things to do with kids:

Meet farm animals and ride amusement attractions at the State Fair of Virginia (Fri through October 5, $10.50+ for ages 5 to 12, $11+ for adults, free for ages 4 and younger, Doswell).

Acknowledge Latinas in aviation with flight demos, bilingual story time, art, author meet-and-greets, kid-friendly entertainment, and a live concert featuring Latin9 Orchestra (Sat, free, College Park).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!