Nationals Park Is Transforming Into a Winter Carnival With Snow Tubing and a Train

Fall has just begun, but winter is coming to Nationals Park. The stadium is transforming into Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park from November 28 to December 24, a seasonal carnival bringing snow tubing, a train, curling, and more to the field.

Though the festivities are a celebration of winter, the team actually began with favorite summer pastimes when dreaming up the different elements. “We’re taking the traditions of summer and finding ways to winterize that,” says Jonathan Stahl, vice president of Nationals Park Events. The reverse engineering produced ideas such as putt putt golf and a snowball throwing challenge inspired by boardwalk arcade games.

Given the ballpark setting, many of the activities also have a sporty element. Six snow tubing lanes slide into second base, and if you’ve ever wanted to try curling, there’s an opportunity to pick up a broom and channel your inner Winter Olympian. The field is typically reserved for players and running presidents, but attendees will be able to climb aboard a train that chugs around the diamond.

For those who missed the Northern Lights’ brief flicker in the region last winter, you can step inside an igloo for a 360-degree view of the aurora borealis. Other light displays include a sculpture garden with massive snowflakes created by local artists and LED seesaws.

Keeping in the spirit of summer fun with a winter remix, concessions will combine stadium snacks (think: ballpark hot dogs) with fair favorites such as funnel cakes. Patrons 21 and older can access the speakeasy in the batting cages, an adult-only space inspired by an après-ski experience with winter cocktails and fire pits for s’mores.

The experience is intended to be flexible, a choose-your-own adventure depending on the crowd. Families can take a kid-friendly journey on the train, the speakeasy is a potential date-night spot, and groups can gather for a round of mini golf and more winter whimsy at the ballpark.

“It’s just fun for adults to relive a little bit of that childhood,” says Stahl.

Tickets are currently on sale and cost $29.50 a person.

Join the conversation!