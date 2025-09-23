Paris

Why It’s Polluted: At the Olympics in 1900, athletes swam in the Seine. But over time, pollution accumulated from human and animal waste, boats, and debris. And Paris has a combined sewer system, so wastewater and stormwater flow through the same pipes. By the late 1960s, about 60 percent of the city’s sewage went into the river.

Year Swimming Was Banned: 1923

The Cleanup Plan: In 1990, Paris’s mayor set a goal to open the Seine to swimmers. Efforts picked up in 2015, when the city announced that the river would be swimmable for the 2024 Olympics. Pipes and wastewater-treatment plants were updated, and an underground storage basin was built to help prevent overflows. The city incentivized houses and houseboats to connect to the city’s sewage plant instead of dumping into the water.

What They’ve Spent: The whole cleanup project is estimated to have cost more than $1.5 billion.

Can You Swim There Now?: The Seine was used for events in the 2024 Olympics, though there were some lingering issues from elevated bacteria levels. This summer, three buoyed-off areas opened for public swimming.