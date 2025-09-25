How to Pose Couples, According to a DC-Area Wedding Photographer

“This wedding was unique in that I had shot two of the bride’s best friends’ weddings, so I had gotten to know the couple. Niki and Tony are the life of every party, so a big reason these photos are so fun is because they are so fun. But I also talked to Niki a lot about the art direction before the day and they were down for any idea I pitched. We talked about everything from the dance floor to the backdrop and the funky [expired] film. I’m also buds with the wedding planner [Sam of Marriage and Mimosas], so it felt really collaborative. The energy is all them, though. I had the same amount of portrait time I have for any other couple on a wedding day, but they were really willing to get weird and trust me. In a nutshell, our weirdness perfectly overlapped and we had a bunch of fun! Definitely one of my favorite [weddings] of all time.”

– AS TOLD TO AMY MOELLER

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!