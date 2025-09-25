Weddings

How to Pose Couples, According to a DC-Area Wedding Photographer

Kir Tuben reflects on how she captures personality within a photo.

“This wedding was unique in that I had shot two of the bride’s best friends’ weddings, so I had gotten to know the couple. Niki and Tony are the life of every party, so a big reason these photos are so fun is because they are so fun. But I also talked to Niki a lot about the art direction before the day and they were down for any idea I pitched. We talked about everything from the dance floor to the backdrop and the funky [expired] film. I’m also buds with the wedding planner [Sam of Marriage and Mimosas], so it felt really collaborative. The energy is all them, though. I had the same amount of portrait time I have for any other couple on a wedding day, but they were really willing to get weird and trust me. In a nutshell, our weirdness perfectly overlapped and we had a bunch of fun! Definitely one of my favorite [weddings] of all time.”

– AS TOLD TO AMY MOELLER

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

