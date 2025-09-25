This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

60 Years of Covering Washington

To mark our 60th anniversary, we recall some of Washingtonian’s weirdest, wildest, most memorable covers–and the recurring themes that tie them together. By Kate Corliss and Patrick Hruby.

A Look Back: 1965

The year this magazine was founded was full of change and turmoil–much like today. By Sherri Dalphonse and Eric Wills.

Can Abigail Spanberger Make Politics Boring Again?

In an era of bombast and spectacle, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for governor doesn’t go viral, doesn’t do stunts, and promises competence instead of chaos. So far, it’s working for her. By Sylvie McNamara.

Most Powerful Women

The most influential women in Washington who are shaping government, business, the arts, education, law, media, and nonprofits. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Occupied DC: Images from a federal takeover. Photographs by Evy Mages.

Ken They Do That?!: A podcaster’s legal fight against the toy maker Mattel. By Kate Corliss.

Feathered Friend: A “fancy pigeon” creates a stir in Alexandria. By Andrew Beaujon.

Yoga and Guns: A 95,000-square-foot facility in Loudoun County combines a spa and a gun range. By Ike Allen.

Things to Do

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

His Next Act: Studio Theatre’s David Muse talks about the state of DC theater and why he’s stepping down. By Kate Corliss.

The Twilight of Chinatown?: The neighborhood’s Chinese culture is fading. We talked to some of its business owners about where the area is heading. By Sam Cabral and Katie Doran.

LIFE & HEALTH

College-Bound: Should families choosing a private high school focus on where graduates go to college? One local college counselor shares her insights. By Amy Moeller.

Detecting Cancer Risk: Researchers are hoping a simple blood test can measure the chance of breast cancer’s recurrence. By Daniella Byck.

TASTE

Season’s Eating: Our food critic’s nine favorite fall comfort dishes. By Ann Limpert.

Extra, Extra: Initiative 82 has been overhauled in DC–but are restaurant service fees going anywhere? By Jessica Sidman.

Hidden Eats: Baek Ban serves up simple but superb Korean cooking. By Ike Allen.

Small But Mighty: The go-to tools eight restaurant pros keep in their pockets. By Nevin Martell.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Chef’s Bliss: Renovating your kitchen? Here are expert ideas to elevate the space. By Eric Wills.

Neighborhood Briefing: Chevy Chase: The best new restaurants and shops–plus some old favorites–in this historic enclave along the DC line. By Kate Corliss and Lindsey Byman.

FIRST PERSON

Representative Brittany Pettersen on being a new mom while in Congress. By Jessica Sidman.