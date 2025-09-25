Tour These 4 Open Houses This Weekend

Renovated kitchens are the draw in this week’s open-house picks. Check out these listings: a Takoma Park Craftsman, an Arlington rambler, a Capitol Hill carriage house, and a Potomac mansion.

A Capitol Hill Carriage House

Price: $1,199,000

Where: 1 Derby Ln SE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2.5

House size: 1,472 sq feet

Listing agent: Amir Taba, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, September 28, 1 PM —3 PM

A few blocks east of the Eastern Market metro station, this renovated carriage house features an updated kitchen, a fireplace in the main living area, and hardwood floors. Both bedrooms upstairs have an ensuite bath. Outside, find a patio and a parking space with an EV charger.

A Takoma Park Craftsman

Price: $985,000

Where: 122 Park Ave

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

House size: 1,688 sq feet

Listing agent: Judy Cranford, Cranford & Associates

Open house: Saturday, September 27, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, September 28, 1 PM — 3 PM

Located in the Takoma Park Historic District, this 1918 Craftsman-style house offers a renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, a family room that opens to a deck overlooking the backyard, and original pine floors. Plus, the upstairs boasts three bedrooms, a den, and a renovated bathroom.

An Arlington Rambler

Price: $1,225,000

Where: 2040 N Woodstock St

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/2

House size: 1,120 sq feet

Listing agent: Jane Dehais, Compass

Open house: Saturday, September 27, 2 PM — 4 PM

Set in Waverly Hills, this 1950 rambler sports an updated kitchen, a family room that opens onto a new deck, and two bedrooms on the finished lower level. The backyard, featuring a deck with a playhouse and slide, is perfect for kids.

A Potomac Georgian Mansion

Price: $3,399,000

Where: 10821 Barn Wood Ln

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5

House size: 9,186 sq feet

Listing agent: Daniel Kotz, Serhant

Open house: Sunday, September 28, 11 AM — 1 PM

Highlights of this Georgian-style estate—built in 1985 and and updated this year—include a renovated kitchen with German-imported cabinetry, a wine cellar that holds over 1,000 bottles, a lower-level gym, and a fire pit behind the patio.