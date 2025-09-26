4 Ways Attorneys Can Volunteer Their Legal Services in DC Right Now

It’s been a challenging month in DC, and many residents have expressed feelings of helplessness, looking for ways to support and aid their neighbors. Washington is teeming with attorneys, and there’s a few ways they can help vulnerable members of our community. If you have legal experience, here are four ideas for getting involved.

Represent people in ICE detention

Immigration cases are considered civil proceedings, which means people are not guaranteed access to an attorney if they can’t afford one. As a result, 84% of people detained in immigration cases don’t have any legal representation, according to the ACLU. Nonprofit organization Amica Center for Immigrant Rights works primarily with people who are detained in the DC area, and a pro bono program matches attorneys with detained adults and children in need of representation. Experience with immigration law is not a prerequisite for volunteering; AMICA’s attorneys will provide robust mentoring. Find current pro bono cases here.

Help apply for immigration relief

The immigration process is complex, and hiring an attorney can be prohibitively expensive. Without a legal guide, people may not be aware they qualify for immigration relief such as asylum or Temporary Protected Status. There’s a number of immigration legal service providers in the DC area that have pro bono programs, including Catholic Charities, Ayuda, and CARECEN. Unlike AMICA, these groups don’t work solely with people who are detained or facing deportation, offering the opportunity to work on a broader range of cases related to asylum, green cards, and even citizenship.

Use legal training to aid people experiencing homelessness

The federal government has mandated encampment clearings throughout the District, which can be destabilizing for people experiencing homelessness and disrupts attempts to find housing. The Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless offers pro bono opportunities, either as an attorney or legal observer. You can work on cases related to encampments or focus on housing vouchers, eviction sealing, and shelter termination. Legal Aid DC also has pro bono volunteering opportunities related to housing, evictions, and public benefits.

Serve as a legal observer at protests

The National Lawyers Guild runs a program to protect the constitutional right to peacefully protest. Volunteers in the Legal Observer Program record the actions of law enforcement officers at protests, and you don’t need to be a barred attorney to participate: Law students and paralegals can also get involved. Sign up for a training session via the National Lawyers Guild listserv.