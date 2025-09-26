9 Decadent French Brunch Spots Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



2622 P St., NW

Sommelier Elli Benchimol’s Georgetown gem focuses on Champagne and caviar at night. Earlier on weekends, you’ll find indulgences like truffle-scented gougeres, eggs Benedict on croissant (caviar topping optional), a gruyere-topped burger, and sparkling passionfruit cocktails.

1422 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The morning pastries at this St. Tropez-inspired bakery are lovely—apricot-topped croissants, turnovers with chocolate and pastry cream—and so are the filament-thin crepes, which come with sugar and berries, Nutella, or savory fillings.

46290 Cranston St., Sterling

This new French charmer from the team behind nearby Local Provisions offers a shortlist of morning options, including a lobster-and-gruyere omelet, housemade sticky buns, and bloodies with cornichon-stuffed olives. You can order from the regular menu too. (No shame in starting your day with onion soup!)

1039 31st St., NW; 4536 Cherry Hill Rd., Arlington

Georgetown loves its French restaurants, and Chez Billy Sud’s celadon-painted dining room is especially nice during the day. On weekends, you’ll find bistro staples like escargots and steak frites, plus brunch fare—crepes with lemon cream, bruleed French toast, and a croque madame. In Arlington, sister restaurant Cafe Colline wakes up customers with similar dishes, plus marmalade-scented martinis.

3265 Prospect St., NW

What was once Booeymonger is now one of the coziest restaurants in Georgetown. The no-reservations dining room doesn’t serve a brunch menu, but weekend lunch starts at 11 and features oeufs mimosa, salmon rillettes, and a bevy of burgers. Ease into the day with a slate of low-alcohol cocktails.

3714 Macomb St., NW

Cathedral Heights’s clattering but cozy bistro has one of the biggest brunch menus we’ve seen. It’ll satisfy breakfast cravings with ham-and-cheese omelets and Benedicts, but most of the lineup is lunchier: chicken paillard, veal with butter and capers, mushroom risotto, bourride, and lots more.

1601 14th St., NW

Stephen Starr’s always busy, always consistent brasserie opens early (9:30 AM) for weekend brunch. Its approachable menu is as appealing to kids as it is to Francophiles, and it’s tempting to laze away the day at an outdoor table with a carafe of rosé.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This snug neo-bistro feels more Paris than DC. Chef Matt Conroy’s weekend lunch menu is full of simple-seeming pleasures, with dishes like a brioche doughnut with huckleberry jam, or heirloom grains with peaches and fig-leaf oil. It’s also a chance to try a few winners from the dinner menu, whether charred Napa cabbage with tahini or Parisian gnocchi.

1323 Fourth St., NE

At Stephen Starr’s buzzy Union Market bistro—which started in the Meatpacking District—you can go all out with seafood towers and Champagne or stick to humbler plates, like a crepe filled with Comté and ham, or smoked-salmon Benedict. Too early for a dirty martini (the place makes one of the best in town)? Opt for the refreshing, not-too-boozy Eiffel Sour instead.

