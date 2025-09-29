A TikTok-Ready Pan-Asian Restaurant and Karaoke Bar Is Opening in Union Market

Singing Tiger at Hotel Nell. 411 New York Ave., NE.

When the team behind Singing Tiger began conceptualizing the pan-Asian restaurant and karaoke bar at Hotel Nell in Union Market, they turned to a pop star for inspiration on the vibe: Dua Lipa.

“Some of the questions that we ask are high level: Is it wild, fierce, and bold? Does it enhance the rhythm of the night?,” says Michael Vasquez, Corporate Food and Beverage Manager for Charlestowne Hotels, which operates Hotel Nell. “When we concepted the whole thing, Dua Lipa was an icon, you know, a chic European nightclub energy, old-school cool with modern day attitude.”

Bonus: you can actually sing Dua Lipa in one of three private karaoke rooms. And the food and drinks are all created to be camera ready.

Housed in a subterranean space accessed through the alley, the dimly lit red-accented dining room features an omikuji tree, inspired by the Japanese fortune slips found at temples and shrines, where guests can write down their own wishes and desires and hang them up.

The Asian melting pot menu spans from dan dan noodles to banh mi buns to Korean fried chicken wings to marinated melon nigiri. Several dishes are presented with a bit of flare. Skewers, such as grilled shrimp with panang curry or wagyu short rib, come hanging over a vinyl record. Beef pho broth is poured over aromatics tableside. For dessert, try an ube ice cream bun or the shaved ice sundae called halo-halo.

Cocktails are also bait for TikTok. One spicy tequila drink called “Mango Inferno” starts with magic paper that lights on fire, revealing an orchid on the inside. The cocktail is then poured over it. “Smoke on the Watermelon”—combining Japanese vodka, apple soju, watermelon puree, and lemon—is served in a fish-shaped vessel with watermelon-infused boba pearls. It’s topped with a smoke bubble.

The sake menu highlights domestic brands and premium bottles with options by the glass or in flights. The bar also serves sake bombs with a special chant that servers will teach diners.

Singing Tiger’s three karaoke rooms—themed snake, dragon, and tiger—are designed for up to six or eight people. The full menus will be available for karaoke crowds, and a dedicated server will walk each party through the equipment. “They may actually sing a song to kick off the evening,” Vasquez says.

The rooms can be reserved in advance via OpenTable or by phone for $40 to $50 per hour, depending on the night of the week. You can also just pop in if there’s space available.

Karaoke is having a bit of a moment in the Union Market area. Sid Gold’s Request Room lets you sing alongside a live pianist. Meanwhile, the new country western bar Desert 5 Spot offers live band “cowboy karaoke” on Wednesdays.

Join the conversation!