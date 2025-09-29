Under the expert guidance of Dr. Despina M. Markogiannakis, Smiles of Chevy Chase is redefining the standard of dental care in the Washington, D.C. area. Specializing in advanced, general, and implant dentistry, Dr. Markogiannakis blends cutting-edge technology with artistry to deliver stunning smile transformations.

At the forefront of digital dentistry, from implant reconstructions to custom porcelain crowns, clear aligners, nitrous oxide sedation, fillings, in office whitening, to TMJ Botox therapy, her practice offers a comprehensive range of services tailored specifically for each patient. At Smiles of Chevy Chase, all of your dental needs are met with a team you can trust. Even when a day of emergency occurs, the team will always be there to accommodate and support you!

“Dentristry is a perfect combination of art and science,” says Dr. Markogiannakis. Restorative dentistry offers porcelain crowns that seamlessly blend beauty, durability and precision. Utilizing the latest in digital impressions, we provide an enhanced experience— eliminating the discomfort of traditional molds and ensuring a flawless fit. Every treatment is designed with care, including nitrous sedation for those seeking a more relaxed experience. Our precision-driven approach to dental implants preserves your jawbone, enhances oral health, and delivers a natural, lasting solution that’s both easy to maintain and transformative. Trust us to elevate your smile with the artistry and expertise it deserves.

Dr. Despina Markogiannakis, owner of Smiles of Chevy Chase, is one of the most trusted and highly acclaimed dentists, serving patients across MD, DC, and VA. Recognized as a top dentist by Washingtonian, Potomac, and Bethesda magazines, she has built her reputation on exceptional expertise, compassionate care, and an unwavering dedication to earning her patients’ trust. A graduate of Georgetown University and Howard University’s School of Dentistry, where she earned the highest honors and clinical excellence awards. Dr. Markogiannakis sets the gold standard in dental care, offering a warm, welcoming environment where patient trust and satisfaction are her top priorities.

Smiles of Chevy Chase—where beauty, precision and trust converge for a truly exceptional smile.