The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

10

Where: 6910 Blaisdell Rd

How much: $4.4 million

Listing agent: Nicole Terry and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Brian Maury, Compass

Constructed by custom homebuilder Richard Cantor, this stone and stucco chateau features a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a family room with a limestone fireplace, and French doors that open onto a flagstone terrace with an outdoor kitchen. The primary suite is housed in a separate wing and includes a sitting area, balcony, and travertine-clad bath. The lower level features a wine cellar, home theater, and fitness center.

9

Where: 217 S Union Street

How much: $4,606,500

Listing agent: Phyllis G Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Hadley Lankford and Jaci Appel, Washington Fine Properties

This four-story Old Town townhouse, newly constructed by DC-based JC Development, features a gourmet kitchen with Taj Mahal quartzite counters and Thermador appliances. The main level opens onto a 440-square-foot terrace, and another terrace on the rooftop features a wet bar and Potomac River views.

8

Where: 2900 K St NW

How much: $4.65 million

Listing agent: Nancy S. Itteilag, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Nancy S. Itteilag, Washington Fine Properties

One of the main selling points of this Georgetown penthouse: the two wrap-around balconies that overlook the Potomac. Other highlights include a gourmet kitchen, a master suite with multiple walk-in closets with built-ins, a home office, gym, and space for staff.

7

Where: 5610 Wisconsin Ave #103

How much: $4.75 million

Listing agent: Marsha Schuman and Betsy Dodek, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: James Coley, Long & Foster Real Estate

This 5,500-square-foot condo, located in the gated Somerset complex in Friendship Heights, was originally two units that were merged into one. Amenities include a chef’s kitchen, a separate prep kitchen, and a family room with a bar that opens onto a patio. Community amenities include tennis and pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor pools, and a three-story clubhouse.

6

Where: 4414 W St NW

How much: $5 million

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Rowena De Leon, Coldwell Banker Realty

This Foxhall estate was designed and constructed by Sandy Spring Builders, GTM Architects, interior designer Marlene Alexander, and landscape architect Amy Mills. Highlights include a chef’s kitchen with a Viking range, a family room that opens to a flagstone terrace, a primary suite with a limestone spa bath, a lower level with a fitness room, an elevator, three-car garage, and a terrace with views of the Washington Monument.

5

Where: 1537 28th St NW

How much: $5.4 million

Listing agent: Nathan Guggenheim, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: John Adler and John Adler Jr., Washington Fine Properties

This Georgetown residence was built in 1867 for Thomas Hyde, was later expanded by DC architect Rose Greely, and was sold in 1940 to Robert Woods Bliss, the diplomat and philanthropist who had previously lived at Dumbarton Oaks. The main level features 12-foot ceilings, a living and dining room with wood-burning fireplaces, and a kitchen and family room that open to a rear garden with a pool. Other highlights include a recreation room and wine cellar.

4

Where: 827 Turkey Run Rd

How much: $6.464 million

Listing agent: Piper Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Justin Kitsch, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This McLean house, built in 2023, sports a Plain English-designed kitchen, an office/library with a wet bar, and a media room with a kid-friendly “trampoline ceiling.” Other amenities include a four-story climbing wall, a heated saltwater pool, a garage/basketball court with an office above it, and a pool house with a wet bar and full bath.

3

Where: 3131 Chain Bridge Rd NW

How much: $8.8 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Christopher Leary, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Frederick Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Designed by Bethesda architect David Jameson, this house abuts Battery Kemble Park and is clad in custom bronze panels. It features a chef’s kitchen, a two-story living room with a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a primary suite with marble bath, and sliding glass doors that open onto a garden and a saltwater pool with a cabana. Other highlights: a green roof and wrap-around terrace with panoramic views of the city, and a garage for six-plus cars.

2

Where: 9010 Congressional Pkwy

How much: $9.25 million

Listing agent: Daniel Heider and Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Lisa Stransky, Washington Fine Properties

Designed by DC architecture firm Versaci Neumann & Partners and completed in 1996, this 4.56-acre Potomac estate was recently renovated. Amenities include a game room, a fitness center that opens to an outdoor terrace with a spa, a cinema, and an apartment above the four-car garage. The grounds include a vegetable garden and a koi pond.

1

Where: 6431 Georgetown Pike

How much: $18.5 million

Listing agent: Mark Lowham and Will Thomas, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Piper Gioia Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

Set on nearly four acres in McLean’s Langley Farms neighborhood, this 22,000-square-foot mansion was constructed in 2023. It features 10 ensuite bedrooms, including a 3,300-square-foot primary suite, and kitchens and laundry rooms on each level for guests or staff. Other highlights: a screening room, a spa with a sauna and steam room, a massage room, a gym, an outdoor pool with a waterfall, and a garage with five bays.