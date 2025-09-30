Most Powerful Women in Washington 2025

Susie Wiles is the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff—and possibly the most powerful woman right now in Washington.

Contents
  1. National Politics
  2. Local Politics
  3. Power on the Hill
  4. International Powers
  5. Legal Powers
  6. Business Powers
  7. Lobbying, Advocacy, and Think Tanks
  8. Media
  9. Education Powers
  10. Nonprofits, Philanthropy, and Religion
  11. Medicine
  12. Arts and Culture
Gone are the days

when women in boardrooms or at the helm of major institutions were a rarity. In assembling our biennial list of the Most Powerful Women in Washington, we had the opposite problem: We came across so many impressive, talented, and influential women that we could have filled many more pages.

We read, researched, and reached out to people in the know across the DC area, from business to media to politics, and asked for names of women in their particular field of expertise or beyond whom they considered powerful. Who is making things happen and having an impact? Who gets her calls (or texts or emails) returned immediately? Who is leading the way in her field? Who has senators on speed dial—and vice versa?

The list of nearly 250 women that follows includes a range of categories, with both those who are in the headlines—White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, for instance—as well as others pulling strings quietly behind the scenes. More than once, we heard from a source, “This is the most powerful woman you’ve never heard of.” Or “She won’t be on any other list but has real power.”

Some women in Washington have power by virtue of their position or their proximity or access to power. Some for their leadership. Some for their ability to mobilize vast networks and connections to make things happen. Some for the skill, expertise, or innovation they bring to their field.

Of course, politics tilts the scales here, especially in these acutely partisan times. That means the list right now includes many Republicans, especially Trump-aligned Republicans who are filling the majority of top government positions, as well as those from both parties who are pushing back against the MAGA agenda and making their voices heard. We know that some of the women on this list, especially those in the national spotlight, can be seen as controversial, polarizing figures. We don’t aim to pass judgment on the job they’re doing or whether they’re using their power to further the public good. We simply mean to present a snapshot of the women who, in the fall of 2025, are wielding—or in some cases challenging—the levers of power in the nation’s capital.

Want to nominate someone for our next Most Powerful Women list? Send an email with the person’s name and position, along with the reason for the nomination, to powerfulwomen@washingtonian.com.

 

National Politics

Lea Bardon

White House Cabinet Secretary

A former fundraising official for the America First Policy Institute—a think tank formed to promote President Trump’s agenda—Bardon now organizes meetings of the cabinet and makes sure each department and agency chief stays on message.

Pam Bondi

US Attorney General

The fierce Trump ally and former Florida AG is overseeing radical change at the Justice Department to align it with the President’s agenda.

Michelle Bowman

Governor and Vice Chair for Supervision, Federal Reserve Board

The Trump-appointed Federal Reserve governor and former bank commissioner of Kansas oversees bank rules, regulation, and supervision. She has publicly supported the President’s desire to cut interest rates this year.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Secretary of Labor

Oregon’s first Republican woman elected to Congress, the one-term representative and the daughter of a Teamster had early support from some union leaders but has embraced Trump’s agenda of agency cuts and deregulation. She has set out to visit all 50 states on an “America at Work” listening tour to report back to the White House the views of workers and employers.

Lisa D. Cook

Governor, Federal Reserve Board

The Biden-appointed economist—a former Michigan State professor and the first African American woman on the Federal Reserve Board—is fighting her dismissal by Trump in court, a case that, however it ends, will likely have major implications for the prized independence of the interest-rate-setting central bank and for presidential power.

Monica Crowley

US Chief of Protocol

After serving in the first Trump administration and as a Fox News foreign-affairs and political analyst, Crowley is America’s representative for major US-hosted events and will have a key role coordinating the nation’s upcoming 250th-birthday festivities.

Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence

The former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, once seen as a conspiracy-minded pol on the progressive fringe, turned full Trump enthusiast and is now an inside player, calling the shots for the intelligence community.

Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary

The youngest, and possibly most combative, White House press secretary in history, Leavitt is ever ready to spar with the Fourth Estate on behalf of her boss.

Kelly Loeffler

Administrator, Small Business Administration

One of the top donors to the President’s 2024 campaign (and current donor to his super-PAC, MAGA Inc.), the wealthy Georgia businesswoman also served briefly in the US Senate to fill a vacant seat.

Linda McMahon

Secretary of Education

The former professional-wrestling executive, a staunch Trump ally, is in the process of dismantling the department she was tapped to lead and rooting out race-based policies in higher ed.

Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security

The cowboy-hat-wearing former South Dakota governor is charged with one of the administration’s top priorities—tightening up immigration by securing the southern border and deporting suspected illegal immigrants.

Jeanine Pirro

US Attorney for DC

One of many presidential appointees pulled from the Fox News galaxy, the former judge and fiery TV personality and Trump ally is all in on the President’s tough-on-crime tactics in the nation’s capital, backing his takeover of the police force and driving a surge in arrests as the city’s chief federal law-enforcement officer.

Brooke Rollins

Secretary of Agriculture

A strong MAGA voice, Rollins was founder of the America First Policy Institute before taking on Agriculture, where she’s overseeing a massive reorganization, relocating most of the DC-area staff to hubs across the country and closing offices to reflect Trump’s vision of cutting the federal bureaucracy.

Melania Trump

First Lady of the United States

The First Lady’s power can’t be denied even though she’s seldom seen in Washington.

Usha Vance

Second Lady of the United States

A brainy trial lawyer and former Supreme Court clerk, Vance left her legal career when her husband became Trump’s running mate. So far, she’s been a quiet presence in Washington, acting in largely ceremonial roles and prioritizing family time.

Susie Wiles

White House Chief of Staff

The onetime lobbyist and Florida campaign chief for Trump (and a UMD graduate) is the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, making her quite possibly the most powerful woman in Washington, especially given her skill at supporting her boss without appearing to “handle” him.

Micah Yousefi

Executive Director, National Republican Congressional Committee

The GOP’s success in holding onto its majority in the House last year translated to a promotion for Yousefi from NRCC deputy executive director to the top job at the campaign-and-fundraising operation for House Republicans as they head into the ’26 midterms.

 

Local Politics

Nina Albert

Deputy DC Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Considered a star within Muriel Bowser’s administration, the urban planner and longtime city official is at the center of efforts to rebuild and expand DC’s economic base, including the NFL stadium project, as the city faces large cuts in federal investment and workforce.

Angela D. Alsobrooks

US Senator from Maryland

The onetime Prince George’s County Executive became the first African American senator in Maryland history when she defeated former GOP governor Larry Hogan last November.

Muriel Bowser

Mayor of DC

After more than a decade as the most powerful local politician in DC, Bowser has adopted a pragmatic approach to dealing with Trump and his aggressive moves toward the city and its workers, a stance that has frustrated some progressives who’d prefer more mayoral pushback.

Aisha Braveboy

Prince George’s County Executive

Sworn in on Juneteenth, the former Prince George’s state’s attorney, who had prevailed in a nine-person Democratic primary, got right to work highlighting public safety and her county beautification effort, Project Elevate.

April McClain Delaney

US Representative from Maryland

The founder of Common Sense Media’s Washington office and former Biden-administration Commerce official survived a crowded primary last year and won election to the district her husband had represented until his 2020 presidential bid.

Winsome Earle-Sears

Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and GOP Nominee for Governor

The former Marine and the state’s first woman lieutenant governor has presided over the Virginia Senate with a conservative viewpoint—on everything from gender politics to gun policy—that she hopes will sweep her to victory this November and keep the keys to the governor’s mansion in Republican hands.

Aruna Miller

Lieutenant Governor of Maryland

A transportation engineer and former state delegate, as well as the first immigrant to hold statewide office in Maryland, Miller has focused on matters related to mental health, substance abuse, and transportation and is leading the search for the state’s next transportation secretary.

Beverly Perry

Senior Adviser to the DC Mayor

No one is closer to Muriel Bowser than the lawyer, public-policy official, civic leader, and for-mer Pepco executive who’s been the mayor’s chief aide from the start of her administration a decade ago.

Brooke Pinto

Member, DC Council; Chair, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee

The youngest member of the DC Council has emerged as a leader, largely through her work on public safety. She’s made the rounds of all eight wards and is seen as a moderate and a consensus-seeker on the hot-button issues of crime, the courts, and Congress.

Pamela A. Smith

Chief, Metropolitan Police Department

Smith has been MPD chief for the past two years—and previously was chief of the US Park Police. Her power seemed to be hanging by a thread this summer when the President ordered a federal takeover of DC’s police department. At press time, the takeover had just ended.

Abigail Spanberger

Democratic Nominee for Virginia Governor

The former congresswoman and moderate Democrat is the party’s hope for winning back the governor’s mansion in this purple state.

Tammy Stidham

Associate Regional Director, Lands and Planning, National Park Service

Described by one local leader as “the most powerful woman in Washington no one has heard of,” Stidham decides what happens on most of the open space in the city. She also holds seats on the DC Zoning Commission and the National Capital Planning Commission.

 

Power on the Hill

Marsha Blackburn

US Senator from Tennessee

The fierce Trump ally, who was center-stage during budget discussions pushing for more safeguards on Big Tech, recently launched a campaign to become Tennessee’s first woman governor.

Shelley Moore Capito

US Senator from West Virginia; Chair, Senate Republican Policy Committee; Chair, Senate Environment and Public Works Committee

A moderate who runs the party’s internal-research arm and is willing to reach across the aisle, Capito—the daughter of a former West Virginia governor—aligns with Trump on matters of energy and climate that loom large in her state.

Susan Collins

US Senator from Maine; Chair, Senate Appropriations Committee

The longtime swing senator now has the “power of the purse” to determine which Trump priorities are funded.

Jasmine Crockett

US Representative from Texas

The Texan’s caustic exchanges with Trump officials at House Oversight hearings have become social-media gold and turned her into a rising Democratic star and fundraising champ.

Joni Ernst

US Senator from Iowa; Chair, Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee

The influence that the high-ranking Republican wields in her party appears to have an expiration date on it now that the two-term senator and combat veteran has decided not to seek reelection next year. Though she ultimately supported Trump’s DOD pick, Pete Hegseth, her early doubts about him last year irked the MAGA crowd and sparked rumblings of a 2026 primary challenge to her from more conservative corners.

Virginia Foxx

US Representative from North Carolina; Chair, House Rules Committee

The former educator is the only woman leading a House committee in this Congress and a strong conservative voice, especially on issues surrounding college campuses and cultural debates.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

US Representative from Georgia

The MAGA flamethrower raises issues that galvanize the base, and she’s not unwilling to challenge the White House.

Amy Klobuchar

US Senator from Minnesota; Chair, Democratic Steering and Policy Committee

A powerhouse within the Democratic caucus, the centrist brings a no-nonsense Midwestern style to critiques of the President’s policies, from food-assistance cuts to threats to democratic practices.

Elizabeth MacDonough

Senate Parliamentarian

MacDonough, the first woman in this key nonpartisan post, has held the job since 2012. Her interpretation of Senate rules can confound GOP members’ efforts to push through the Trump agenda, as it sometimes has with Democrats when they’ve held the power.

Lisa McClain

US Representative from Michigan; Chair, House Republican Conference

As the fourth-highest-ranking Republican in the House, the former business owner played a key role in messaging and advancing the President’s sweeping budget overhaul.

Lisa Murkowski

US Senator from Alaska; Chair, Senate Indian Affairs Committee

The four-term senator may be one of the few GOP senators not reliably on Team Trump, but so far she’s been willing to let the President’s agenda move forward, having cast the decisive vote to approve his big federal budget bill.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

US Representative from New York

Since her election in 2018 at age 29, AOC has become the most powerful progressive in the House, her dynamism and fundraising prowess likely shaping the Democrats’ approach to the midterms.

Nancy Pelosi

US Representative from California; Speaker Emerita

Even without the speaker’s gavel, Pelosi is the most influential voice in the Democratic caucus, the maker and breaker of leaders.

Jeanne Shaheen

US Senator from New Hampshire; Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee

The former New Hampshire governor and three-term senator is the Democrats’ chief voice pushing back on the President’s America First foreign-policy approach, particularly on issues related to Ukraine; tariffs and trade; and alliances and foreign aid.

Elissa Slotkin

US Senator from Michigan

Slotkin’s influence on the party’s direction and ability to rebuild has yet to be tested, but the former CIA analyst and Obama official is the Democrats’ great moderate hope, part of the “mod squad,” along with former representative Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia, and representative Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for governor in New Jersey.

Elise Stefanik

US Representative from New York

The MAGA warrior took one for the team by withdrawing from consideration for the UN ambassadorship to ensure the GOP’s slim majority in the House and is now looking to move up through a bid for the governor’s mansion in Albany.

Elizabeth Warren

US Senator from Massachusetts; Vice Chair, Senate Democratic Conference

The wonky former bankruptcy professor thrills the hearts of the party faithful–and infuriates MAGA world.

 

International Powers

Kristalina Georgieva

Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Prior to assuming her post in 2019, Georgieva was CEO of the World Bank. In 2020, Time named her to its list of the 100 Most Influential People.

Kirsten Hillman

Canadian Ambassador to the US

A career lawyer and diplomat, Hillman became the first woman to serve as Canada’s US ambassador in 2020 and is credited with playing a key role in updating the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (formerly NAFTA). She’s in DC during a particularly critical period in the relationship between the two allies.

Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud

Saudi Ambassador to the US

The daughter of former ambassador Prince Bandar bin Sultan grew up in DC and graduated from Holton-Arms School. She became the first female ambassador in Saudi Arabian history when she was appointed in 2019 and is now six years into her role navigating a complicated diplomatic relationship.

 

Legal Powers

Lisa Banks

Partner, Katz Banks Kumin

Banks, a top lawyer of the #MeToo movement, is, along with partner Debra Katz, representing former US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission chair Charlotte Burrows, who was fired by the Trump administration this year, in a case expected to test an old Supreme Court ruling.

Amy Coney Barrett

Associate Justice, US Supreme Court

The Trump-appointed justice clerked for Antonin Scalia before becoming a professor at Notre Dame Law School, her alma mater, then an appeals judge, prior to joining the Supreme Court in 2020. The only conservative-leaning woman on the court, she’s recently emerged as something of a swing vote.

Anna Blackburne-Rigsby

Chief Judge, District of Columbia Court of Appeals

The Howard University School of Law graduate chairs the Joint Committee on Judicial Administration, the policymaking body for DC courts.

Lisa Blatt

Chair, Supreme Court and Appellate Practice, Williams & Connolly

Earlier this year, three law professors released a study on Supreme Court litigation concluding that a “handful of elite lawyers increasingly dominate” the field. Blatt, who has argued 54 cases before the high court, was the winning­est lawyer in the bunch, with an 83-percent success rate—and the only woman on the list.

Cristina Carvalho

Partner, ArentFox Schiff

After seven years as a managing partner, Carvalho is now on the executive committee of this prestigious law firm, where she oversees an international practice and specializes in intellectual property.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Associate Justice, US Supreme Court

The DC native and the newest member of the court graduated from Harvard Law in 1996 and served on DC courts for almost a decade before President Biden appointed her to the Supreme Court in 2022.

Elena Kagan

Associate Justice, US Supreme Court

A graduate of Princeton, Oxford, and Harvard, this Obama appointee clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall and was associate counsel to President Clinton before joining the Supreme Court in 2010. This summer, she called for fellow justices to be more transparent while making decisions on the emergency docket.

Debra Katz

Partner, Katz Banks Kumin

She and her partner, Lisa Banks, are representing the former EEOC chair in a case expected to test a 90-year-old Supreme Court ruling. Previous clients include former employees of the Washington Commanders.

Skye Perryman

President and CEO, Democracy Forward

Leading the progressive pro-democracy legal and advocacy nonprofit during the Trump era has earned the highly visible lawyer and rights defender recognition as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Nicole Saharsky

Partner, Mayer Brown

In 2022, she led the team that secured a landmark $24 million settlement for the US Women’s National Soccer players from the US Soccer Federation in their equal-pay lawsuit. She’s also no stranger to the Supreme Court, having argued 32 cases and counting there.

Diane Seltzer

Principal, Seltzer Law Firm

This 1991 American University law graduate has helmed her eponymous employment-law firm for more than 25 years and is the current president-elect of the DC Bar.

Linda Singer

Head of Public Client Experience, Motley Rice

Among her more recent headline-making cases, the former attorney general of DC represented the US Virgin Islands in its 2023 suit against JPMorganChase, alleging that the bank enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking. The bank ultimately settled for $75 million.

Sonia Sotomayor

Associate Justice, US Supreme Court

The Yale Law grad was appointed to various courts by Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton before Barack Obama nominated her to the Supreme Court. She is the longest-serving woman currently on the court and has been outspoken about her colleagues’ siding with the Trump administration.

Beth Wilkinson

Partner, Wilkinson Stekloff

Considered a top antitrust lawyer in DC, she recently represented Hewlett Packard Enterprise against the DOJ, which was trying to stop it from buying a company called Juniper Networks. They settled, and HPE was allowed to continue with the purchase.

Paula Xinis

Judge, US District Court for the District of Maryland

This Obama appointee is the federal judge facing off with ICE in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case. At press time, Abrego Garcia was being held in a Virginia detention center, and Xinis had barred ICE from deporting him before his next immigration hearing, scheduled for October 6.

 

Business Powers

Jeanelle Johnson, managing partner of PwC’s Washington office, oversees more than 2,200 employees and sits on the board of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
Marlene Colucci, a former policy adviser to George W. Bush, heads the Business Council, a forum of CEOs from major corporations—and has quite a network of business and government connections.

Gina Adams

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, FedEx

A three-decade veteran of FedEx and its chief lobbyist, Adams oversees all legal, security, and government affairs for one of the largest shipping companies in the world.

Jan Adams

Founder and CEO, JMA Solutions

In 2005, the 24-year Air Force veteran founded her own government consulting firm, which supports the FAA. She’s also a co-owner of the new women’s soccer team DC Power.

Priscilla Almodovar

President and CEO, Fannie Mae

The banking/finance/real-estate professional is the first woman to lead Fannie Mae, which manages more than $4 trillion in assets.

Shaza Andersen

Founder and CEO, Trustar Bank

After growing the first bank she founded, WashingtonFirst, to more than $2 billion in assets—and selling it to Sandy Spring Bank for $447 million in 2018—Andersen founded Trustar. This spring, the Northern Virginia bank with more than half a dozen locations raised nearly $17 million to expand.

Mary Brady

President and CEO, Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

As president of one of the premier professional groups for business leaders in the District, Brady oversees a powerful membership roster of nearly 1,000 top executives. She’s been with the club since its inception in 1986, becoming president and CEO in 2021.

Teresa Carlson and Maryam Mujica

President, General Catalyst Institute (Carlson), and Chief Public Policy Officer, General Catalyst Institute (Mujica)

A tech-leadership veteran (including stints at Amazon and Microsoft), Carlson became founding president of GCI when the venture-capital firm General Catalyst—which Time recently ranked as the country’s number-two VC firm—launched it last year to study and influence global government policy regarding the impact of AI and other technology on various industries. Mujica, second in command at the institute, leads global policy engagement.

Debra Lerner Cohen

Principal Owner, Washington Nationals

Along with her siblings, she is principal owner of DC’s professional baseball team. Despite its recent poor performance and controversial front-office moves, the team has a $2.1 billion valuation, ac­cording to Forbes.

Marlene Colucci

CEO, The Business Council

The George W. Bush–era policy adviser and lawyer has led this forum of CEOs of major global corporations for more than a decade, giving Colucci extensive connections across business and government.

Monica Modi Dalwadi

Eastern Region Managing Principal, Baker Tilly

The 20-year accounting veteran at the advisory tax-and-assurance firm—one of the top ten in the world—was promoted earlier this year to this new role, overseeing DC, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and New England.

Ashley Davis

Partner, S-3 Group

Davis cofounded West Front Strategies in 2015, growing it into a multimillion-dollar consulting lobbying group. Last year, the company, with its roster of Fortune 500 clients, merged with the boutique public-affairs firm S-3 Group.

Monica Dixon

President, External Affairs and CAO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Dixon manages communications and government relations for all of Monumental, whose brands include the Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics; Capital One Arena; and EagleBank Arena.

Kinsey Fabrizio

President, Consumer Technology Association

Fabrizio oversees, among other things, the association’s globally impactful Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which showcases the $537 billion US consumer-technology industry.

Kathryn Falk

Vice President and Market Leader, Cox Communications Northern Virginia

Falk has been a VP at Cox Communications for more than 20 years. A longtime resident of Fairfax County, she sits on several boards, including the board of trustees for Inova and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Freeman

Owner and CEO, Carl M. Freeman Companies

Freeman has been in her current role with the family-owned development company since 2009. She’s also president and chairman of the company’s foundation, and she’s a minority partner in Monumental Sports & Entertainment—making her one of only 13 female NBA owners—and a minority partner of the Washington Spirit.

Nora Gardner

Senior Partner, DC Office, McKinsey and Co.

Gardner has been with McKinsey—one of the country’s oldest and largest consulting firms—for 20 years, specializing in organizational change and talent management. Fun fact: She has a PhD in biochemistry and started her career at NIH.

Amy Gilliland

President, General Dynamics Information Technology

GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics Corporation, is a $9 billion division with nearly 30,000 employees and more than 4,000 contracts—and Gilliland has been at the helm for eight years.

Morgan Gress

Communications Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Gress leads communications and brand marketing for the Silicon Valley venture-capital firm—one of the top ones in the country. Previously, she was head of government communications at Palantir.

Leslie D. Hale

President and CEO, RLJ Lodging Trust

As leader of the hotel real-estate investment company—a role she’s held since 2018—Hale oversees a portfolio that includes 94 hotel brands across the country.

Diane Hoskins

Global Co-Chair, Gensler

Hoskins, who had been co-CEO since 2005, was named global co-chair of Gensler—the world’s largest architecture firm—last year. She oversees day-to-day operations of the 6,000 employees across 57 offices worldwide.

Barbara Humpton

President and CEO, Siemens Corporation

Humpton became president and CEO of Siemens USA—a tech company that employs 45,000 and generated more than $21 billion in revenue last year—in 2018.

Danita Johnson

President of Business Operations, DC United & Audi Field

Formerly president and chief operating officer of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, Johnson in 2020 became the first Black president of an MLS club and the third woman in league history to have the role.

Jeanelle Johnson

Managing Partner, Washington Office of PwC

After nearly a decade at this top accounting firm, Johnson became managing partner last fall and now oversees 2,200-plus people. She’s also a board trustee of PwC’s charitable foundation and on the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.’s board.

Sheila Johnson

CEO, Salamander Hotels and Resorts

An entrepreneurial powerhouse, Johnson is owner and CEO of the Salamander Collection, whose seven properties include hotels in DC and Middleburg. She’s also the only Black woman to have a principal stake in three pro sports teams (the Wizards, Capitals, and Mystics), and she’s founder and chair of the Middleburg Film Festival.

Michele Kang

Owner, Washington Spirit

Previously CEO of the healthcare IT company Cognosante, which she sold to Accenture in 2024, Kang became the first woman of color to own a National Women’s Soccer League team when she became majority owner of the Washington Spirit in 2022. She’s since acquired teams in France and London, and last year she launched a global organization to promote women’s soccer. This year, ESPN named her Sports Philanthropist of the Year.

Michelle Korsmo

President and CEO, National Restaurant Association

Korsmo leads the 106-year-old association as it continues to navigate a turbulent time in the industry, which includes more than 1 million food-service outlets and a workforce of 15.7 million.

Margery Kraus

Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO

Kraus founded her communications and crisis-management firm more than 40 years ago and has overseen its global expansion, with 35 offices and more than 1,200 employees worldwide.

Stephanie Linnartz

Senior Adviser, Bain & Company; Board Member, Home Depot

Linnartz joined Bain—one of the world’s top consulting firms—last year after an abrupt departure from Under Armour, where she’d spent one year as president. She’d previously spent 25 years as a top executive at Marriott (including her last two as president), in addition to serving on Home Depot’s board of directors.

Katherine Lugar

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hilton

In 2023, the former president and CEO of the American Beverage Association went to work for the hospitality giant, where she oversees global communications, government affairs, and sustainability initiatives.

Jodie McLean

CEO, Edens

McLean joined the commercial real-estate development company almost 30 years ago and has been CEO for a decade. She’s credited with helping grow the company to its current status as a market leader, with assets valued at $6.6 billion.

Phebe Novakovic

Chair and CEO, General Dynamics

Novakovic, who earlier in her career worked for the CIA, sits atop the aerospace-and-defense giant where she’s worked for more than 20 years.

Linda Rabbitt

Founder and Chair, Rand Construction

Rabbitt has expanded her 36-year-old firm into the US’s largest woman-founded, woman-owned commercial general contractor, with seven offices and more than $600 million in annual revenue.

Deborah Ratner Salzberg

Principal, Uplands Real Estate Partners

The former longtime president of Forest City Washington, coedited with helping shape the land-scape of Navy Yard, Salzberg now manages investor relations for this family-run real-estate investment firm.

Kyle Schoppmann

Mid-Atlantic President, CBRE

Schoppmann has been with CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real-estate-services and investment firm, for almost 20 years. She oversees six of­fices and a team of more than 700 people.

Courtney Spaeth

CEO, Growth[Period]

Prior to founding her consulting firm—whose clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Verizon and Lockheed Martin—Spaeth, who holds a graduate degree in national-security studies from Georgetown, was a VP for the defense company Raytheon and served in the Clinton administration.

Kimberly Stone

CEO, Washington Spirit

Having spent 24 years with the Miami Heat, Stone in 2024 became the Spirit’s first CEO, where she heads all business operations.

Mary Streett

Senior Vice President, Americas, Communications and External Affairs, BP

Streett oversees communications and public-policy teams on two continents for the global energy company. She’s also chair and president of the BP Foundation.

Julie Sweet

CEO and Chair, Accenture

Sweet sits atop the massive global consulting firm and Fortune 500 company, which takes in annual revenue of more than $64 billion.

Toni Townes-Whitley

CEO, SAIC

Townes-Whitley leads the Fortune 500 defense contractor with yearly revenue of $7.4 billion and 24,000 employees who support the DOD, FAA, and other federal agencies.

Tamika Tremaglio

Managing Director, Secretariat

Tremaglio was the managing principal for Deloitte’s Greater Washington office before heading to New York City as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association. Now she’s been tapped to lead Secretariat’s new global sports-consulting expansion.

Susan Tynan

CEO, Framebridge

A pioneer in using technology to streamline the purchase of common consumer goods, Tynan revolutionized—and made more accessible—custom framing. Since launching her business in 2014, she has raised more than $81 million in venture capital—reportedly, the most of any woman-founded company in DC.

Kathy Warden

Chair, CEO, and President, Northrop Grumman

Warden leads the massive Fortune 500 global aerospace-and-defense-technology company, which has almost 100,000 employees.

 

Lobbying, Advocacy, and Think Tanks

Jane Adams

Vice President, US Federal Government Affairs, and Head of Office, Johnson & Johnson

A 20-plus-year veteran of the pharmaceutical company, Adams heads political strategy and has a reputation as one of the city’s top lobbyists.

Ruth Berry

Senior Director and Head of Policy, NVIDIA

Berry brings her decade-plus experience at the State Department—including as senior policy adviser in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy—to the semiconductor giant, for increasingly crucial debates on AI regulation and Big Tech.

Rachel Bovard

Vice President, Programs, Conservative Partnership Institute

The Hill insider and former policy director of the Republican Steering Committee now leads programs at this Trump-aligned think tank and networking hub for conservatives. She helped push through the antitrust enforcers that Trump installed at the DOJ and FTC.

Anne Bradbury

President and CEO, American Exploration & Production Council

Considered an energy-sector star—and previously one of the top legislative strategists in Congress, serving as floor director to two successive House speakers—Bradbury leads a group of oil and natural-gas exploration and production companies that’s particularly in sync with this White House’s enthusiasm for drilling.

Remy Brim

Principal and Head, Health and Life Sciences Practice, BGR

A go-to healthcare lobbyist at one of DC’s powerhouse shops, Brim recently represented the University of Pennsylvania in its dispute with the administration over research funding. Though she’s worked for Dems in Congress, her PhD in pharmacology and her postdoc work in bioethics give her clout with a range of clients.

Christine Burgeson

Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs, Airlines for America

After stints in Congress, the George W. Bush White House, and Citigroup, Burgeson has led advocacy efforts at the nation’s oldest and largest airline-industry trade association, most recently pressing for modernization and dependable funding for the nation’s antiquated air-traffic-control system. (It’s said she’s often on the receiving end of irate calls from members of Congress stranded after airline snafus.)

Kara Calvert

Vice President, US Policy, Coinbase

The top policy official at the nation’s largest crypto exchange, Calvert—a longtime tech lobbyist and former Senate aide—helped her industry score big this summer when Trump signed into law federal rules for stable­coins that limit regulations and oversight of the digital currency.

Machalagh Carr

Founder and CEO, Quell Strategies

Carr launched her own consulting firm in 2023 and was recently brought in to help advise on pol-icy strategy for the Peter Thiel–­founded tech company Palantir. She’s familiar with the inner workings of the Hill: She was chief of staff to former speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Jessica Carter

Head of Federal Government Affairs, Ford Motor Company

The top lobbyist for one of the largest automakers in America, Carter spent 26 years on the Hill in various roles, including as chief of staff to four different congressmen.

Kirsten Chadwick

Partner, Fierce Government Relations

The former legislative liaison for George W. Bush and a trade-and-treaties expert who’s considered a savvy vote counter, Chadwick has deep ties to congressional Republicans and clients ranging from Apple to General Motors.

Suzanne P. Clark

President and CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

As head of the nation’s top business lobby, the first woman to lead the organization of more than 3 million businesses, Clark has to navigate choppy waters as her members may cheer Trump’s deregulation and pro-growth agenda but fear talk of tariffs.

Victoria Coates

Vice President, Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, Heritage Foundation

A former deputy national-security adviser to Trump, Coates spear-headed the conservative think tank’s “Project Esther” proposal, its controversial action plan to quash the pro-Palestinian movement in the US, especially on college campuses, in the wake of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Danielle Coffey

President and CEO, News/Media Alliance

Heading a trade association of more than 2,000 media outlets, Coffey has led efforts to force Big Tech to pay publishers for their content and has championed state and federal AI regulations on use of news content and copyright issues.

Nicole Collier

Vice President, North America Government Relations and Public Policy, Procter & Gamble

The Podesta Group alum spent years as Nestle’s top lobbyist before joining the consumer-goods giant that does business in more than 180 countries.

Kellyanne Conway

Founder, KAConsulting

Though remaining in the background during the Trump administration this go-round, Conway still has the President’s ear and unique access.

Stephanie Cutter

Founding Partner, Precision Strategies

The Obama campaign veteran and Harris-Walz strategist—who produced the 2024 Democratic convention—has managed to stay relevant in MAGA times, with her data-driven firm earning accolades for its campaign against the Ticketmaster monopoly and other high-profile causes.

Raissa Downs

Cofounder and Partner, TDY

After years as a high-level healthcare adviser on Capitol Hill and, in the George W. Bush administration, at HHS, where she helped implement the prescription-drug benefit for seniors, Downs and cofounder Jennifer Young have built an extensive client roster of leading pharma and healthcare players.

Theresa Fariello

Executive Vice President, Government Affairs and Global Public Policy, United Airlines

Fariello leads the state, federal, and international public-affairs strategy for United. Before joining the airline eight years ago, the Georgetown Law alum spent more than 15 years as a VP of Exxon.

Kimberley Fritts

Founder and CEO, Cogent Strategies

A fixture in Republican politics for decades, the onetime Podesta Group CEO brings deep bipartisan connections to her government-affairs/public-relations shop with clients ranging from nonprofits promoting gun safety to Fortune 500 companies like Wells Fargo.

Alexandra Reeve Givens

President and CEO, Center for Democracy and Technology

The lawyer and former Senate Judiciary Committee counsel leads the nonpartisan think tank working to protect privacy and civil rights and liberties in the digital age and to help shape major technology policy. She’s also on the board of the foundation named for her father, actor Christopher Reeve, that seeks a cure for spinal-cord injury.

Juleanna Glover

Founder and CEO, Ridgely Walsh

The quintessential Washington power player, Glover is a lobbyist, public-affairs maven, convener, strategist, commentator, party-thrower, and—as head of the boutique public-affairs firm she founded in 2018—has been an adviser to high-profile companies and organizations from Uber and Microsoft to Netflix and the Smithsonian.

Brigitte Gwyn

Senior Vice President, North America Public Policy and Government Affairs, PepsiCo

This career lobbyist—she’s also worked at Kellogg and Accenture—leads the government-affairs team at the food-and-beverage giant.

Karen Harbert

President and CEO, American Gas Association

With natural gas still central to debates on energy and the environment, Harbert’s years in the field, as assistant secretary at the Department of Energy and later head of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, have given heft to her trade group of 200 local energy-utility companies.

Holly Harris

Founder and President, The Network

The former executive director of the Justice Action Network—a driving force behind a bipartisan prison-reform bill that Trump signed into law in 2018—now works both sides of the aisle to connect lawmakers and governors with top policy experts at events, panels, and forums.

Susan B. Hirschmann

Chair and CEO,Williams & Jensen

The longtime K Street powerhouse and onetime chief of staff to former majority whip Tom DeLay is especially connected in conservative circles but skilled enough to navigate the political spectrum, with a client roster of corporate heavyweights like Ford Motor Co., Eli Lilly, and Comcast.

Kathryn Karol

Senior Vice President, Global Government and Corporate Affairs, Caterpillar

Karol heads government affairs for the world’s largest construction-and-mining-equipment manufacturer. She’s also on the board of the 100-year-old company’s foundation.

Courtney Lawrence

Senior Vice President, Head of Government Affairs and Global Public Policy, Cigna

Lawrence worked as deputy assistant secretary for legislation at HHS before joining the insurance giant seven years ago.

Jane Lucas

Partner, Alston & Bird

A veteran of the first Trump administration—with roles at HHS and the White House counsel’s office and as a domestic-policy adviser for legislative affairs—the former aide to current Senate majority leader John Thune has useful connections.

Maya MacGuineas

President, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

The tax and budget expert and bipartisan watchdog regularly weighs in on economic policy and government spending through congressional testimony, op-eds, and media commentary, this year expressing concern over the fiscal impact of Trump’s budget.

Brittany Masalosalo

Chief Public Policy Officer, HP

The Army veteran and Harvard alum joined the information-technology company in 2021, bringing national-security and foreign-policy experience as a former senior adviser to both Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Mike Pence.

Myechia Minter-Jordan

CEO, AARP

The accomplished physician, public-health advocate, and business exec now leads the nation’s largest nonpartisan nonprofit, representing nearly 38 million Americans aged 50-plus.

Janet Murguía

President and CEO, UnidosUS

The daughter of immigrants, Murguía has led the nation’s largest Latino civil-rights organization for two decades, working to em-power the Latino community through increased voter registration and mobilization—and more recently addressing policies that target her community.

Lisa B. Nelson

CEO, American Legislative Exchange Council

The longtime conservative operative leads the 52-year-old think tank of state legislators with an eye toward limited government that mirrors the priorities of today’s White House on everything from deregulation to energy policy.

Sharon Parrott

President, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

As head of the liberal think tank focused on fiscal policy, poverty, and inequality, the former Obama OMB official has been a leading voice pushing back against Trump’s budget bill and policies affecting lower- and middle-class Americans.

Heather Podesta

Founder and CEO, Invariant

The Democratic lobbyist and longtime Washington influencer and philanthropist has built her government-relations and communications shop into a bipartisan, multisector powerhouse, the country’s largest independent woman-owned lobbying firm.

Lori Reilly

Chief Operating Officer, PhRMA

Reilly oversees advocacy efforts for the pharmaceutical industry’s top trade association, which spends nearly $30 million annually lobbying on drug pricing and regulatory reforms.

Cecilia Elena Rouse

President, Brookings Institution

The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under Biden—the first Black American in that role—and onetime dean of Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs, Rouse now leads one of the world’s most respected and influential public-policy think tanks.

Melissa Schulman

Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, CVS Health

After 14 years on the Hill, in such roles as policy director for Representative Steny Hoyer, Schulman now lobbies for the healthcare behemoth.

Emily Seidel

CEO, Americans for Prosperity

As president of the Koch-brothers-founded conservative advocacy group, Seidel is credited with playing an integral role in the organization’s boosting of the President’s Big Beautiful Bill—including a $20 million grassroots campaign targeting tax reform.

Kelly Ann Shaw

Partner, Akin

The trade specialist joined the law-and-lobbying giant in May after serving as the top international economic official in the first Trump administration, where Shaw was a key architect of trade and national-security policy and the lead US negotiator at global economic-policy forums.

Liz Shuler

President, AFL-CIO

Shuler is the first woman to lead the nation’s largest labor federation, representing nearly 15 million workers.

Kristen Silverberg

President and Chief Operating Officer, Business Roundtable

A former ambassador to the European Union for George W. Bush and law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, Silverberg manages policy, advocacy, and communications for the lobbying group of more than 200 CEOs of major companies.

Margaret Spellings

President and CEO, Bipartisan Policy Center

The former Education Secretary and policy adviser in the George W. Bush administration and president of the University of North Carolina was hailed by leaders of both parties when selected to lead the nonprofit think tank promoting today’s rarest of Washington commodities—bipartisan solutions and compromise.

Amy Swonger

Principal, Invariant

The lobbyist’s CV has positioned her well for today’s Republican dominance: Swonger served all four years in the first Trump White House as a Senate liaison and legislative-affairs chief after years as an aide to GOP leaders Mitch McConnell and Trent Lott and former Vice President Cheney.

Marie Sylla-Dixon

Senior Vice President, Federal Affairs, Exelon Corporation

Having held senior roles at Amazon, Raytheon, and T-Mobile, Sylla-Dixon was tapped last year to run federal governmental and regulatory activities for the energy company.

April Verrett

President, SEIU

Last year, Verrett became the first Black president of the Service Employees International Union—one of the largest unions in the country, representing 2 million workers.

Kemba Walden

President, Paladin Global Institute

Paladin Capital Group—among the top venture-capital firms in the country—launched this AI-focused think tank last year and brought in Walden, a lawyer and cybersecurity expert, to head it. She also did a brief stint as acting national cyber director in 2023.

Jamie Wall

Vice President, Head of Washington Office, ExxonMobil

Wall’s leadership at one of the world’s largest and most powerful energy companies—combined with her previous advocacy work at SIFMA, the leading securities-industry trade association, and for Republican senators—makes her a formidable force shaping energy policy.

Jennifer Walton

Senior Vice President, US Policy and Government Relations, Pfizer

The career pharmaceutical executive has been with the company nearly 15 years. She previously served as deputy legislative director for Senator Pat Roberts.

Sarah Rosen Wartell

President, Urban Institute

A housing expert and economic-policy official in the Clinton White House, Wartell cofounded the Center for American Progress before taking the reins of the nonpartisan institute that focuses on issues affecting underserved communities.

Amy Best Weiss

Executive Vice President, Global Government Affairs, American Express

Weiss blends public- and private-sector experience in her decade-plus tenure with the credit-card company—she previously directed public policy at PwC and had short stints at both the SEC and Treasury.

Heather Wingate

Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Delta

Now in her eighth year with the airline, Wingate once worked for MetLife and CitiGroup—and as a special assistant for legislative affairs under President George W. Bush.

Candida Wolff

Executive Vice President and Head of Global Government Affairs, Citigroup

Years as legislative-affairs chief for George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney and as staff to GOP Senate leadership have honed Wolff’s reputation as dean of financial-services lobbying in this town.

 

Media

Cesca Antonelli

Editor in Chief, Bloomberg Industry Group

The veteran Bloomberg financial reporter and editor—who spent years building overseas bureaus and teams before landing in Washington—leads journalists covering legal, tax, and government matters for the specialized publisher aimed at industry professionals.

Denise Rolark Barnes

Owner and Publisher, Washington Informer

Picking up the baton from her father, the late Calvin W. Rolark, who founded the paper in 1964, Barnes has broadly expanded the impact of Black journalists through the small but influential publication serving the area’s African American community.

Dana Bash

Anchor, “Inside Politics” and “State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash”

One of the veteran stars of the CNN firmament continues to plow away at serious-minded interviews even as the administration attacks the network.

Jackie Bradford

President and General Manager, NBC4

The media executive has built her journalism career at NBC, moving up the ranks from financial analyst on the Today show and Nightly News in the late 1990s to the top post presiding over the network’s Washington station.

Shannon Bream

Host, “Fox News Sunday”

The lawyer and longtime Fox correspondent and host is one of the rising stars at the Trump-friendly network, continuing in the tradition of her predecessor, Chris Wallace, in asking tough questions of top administration officials and other Sunday-morning guests.

Margaret Brennan

Host, “Face the Nation”

A former CBS White House correspondent during the Trump and Obama administrations, Brennan is one of the chief broadcast voices on foreign affairs in Washington.

Dasha Burns

White House Bureau Chief and Chief Playbook Correspondent, Politico

The White House bureau chief—who also reports on DC’s boldface names for Politico’s popular morning newsletter and hosts a weekly podcast—has recently added to her portfolio, signing on to moderate an upcoming series focused on bipartisan cooperation for C-SPAN.

Kaitlan Collins

Anchor, “The Source,” and Chief White House Correspondent, CNN

The Alabama native cut her teeth in the conservative media world as a reporter for the Daily Caller before rising through the ranks at CNN as a tough Trump interrogator.

Susan Glasser

Staff Writer, The New Yorker

With the magazine’s “Letter From Trump’s Washington,” the experienced Washington journalist and author interprets Trump World for the liberal universe.

Matea Gold

Washington Editor, New York Times

The longtime Washington Post editor jumped ship last year, landing in the number-two spot in the Washington bureau of the NYT.

Tammy Haddad

CEO, Haddad Media, and Founder, Washington AI Network

Establishment Washington’s social director has moved into the tech world with her AI network—and podcast—bringing together leaders from government, tech, media, and academia for invitation-only events that address AI policy, strategy, and innovation.

Mollie Hemingway

Editor in Chief, The Federalist

The Fox News contributor and editor of the conservative online magazine was a Trump critic during his first presidential run but has since become a reliable POTUS defender and fierce voice in MAGA world.

Anna Johnson

Washington Bureau Chief, AP

Johnson, who first joined AP in 2004, spent time in Cairo and London before being tapped in 2022 to lead the Washington bureau, which this year found its reporters under fire from the White House for sticking to the name Gulf of Mexico instead of Gulf of America.

Eliana Johnson

Editor in Chief, Washington Free Beacon

The former National Review editor and Politico political reporter now heads the conservative, often sharp-toned website that focuses on scoops and exposés, such as its reporting on plagiarism accusations against former Harvard president Claudine Gay, who eventually resigned.

Paula Kerger

President and CEO, PBS

At the helm of the public broadcaster for nearly 20 years, Kerger today faces a challenge like never before since Congress, at Trump’s urging, rescinded all federal funding for PBS and NPR, endangering small and rural public-media stations throughout the country that rely on the federal grants.

Adrienne LaFrance

Executive Editor, The Atlantic

The respected reporter and editor, who’s held a number of positions since joining the magazine in 2014, honed her craft as an investigative journalist with various news organizations, including in Hawaii, where she was a Weekend Edition host for public radio.

Carol E. Lee

Washington Managing Editor, NBC News

A past president of the White House Correspondents Association, Lee covered the White House for Politico, the Wall Street Journal, and NBC News, where she continues on-air reports as a top Washington editor for the network.

Sarah Longwell

Publisher, The Bulwark

The onetime GOP political operative and Never Trumper helped found the conservative news-and-opinion website, which has emerged as a major media force in the Trump resistance.

Katherine Maher

President and CEO, NPR

Along with her counterparts at public television, the tech-savvy progressive is fighting to save NPR from the Republican ax that has taken aim at the nonprofit public-media network by defunding it.

Jane Mayer

Chief Washington Correspondent, The New Yorker

One of the top investigative reporters in Washington, Mayer has a record of breaking news, through both her books and magazine pieces, often delving into the influence of money in politics.

Virginia Moseley

Executive Editor, CNN

The veteran political editor spent years at CBS News and ABC News, including as a senior producer of Good Morning America, before joining CNN in 2012 and moving up through the ranks to her current perch overseeing both domestic and international news operations.

Amna Nawaz

Cohost and Co–Managing Editor, “PBS News Hour”

The Virginia native who, with co-anchor Geoff Bennett, succeeded longtime PBS host Judy Woodruff in 2023, came to the public broadcaster after stints at ABC News, where she anchored coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, and NBC News, where she was a foreign correspondent.

Kelly O’Donnell

NBC News Political Reporter

At NBC News for more than 30 years, the veteran Washington journalist, who’s covered the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court, and eight presidential campaigns, is now leading coverage of the Justice Department, a hub of investigations in the Trump administration.

Norah O’Donnell

Contributing Correspondent, “60 Minutes”; Senior Correspondent, CBS News

The Washington native and longtime TV journalist gave up the daily grind this year, leaving the anchor’s chair at CBS Evening News to focus on longer-range investigations and more in-depth interviews, as well as an upcoming book on little-known women pioneers throughout US history.

Anna Palmer

Cofounder and CEO, Punchbowl News

The longtime political journalist, a former Politico senior correspondent, tapped her vast experience covering the power levers of Washington—from Congress to K Street to the Trump White House—to launch the insider-ish news service with her writing partners in 2021.

Martha Raddatz

Co-Anchor, “This Week With George Stephanopoulos”

ABC’s chief global-affairs correspondent and Sunday-morning co-anchor is one of the top foreign-policy reporters in town, having covered wars in Bosnia; Iraq and Afghanistan; Ukraine; and, most recently, the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Swati Sharma

Editor in Chief and Publisher, Vox

In her dual leadership role at the center-left digital news-and-opinion outlet that specializes in “explainers,” Sharma, an alum of both the Atlantic and the Washington Post, oversees editorial content across text, audio, and video platforms as well as business strategy.

Goli Sheikholeslami

CEO, Politico

The ex-Postie and former president and CEO of New York Public Radio was tapped to take the reins of the global news organization in 2022 by its owner, the German media conglomerate Axel Springer.

Kara Swisher

Podcast Host, “On With Kara Swisher” and “Pivot With Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway”

One of the country’s top tech journalists, Swisher has broadened her lens, now taking on a wide range of topics, from comedy to politics, through her popular podcasts.

Cecilia Vega

Correspondent, “60 Minutes”

The former White House correspondent for ABC News jumped to the CBS newsmagazine show two years ago and was named National Latina Journalist of the Year in 2024 by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Aruna Viswanatha

Senior Reporter, Wall Street Journal

Part of the newspaper’s Pulitzer-winning team this year for a story on Elon Musk, the former Reuters reporter covers national security, the FBI, and Justice Department and is considered one of the top investigative journalists in Washington.

Amy Walter

Editor in Chief and Publisher, Cook Political Report

Taking over for Charlie Cook, who founded the authoritative and nonpartisan analysis of campaigns and elections in 1984, Walter is one of the most reliable and respected voices on American politics today.

Kristen Welker

Moderator, “Meet the Press”

Welker sits at the helm of the enduring NBC public-affairs program, touted as the “longest-running show in television history,” and traditionally the most important franchise on Sunday morning. She and her sister Sunday-show hosts have tried to restore the influence and agenda-setting power these interview programs once possessed.

Aja Whitaker-Moore

Editor in Chief, Axios

The longtime business-and-finance journalist was tapped for the top newsroom role last year at the eight-year-old digital news organization known for its concise, bullet-pointed reporting—what it calls “Smart Brevity”—on everything from politics and policy to media and culture.

 

Education Powers

Irma Becerra

President, Marymount University

Since taking the helm of Mary-mount in 2018, Becerra, the university’s first Latina president, has implemented a new academic structure and achieved a designation as a research institution just this year.

Laura Fuchs

President, Washington Teachers’ Union

This teacher at HD Woodson High School was recently elected to lead the WTU for the 2025–28 term.

Ellen Granberg

President, George Washington University

Holding degrees in history from UC-Davis and sociology from Vanderbilt, this longtime professor became the first woman president of GW in 2023.

Anne Kress

President, Northern Virginia Community College

Kress was president of a community college in Rochester before joining NVCC in 2020. Some staff have publicly questioned her program cuts and other decisions, as she leads the second-largest community college in the country in what she has called “a time of great change and disruption in higher education.”

Jennifer King Rice

Provost and Senior Vice President, University of Maryland

Rice’s 25-plus-year tenure at the UMD culminated in her promotion to provost in 2021. She’s responsible for leading the academic direction for all 12 of its schools and colleges.

Falecia D. Williams

President, Prince George’s Community College

After two decades in administration at one of Florida’s largest community colleges, in Orlando, Williams joined PGCC in 2020. She oversees the Largo institution attended by more than 26,000 students and where a $164.4 million renovation to a campus building is currently underway.

 

Nonprofits, Philanthropy, and Religion

Rosie Allen-Herring

President and CEO, United Way National Capital Area

Though the region faces exceptional challenges this year due to layoffs in the federal workforce, the former Fannie Mae executive, who has led the regional branch of the United Way for more than 12 years, has had to steer her nonprofit through tough times, such as Covid and government shutdowns, before.

Rima al-Sabah

Goodwill Ambassador, UNHCR

A former journalist and wife of the now-retired Kuwaiti ambassador to the US, she has spent a decade in this role with the UN Refugee Agency, which assists people fleeing conflict zones. She is a big name in DC’s philanthropic and social scenes, known for hosting high-dollar fundraising events with VIP guest lists that include presidents, first ladies, and celebrities.

Adrienne Arsht

Philanthropist

While the lawyer and businesswoman has made her mark as a major donor in several US cities—including Miami, where a performing-arts center is named for her—the emeritus trustee of the Kennedy Center has continued to support Washington institutions from the Smithsonian to the Atlantic Council, where she’s executive vice chair of the board.

Katherine Bradley

Chair, KIPP Foundation

The philanthropist, active on a number of boards, has been a prominent and consistent supporter of public education through both the foundation she started to promote innovation and reform in DC public schools—CityBridge Education (now CitySchools Collaborative)—and KIPP, the nation’s largest operator of public charter schools.

Mariann Edgar Budde

Episcopal Bishop of Washington

Overseeing churches throughout Maryland and DC, including Washington National Cathedral, Budde is no stranger to having politicians and VIPs in the pews. But her words from the pulpit to the newly inaugurated President seated before her on January 21 of this year, asking him to show mercy for those “who are scared now”—including some in LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities—made her a hero to many.

Jane Lipton Cafritz

President and CEO, Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation

Succeeding her late husband, Calvin Cafritz, at the helm of the private, independent foundation established by Calvin’s parents more than 75 years ago, Cafritz—who serves on the boards of many of the city’s premier arts and cultural institutions—has continued the tradition of supporting area nonprofits devoted to community service, education, the environment, health, and the arts.

Marcia Myers Carlucci

Philanthropist

A former government-relations specialist and onetime chair of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Service, Carlucci has served on boards related to the arts, reading, and education and as an emeritus director of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Jean Case

CEO, Case Foundation; Chairman, National Geographic Society

The former tech executive, and the first woman to chair the National Geographic Society, created the Case Foundation in 1997 with her husband, AOL cofounder Steve Case. They have pioneered “impact investing”—giving that generates both social good and financial return—and vowed to give away much of their fortune during their lifetimes to charitable causes.

Claire Casey

President, AARP Foundation

The global public-policy leader guides the nation’s chief organization focused on reducing poverty among older Americans. Last year alone, the foundation secured over $1.1 billion in benefits and income for more than a million low-income adults and advocated for their rights in the courts.

Kristin Cecchi

Philanthropist

Co-owner with her husband of a residential construction company, Cecchi has supported such entities as the National Portrait Gallery and an Alzheimer’s research group, following the family’s tradition set out by her late father-in-law, Watergate developer Giuseppe Cecchi.

Marlene Malek

Vice Chair and Cofounder, Friends of Cancer Research

The former oncology nurse cofounded the advocacy organization that promotes collaborations to help speed promising cancer treatments, one of Malek’s many advocacy and philanthropic activities that earned her the Ford’s Theatre Lincoln Medal in 2023.

Jacqueline Mars

Philanthropist

Coming in at number 33 on the 2025 Forbes list of the world’s top billionaires—and the richest person in Virginia, according to the magazine—the candy heiress has for decades lent support to the region’s cultural life, most notably the Washington National Opera, as well as the National Archives Foundation and equestrian and conservation interests.

Gail McGovern

Chair, American Red Cross Board of Governors

The former businesswoman stepped up to head the board of the nation’s leading emergency-response and blood-services organization after more than 16 years as its president and CEO.

Catherine Meloy

President and CEO, Goodwill of Greater Washington

Leading the nonprofit’s local affiliate for more than 22 years, Meloy sits at many tables in the Greater Washington business and nonprofit community. She has expanded the job-training organization’s mission with recycling initiatives, adult charter high schools, and plans for a first-of-its-kind redevelopment of a Goodwill store in Arlington to incorporate affordable-housing units.

Jennifer Morris

CEO, Nature Conservancy

Though measures to combat climate change may be out of favor with today’s White House, Morris has pledged that the 75-year-old global conservation organization she leads will fight on by working with businesses on clean-energy solutions and advancing state-level climate-change policies.

Radha Muthiah

President and CEO, Capital Area Food Bank

As head of the region’s largest food bank, which provides food for 60 million meals a year, Muthiah has worked this year to make up for government cuts to food-charity assistance and the increased need from thousands of out-of-work federal employees.

Karen Schaufeld

Philanthropist

Aside from helping the Wolf Trap Foundation raise a record $75 million for its capital campaign in 2023, the Leesburg philanthropist, lawyer, author, and entrepreneur promotes childhood literacy, having cofounded a nonprofit to help low-income preschoolers prepare for kindergarten, and supports a variety of Loudoun County initiatives.

Jill Tiefenthaler

CEO, National Geographic Society

The former president of Colorado College, who became the Society’s first woman CEO in 2020, has turned the nonprofit into a fundraising machine, on its way to a ten-year goal of $1 billion, and has worked to highlight its science and global-exploration work, not just its iconic magazine.

Susan Urahn

President and CEO, Pew Charitable Trusts

Urahn has spent 31 years at the public charity, moving up through leadership roles and guiding its expansion from a small grant-making organization to a research-driven policy-generating nonprofit focused on issues such as conservation, education, governance, and health.

Tonia Wellons

President and CEO, Greater Washington Community Foundation

A powerful force in community development, Wellons presides over the region’s largest public foundation, which has invested $1.7 billion since 1973 to address the critical needs of communities throughout the metro area, from housing to health equity to economic mobility.

Angela F. Williams

President and CEO, United Way Worldwide

The lawyer, nonprofit executive, and ordained minister is the first woman and first African American to lead the 137-year-old charity, among the world’s largest, which serves communities in 35 countries. She was named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year for 2025.

Diane Yentel

President and CEO, National Council of Nonprofits

Joining the nation’s largest network of nonprofits just days before Trump took office this year, the longtime nonprofit leader has been speaking out against, and mounting legal challenges to, some of the administration’s freezes on federal grants to nonprofits.

 

Medicine

Maria Ansari

CEO and Executive Director, Permanente Medical Group

A cardiologist by training, Ansari oversees the largest medical group in the United States, which employs nearly 10,000 physicians and 47,000 nurses and staff.

Rina Bansal

President, Inova Alexandria Hospital; Senior Vice President, Inova

Dr. Bansal—still a practicing internist—is leading projects to build new campuses for the Alexandria and Franconia-Springfield hospitals, both slated to open in 2028. She first joined Inova in 2008.

Susan Carroll

Senior Vice President, Inova Health System; President, Inova Loudoun Hospital

Carroll joined Inova in 1996 and has, at some point in her career, been president of each of the system’s five hospitals. In her current role, she leads the 211-bed Loudoun hospital, in addition to handling such system-wide operations as supply-chain and security management.

Annice Cody

President and CEO, Primary Care Coalition

Prior to becoming president and CEO of PCC—a nonprofit organization that works to coordinate healthcare for the vulnerable and uninsured—this past spring, Cody spent 25 years with Holy Cross Health, 11 of them as president of the Holy Cross Health Network.

Kimberlee Daniels

Chief Operating Officer, George Washington University Hospital

Before joining GW Hospital in 2023, the Penn State alum did stints at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, UVA’s ambulatory center, and the University of Maryland. Daniels is responsible for developing GW’s strategic vision.

M. Joy Drass

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, MedStar Health

A graduate of Georgetown’s medical school, Drass spent nearly a decade as president of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. In her current role, she oversees ten hospitals.

Erin O’Shea

President, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

O’Shea is a renowned biologist with a PhD from MIT and the first woman to lead the institute, a nonprofit devoted to advancing scientific research in biology and human health.

Michelle Riley-Brown

President and CEO, Children’s National

Riley-Brown leads one of the top pediatric hospitals in the US. Before taking the job in 2023, she headed two satellite campuses of Texas’s largest pediatric hospital.

Martine Rothblatt

CEO and Chair, United Therapeutics

Rothblatt founded the $17.6 billion Silver Spring biotech company in 1996 to develop new medical treatments after her daughter was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Rothblatt had previously founded the satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Monica Schmude

President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Virginia

Schmude came to Anthem—Virginia’s largest health plan, with more than 3 million customers—in 2023 from Cigna, where she was market president in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Before that, she was at Aetna in Chicago.

LeighAnn Sidone

President and Chief Operating Officer, Suburban Hospital

Sidone served two stints as interim president before moving into this job last year. The career nurse has spent more than three decades with Suburban.

Nora D. Volkow

Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health

Volkow, a psychiatrist by training, leads the world’s largest source of funding for scientific research on the health aspects of drug use and addiction.

 

Arts and Culture

Melanie Adams

Director, Anacostia Community Museum

Adams, who has a degree in English and African-American studies from the University of Virginia, assumed this role in 2018. She has also served as interim director of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

Sara Bloomfield

Director, US Holocaust Memorial Museum

The powerhouse museum executive has skillfully led one of the most important landmarks on the National Mall for more than a quarter century.

Cynthia Chavez Lamar

Director, National Museum of the American Indian

In 2022, Chavez Lamar became the first Native woman to head a Smithsonian museum. She had served in various roles there over the years, including as a lead curator for one of the museum’s inaugural exhibitions in 2004.

Melissa Chiu

Director, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

Within three years of Chiu’s appointment, the Hirshhorn doubled its annual visitation, welcoming more than a million guests in 2017—the highest number in its then four-decade history.

Kaywin Feldman

Director, National Gallery of Art

Feldman, the first woman to lead the NGA, took over in 2019 and has since been credited with expanding not only the museum’s reach but also its collection.

Ann Friedman

Founder and CEO, Planet Word

The former Montgomery County public-school teacher is the force be-hind the interactive linguistics museum—and the restoration of the historic school building it’s housed in.

Aileen Fuchs

President and Executive Director, National Building Museum

Before moving to DC for this role in 2021, the NYU graduate had spent her career in New York. The museum welcomes more than 500,000 visitors a year, many of whom flock to the popular interactive summer exhibit.

Anthea Hartig

Director, National Museum of American History

Hartig helms one of the Smithsonian’s most popular museums, which welcomed more than 2 million visitors last year.

Monica Jeffries Hazangeles

President and CEO, Strathmore

A 31-year veteran of Strathmore, Jeffries Hazangeles got the top job in 2018. She’s credited with raising $110 million in public and private funding to build its largest venue, the Music Center, which houses the 1,976-seat concert hall.

Emily Wei Rales

Director, Glenstone

Rales and her husband founded the contemporary-art museum in 2006 with their personal collection. The museum draws more than 100,000 visitors a year to its Potomac campus, which underwent a $200 million expansion in 2018.

Susan Fisher Sterling

Director, National Museum of Women in the Arts

A fixture at this museum for nearly 40 years, Sterling became director in 2008. Recently, she oversaw a two-year, $70 million renovation.

Ellen Stofan

Smithsonian Undersecretary for Science and Research

Stofan has a big portfolio—she oversees the Smithsonian’s science research centers, the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, and more. Before that, she was the first woman director at Air and Space.

Francesca Zambello

Artistic Director, Washington National Opera

The renowned opera director has led the WNO at the Kennedy Center for almost 15 years. This year, she was inducted into Opera America’s Opera Hall of Fame.

 

This article appears in the October 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

