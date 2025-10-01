4 Exclusive Travel Deals for Fall

Tropical Luxury

Where: The Strand, Turks & Caicos; 649-232-4222.

What’s special: Opened in November as part of The Leading Hotels of the World network, The Strand in Turks and Caicos is a luxe resort situated on 2,230 feet of secluded oceanfront, offering spacious, all-ocean-facing suites, villas, and private residences. The property has waterfront dining, tennis and pickleball courts, a kids’ club, and a marina with a private club boat. Billed as one of the Caribbean’s most sustainable resorts, The Strand features eco-friendly architecture, pollinator-friendly landscaping, and solar systems supplying over 75 percent of its power.

The deal: The “Exclusive Fall/Winter Washingtonian” deal includes a daily breakfast credit of $50 a person (maximum of two guests), early check-in and late checkout, a free room upgrade (subject to availability), a 20 percent savings off of the best available rate, and a flexible 72-hour cancellation policy. Rates start at $900 a night before the discount. Book directly via email: reservations@thestrandtci.com and use promo code WP20025.

When: Valid for stays through December 15, 2025.

Shopper’s Paradise

Where: The Golden Plough Inn, New Hope, PA; 215-794-4004.

What’s special: As the centerpiece of Peddler’s Village, a 42-acre shopping center, the inn features guest rooms and suites set along winding paths and beautiful gardens. The center has over 60 specialty stores and a wide variety of restaurants. In 2025, Peddler’s Village was named the #2 shopping center in the country by USA Today.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes a welcome bottle of bubbly and signature chocolate pretzel, a $25 Buttonwood Grill gift card, and an upgrade upon arrival (based on availability). Room rates start at $229. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday, through November 30.

For Music Lovers

Where: Noelle, Nashville, TN; 615-619-8496.

What’s special: Set in a restored 1930s Art Deco building in the heart of downtown Nashville, Noelle combines Southern hospitality with a modern, design-forward edge. Guests can see sweeping city views from the rooftop bar, sip craft cocktails in the speakeasy, and check out local art throughout the property—all steps from the city’s music venues.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive 21 percent off room rates and a $100 dining credit to use toward seasonal fare. Book here using code WASHNASH. Rates start at $270 a night before the discount.

When: Valid for stays booked and completed now through January 5, 2026.

North of the Border

Where: The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, El Paso, TX; 915-440-7666.

What’s special: Nearly 90 years old, this Art Deco landmark has been reborn as The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park. The 130-room Michelin Key hotel combines modern comfort with historic elegance (touchscreens operate the historic elevator doors). On-site amenities include a fitness center; the hotel’s signature restaurant, Ámbar Restaurante, featuring elevated Mexican cuisine; an intimate Agave Room, said to contain the largest curated collection of agave spirits in North America; and the La Perla rooftop bar on the 17th floor, offering panoramic views. Nearby attractions include the El Paso Museum of Art, the Plaza Theatre, and the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

The deal: “The Great Perks of El Paso” deal includes overnight accommodation, a $30 food-and-beverage credit, and an additional 10 percent room discount. Room rates start at $189 before discount. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through October 31.