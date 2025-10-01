Food and Drink Deals in the DC Area During the Shutdown

The federal government is officially in a shutdown. Which means, as has become a Washington tradition, some restaurants and bars in the DC area are offering food and drink specials during the entire shutdown—often just for furloughed workers, sometimes for everyone. Here are some places offering a discount while we wait for Congress to get it together.

Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Drown your sorrows with this bourbon bar’s “Unhappy Hour” shutdown specials from open til close. For $10, you can choose from a milk punch, an old fashioned, or a Manhattan. IPA and lager drafts are discounted to $6.

Butterworth’s

319 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The restaurant is running government shutdown drink specials including a “Furlough-rita” and a “Continuing Rye-solution” for $10 each, and a mini Guinness for $6. Fill your belly with a $5 Welsh rarebit.

Carmine’s

425 7th St., NW

Carmine’s DC is offering an all-day happy hour throughout the shutdown with $5 meatball sliders and two special $8 cocktails, the “Here We Go Again” or “The Essential Worker.” Their specials are for everyone, because shutdowns impact our entire region.

Compass Coffee

Multiple locations

Order any drink and get a free pastry of your choice when you show your government ID.

Cork Wine Bar and Market

1805 14th St., NW

Head to the downstairs bar at Cork in Logan Circle for happy hour from 3 PM to close. Specials include $8 glasses of select wines, a $5 can of Frico wine, avocado toast for $5, and $6 French fries. Valid with your federal government ID.

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th St., NW

Federal employees who show ID can get $4 beers, rail drinks, and rosé on Wednesday, October 1, from 4 to 7 PM.

Duke’s Grocery

All locations

Show your federal government ID at any Duke’s Grocery to get a complimentary shot of bourbon or a glass of house wine when you buy any burger or entrée. The gastropub also has $5 select beers for federal employees.

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th St., NW

Need a place to stuff your face while you wait for the shutdown to end? This Korean steakhouse is offering complimentary beer with any all-you-can-eat option. Just show your federal employee ID.

Hyde Social

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

All drinks at this swanky bar and restaurant are half off from 4 to 7 PM daily until the shutdown is over.

Immigrant Food

Multiple locations

All guests who need a drink can get a $5 classic margarita at the Planet Word and Ballston locations of Immigrant Food until the shutdown ends.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

This Dupont Circle watering hole is offering a shutdown special of a $15 grilled cheese and old fashioned combo from Monday through Saturday. Stop by for happy hour all day on Wednesdays and Sundays during the shutdown and get an old fashioned or a rotating punch ($8 each); a Paloma or an Aperol spritz ($9 each); or a martini ($10 each).

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE, Suite 109

This northern Italian eatery along the Capitol Riverfront is offering $15 pastas for federal workers who show government ID.

Rasa

All locations

The Indian diner is offering $10 bowls, featuring a chicken or veggie option, to any federal worker who shows their badge throughout the shutdown.

Sauf Haus Bier Hall and Garten

1216 18th St., NW

Federal workers with valid government ID can come to this German-inspired spot for an extended happy hour until 10 PM and enjoy $6 green tea shooters. Saufhaus is also offering $7 pretzel bites all day.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

If you want to wet your whistle, choose from $5 beers (Miller Lite or Tavern Lager), $6 red or white house wines, or a $7 Deep Eddy martini. Grab a cheeseburger or a pizza (red or white) on sale for $10 each. The tavern’s shutdown specials are good Monday through Friday for federal ID holders.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Come to this Capitol Hill bar for $3 select beer or a $7 hot dog and select beer combo.

Yume Sushi

2121 N. Westmoreland St., #A-2, Arlington

Until the shutdown ends, you can show a government ID and get a 20 percent discount off your meal. The discount does not apply to happy hour.

We will continue to update this post as we hear about specials.