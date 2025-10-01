Act Now to celebrate the holidays in a stunning new build luxury home in Fairfax County!

“The Biltmore” from renowned builder Craftmark Homes showcases refined, quality craftsmanship and designer-curated features. Airy interiors highlight tray ceilings in the foyer, living room, and dining room, plus a dramatic coffered ceiling and linear fireplace in the family room. The kitchen boasts Thermador® gourmet appliances, a column refrigerator/freezer, and stacked cabinets to the ceiling. Custom built-ins in the family room and laundry, and a carpenter-built mudroom, ensure everyday convenience.

With 6 spacious bedrooms (2 flex rooms – study + den/guest suite) and 6.5 baths, you’ll have room to stretch out. Finished spaces –including a recreation room with den, bonus room, full bath– make this home holiday ready.

With a 3-car side-load garage, spacious deck, and .85 acres abutting forever-preserved green space, this is the home you’ve been looking for, all just 30 mins to INOVA Fairfax in location lauded by Niche.com as “one of the best places to live in Virginia.”

Email Lori Windsor, Sales Manager, at lwindsor@craftmarkhomes.com today. Ask about limited-time incentives:

• Free Deck!*

• Free Finished Rec Room!

• Large Options Incentive!*

• $20K Closing Costs!

• Special Rate Buy-Down Options!*

Address: 9209 Franks Point Ln, Lorton, VA 22079