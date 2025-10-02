4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

This week’s open-house picks all feature tasteful updates and renovations. Check out these listings: a Kalorama penthouse, an Arlington townhouse, a Chevy Chase rambler, and a luxe Cleveland Park listing.

A Kalorama Penthouse

Price: $1.299 million

Where: 1820 Kalorama Rd NW, Unit 3

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

House size: 1,746 sq feet

Listing agent: Sarah Hake, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5, 1 PM — 3 PM

This Victorian-era penthouse condo spans two levels and features four fireplaces, an updated kitchen with a banquette, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with a skylight. Plus, the condo comes with off-street parking and access to a shared garden and patio.

An Arlington Townhouse

Price: $935,000

Where: 4098 Cherry Hill Rd

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5

House size: 1,500 sq feet

Listing agent: David Abrams and Claire Abrams, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 4 and Sunday October 5, 2 PM — 4 PM

This townhouse in Arlington’s Cherrydale neighborhood sports a renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and two bedrooms on the top level with ensuite baths. The lower level includes a bedroom/office and full bath, as well as access to a covered patio and two-car garage.

A Chevy Chase Rambler

Price: $935,000

Where: 2611 Ross Rd

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

House size: 1,895 sq feet

Listing agent: Lindsay Clark and Brian Van Wye, Compass

Open house: Sunday, October 5, 1 PM — 3 PM

Highlights of this 1951 rambler near Rock Creek Park include an updated kitchen with Bosch and Sub-Zero appliances; a finished lower level with a gas fireplace, full bath, and bedroom; and a fenced backyard with a stone patio and storage shed.

A Cleveland Park Mansion

Price: $5.595 million

Where: 3101 Highland Pl NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5

House size: 6,553 sq feet

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, October 5, 2 PM — 4 PM

Just a block or two from the shops on Connecticut Avenue, this restored and expanded 1905 Cleveland Park house spans four levels. Highlights include a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, a family room with a cathedral ceiling, a primary suite with a walk-in closet and spa bath, and multiple offices and fireplaces. Other selling points: a screened porch, deck, and detached garage.