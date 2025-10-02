7 Hilarious Comedians to See in the DC Area This Fall

If you’re looking for a joyous respite from all the tough news in DC, you can add these upcoming celebrity comedy shows to your calendar. Top acts such as John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, and Druski are sure to provide some much-needed laughter.

DC Improv | October 3-5

DC native Chico Bean is most known for being part of the touring comic troupe 85 South Show and an improv actor on the long-running comedy game show Wild ‘N Out. This month the freestyle jokester has a homecoming show at DC Improv ($50+).

Capital One Hall | October 9

Druski took the internet by storm with his parody Instagram live show Coulda Been Records. This fall the influencer comic is expanding his viral social media sketches—featuring celebrity cameos and witty interviews—from phone screens to live audiences ($44+).

DAR Constitution Hall | October 9-11

Pop culture podcaster and movie actor Nikki Glaser does stand-up three nights in a row at DAR Constitution Hall ahead of her comedy special release on Hulu ($53+).

Wharf | October 10-12

The Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival spotlights BIPOC performers. The showcase returns for another multi-day lineup of conversations, a film screening at Arena Stage, and stand-up performances at The Anthem with celebrity acts such as Sommore (free+).

Warner Theatre | October 13, February 18-19

Trevor Noah, the former host of The Daily Show, is bringing his tour to Warner Theatre. Noah’s sharp commentary and hilariously honest takes on society, culture, and politics are a favorite in town; he’s already scheduled to return twice in February after the October show sold out ($75+).

DAR Constitution Hall | November 8

Tickets are selling quickly for the chance to laugh out loud with Iliza Shlesinger. The award-winning comic will perform her humorous A Different Animal special on relationships and gender dynamics live in DC ($56+).

The Anthem | December 18-21

Emmy-winning Broadway star, Saturday Night Live writer, and stand-up comedian John Mulaney takes his light-hearted jokes on the road on his Mister Whatever Tour ($90+).

