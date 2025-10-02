DC Museums and Attractions Offering Shutdown Discounts for Federal Workers

Washington may be in the middle of a government shutdown, but some of the area’s beloved attractions—including museums and sporting events—are still open to visitors. The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will be open through at least Monday, October 6, while the National Arboretum is closed. If you need some distraction from the shutdown, below are museums and other things to do in the DC area offering free or discounted admission. (Just want to eat and drink away the stress? We’ve got a guide to food and drink specials for federal workers too.)

International Spy Museum

700 L’Enfant Plaza, SW

Federal employees who show government ID at the Spy Museum can get 50 percent off admission throughout the shutdown. Blackout dates and holiday weekends will not apply, but we hope the shutdown doesn’t last that long.

Lincoln’s Cottage

140 Rock Creek Church Rd., NW

This independent, historic site and museum is offering a discount on tours through the end of October for federal workers. If you can’t make it in that timeframe, consider participating in their Museum Impact in Practice Study, open to all, which gives free admission to ticketed programs in exchange for completing a survey.

Museum of the Bible

400 4th St., SW

Federal employees with an ID get 50 percent off general admission during the shutdown.

National Building Museum

401 F St., NW

Free admission with a federal employee ID.

National Museum of Women in the Arts

1250 New York Ave., NW

As a private nonprofit, this museum remains open during the federal government shutdown. They are offering free admission to furloughed federal employees.

Old Town Alexandria and Mount Vernon

221 King St., Alexandria

Federal employees can get two free Alexandria Key to the City Attractions Passes when they show government ID in person at the Alexandria Visitor’s Center. This deal is also extended to guests staying at DC area hotels—just present your room key or digital reservation confirmation. Each pass comes with admission to nine historic sites, and 40 percent off coupons to other attractions such as George Washington’s Mount Vernon, which is open during the government shutdown.

Phillips Collection

1600 21st St., NW

Federal employees who show their ID can take advantage of $10 admission (normally $20 full-priced) and 10 percent off in the museum shop.

Planet Word

925 13th St., NW

Throughout the shutdown, this word-lover’s museum has a special for furloughed federal employees, extending free walk-up admission and 50 percent off Lexicon Lane, Planet Word’s interactive team word puzzle. Government workers can also get a $5 cocktail at the Immigrant Food at this location.

Washington Spirit

100 Potomac Ave., SW

For their October 5 game at Audi Field, the professional women’s soccer team is offering vouchers for a free ticket to the first 200 federal employees from the DC area who claim one. Federal workers who miss out on the free tickets can still get into the game with a limited number of $10 tickets.