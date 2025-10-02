This Vibrant Wedding Featured a “Let Love Grow” Theme and Nods to Star Wars

Two I.T. professionals from Maryland, Deneen and Justin met as engineering students at the University of Pittsburgh but really connected later at a friend’s wedding. Three years after their first date, Justin gathered more than 30 loved ones in a flower-and-photo-filled room to surprise Deneen—who was visiting the venue under the guise of scouting it for another party—with a proposal.

Their colorful wedding featured a “Let love grow” theme bursting with flowers—a mix of real and faux—and nods to Star Wars. Even the rain, they say, only enhanced the vibrant aesthetic, carried out with a mint-green suit for Justin and guests encouraged to wear pink. Deneen DIY’d some of the special details, including the seating chart as well as the floral chandeliers, which she and her aunt spent two weeks building out of PVC pipe and chicken wire. Jamaican dishes at dinner were a hit, but the warm butternut-squash bisque was the star of the culinary show—perfect for the unpredictably cold, windy, and wet early-May weather.

Two DC-area creatives, Jamie and Jeff were initially introduced by a mutual friend when he was working as a photographer/videographer and she had an event planning business. They collaborated on creative projects first as colleagues and later as friends. Eventually, love blossomed, and they count their first date as an evening that included pizza and the movie “Better Luck Tomorrow” at Jeff’s apartment. Three years later Jeff proposed the same way Jamie asked him to be an “official” couple: with a handwritten Post-It note, with a “yes” box to check.

