This Vibrant Wedding Featured a “Let Love Grow” Theme and Nods to Star Wars

Guests were encouraged to wear pink, and the flowers included a cheerful mix of real and faux blooms.

Two I.T. professionals from Maryland, Deneen and Justin met as engineering students at the University of Pittsburgh but really connected later at a friend’s wedding. Three years after their first date, Justin gathered more than 30 loved ones in a flower-and-photo-filled room to surprise Deneen—who was visiting the venue under the guise of scouting it for another party—with a proposal.

Their colorful wedding featured a “Let love grow” theme bursting with flowers—a mix of real and faux—and nods to Star Wars. Even the rain, they say, only enhanced the vibrant aesthetic, carried out with a mint-green suit for Justin and guests encouraged to wear pink. Deneen DIY’d some of the special details, including the seating chart as well as the floral chandeliers, which she and her aunt spent two weeks building out of PVC pipe and chicken wire. Jamaican dishes at dinner were a hit, but the warm butternut-squash bisque was the star of the culinary show—perfect for the unpredictably cold, windy, and wet early-May weather.

The Details

Planning, design: Infatuating Affairs

Venue: Heigh Torr Estate

Florist: SBL Events

Stationery: Canva

Caterer: Manny Eats

Desserts: Angela Johnson of Cupcake Couture

Hair: L. Aivi by Stylist Kat C.

Makeup: Hellooo Gorgeous

Bride’s attire: Marchesa from Love Couture Bridal

Groom’s attire: Bushelers of Baltimore

Music: Bryan Thompson (saxophone); DJ Footloose

Rentals: Select Event Group

Lighting: John D. Alexander Lighting Design

Videographer: Angela Lauren Co.

Bar service: Garden Party Cocktail Catering

Photography: Alicia Wiley Photography

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

