Chefs, Journalists, Producers: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Chefs, Journalists, Producers: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Mateo Delgado and chef Carlos Delgado of Causa and Amazonia at the 43rd Annual RAMMY Awards & Gala at the Washington Convention Center.
August 1

“A Midnight Toast With Ebs Burnough” at Ned’s Club

Consultant Stuart Spencer; Ebs Burnough, director of the film Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation; fundraising consultant Daren Thomas; and Vlad Novikov of Ned’s Club.

 

August 3

43rd Annual RAMMY Awards & Gala at the Washington Convention Center

Chefs Suresh Sundas of Daru and Michael Rafidi of Albi, Yellow, and La’ Shukran.
Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s Shawn Townsend with Seng Luangrath of Thip Khao, Padaek, and Baan Mae.
Mateo Delgado and chef Carlos Delgado of Causa and Amazonia.

 

August 7

Motion Picture Association x Amazon Prime Video screening of Butterfly at MPA Headquarters

Marina Jenkins of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and Brad Jenkins of Enfranchisement Productions.
The MPA’s Charles Rivkin, Butterfly actor and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim, and Prime Video’s Kelly Day.
The Fried Rice Collective’s Danny Lee and Scott Drewno.

 

August 8

Fox 5 Zip Trip to National Landing at Metropolitan Park

Arlington County Board chair Takis Karantonis, Luis González of Surreal Global Kitchen, and CXHAIRS Media’s Bill Schieken.
Fox 5’s Annie Mae Weiss, Amazon Community Engagement’s Brian Kenner, National Landing BID’s Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, and Fox 5’s Stephen Graddick.

 

August 8

Casamara Rooftop Grand Opening

Scale Hospitality’s Hanif Harji (left) with Casamara’s Zach Albertsen and Victoria Simmerling.

 

September 3

NOTUS “Welcome Back, Washington!” Reception at the Glass House at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco

C-SPAN’s Robb Harleston, Senator Amy Klobuchar, NOTUS’s Robert Allbritton, and C-SPAN’s Sam Feist.
NOTUS’s Evan McMorris-Santoro, Arielle Elliot, and Jasmine Wright.
Advanced Advocacy’s Andrew Kovalcin, NOTUS’s Brad Bosserman, and the American Gaming Association’s Joe Maloney.

 

September 4

Desert 5 Spot DC Grand Opening

Sara Diressa, Busisiwe Mlangeni, and Lola Ajayi.
Ten Five Hospitality’s Bethany Case and Dan Daley with Desert 5 Spot’s Chase Levy (far right).
Desert 5 Spot’s Shawn Parsons (third from left) with Clara English, Aleny Serna, and Ryan Young.

 

This article appears in the October 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

