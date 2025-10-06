For too long, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) have had to navigate a healthcare system that wasn’t built for them. Rushed appointments, providers who aren’t trained in IDD care, and fragmented support systems have made it difficult to get the care they need.

But finally, that’s changing.

Makom — a trusted leader in person-centered support for more than 40 years — has launched their Clinical Services department, a new approach to healthcare designed specifically for people with IDD. Here, patients with disabilities aren’t an afterthought; they’re at the center of every decision.

Why Specialized Clinical Care Matters

Individuals with IDD face unique health challenges. They’re more likely to experience communication barriers, higher rates of obesity or malnutrition, and unmet needs in physical and mental health. Traditional healthcare often overlooks these realities.

Makom’s Clinical Services fills that gap, offering integrated, compassionate care that honors each patient’s voice and choice. With an interdisciplinary team trained in IDD care, the Clinical Services ensures patients aren’t just treated — they’re understood.

Services That Make a Difference

The new department brings together a wide range of supports under one roof:

Behavioral & Mental Health – From behavioral assessments to caregiver training, specialists help reduce reliance on medication and support emotional well-being.

Nursing Care – Nurses experienced in IDD care treat the whole person, coordinating with families and the clinical team to provide continuity and trust.

Physical Therapy – Focused on improving mobility and independence, PT services help patients address neuromotor challenges and live more fully.

Occupational Therapy – OTs create individualized treatment plans that empower patients and facilitate their improvement in self-care tasks, health management, physical leisure, job responsibilities, and community participation.

Speech-Language Pathology – The clinic provides state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and tailored care plans to support improvements in communication and swallowing.

Nutrition Support – Patients and families receive expert guidance on affordable options for optimal nutrition that will help prevent obesity, malnutrition, and other diet-related health concerns.



A Trusted Resource for Patients and Providers Alike

For patients and their families, Clinical Services is the home for integrated, accessible care that is tailored to the needs of individuals with IDD. For healthcare providers, it’s a trusted referral destination, where providers can be confident their patients will receive specialized, coordinated care that improves health outcomes and quality of life.

A Vision of Dignity and Choice

Makom’s vision is simple but powerful: a world where people with IDD have the same opportunities for a well-lived life as anyone else. Clinical Services is one more step toward making that vision real.

👉 To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.makomclinicalservices.org or call 240.283.6000.