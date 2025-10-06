Our Events  |  Real Estate

Photos From Washingtonian’s Top Real Estate Agents Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Top Agents with an exclusive reception.

Victor Padilla and Sarah Brown pose with their Washingtonian faux covers

On Tuesday, September 30, Washingtonian celebrated ten years of Top Agents with an exclusive party at Jackie in Navy Yard. The night was celebrated with tasty bites, flowing drinks, and a great soundtrack provided by Mixing Maryland

Guests were welcomed in style by a “Champagne lady” from Bialeks Music holding 60-plus glasses of bubbly around her skirt. After enjoying a glass, attendees were able to receive their signature Washingtonian faux covers. 

Thank you to our sponsors, Chubb, Rate and Titan Title, for making the celebration possible. 

Thanks also to our venue and event partners for making it a standout evening:

Jackie, Mixing Maryland, Washington Talent Agency, Bialeks Music, MJ Valet.

Photography by Ruby Ella and Evy Mages

Champagne lady sponsored by Titan Title provided by Bialeks Music
Titan Title’s Andrea Beddingfield, Tom Burns, Sara Rodriguez, and Kathy Fuentes
Aisha Barber, Debi Hughes, Cathy Beckett, and Katrina Funkhouser
Rate’s Drew Sullenberger, Ru Toyama, Jordan Jackson, Brandon Frye, and Josh Friedson
Michael Mussarra and Josh Friedson
Chubbs’ Donna Vail, Mitch Freedman, Britney Bowe, Read Carter, Anita Sharma, Hans Ploeg, and Matt Burgey.
Jackie provided a perfect ambiance for the evening
Attendees enjoying the night
Daryl Juby, David Heryich, and Jean Beatty
Marc Pina, JP Montalvan, John Peters, and Jesse Oakley
Sintia Petrosian, Jennifer Knoll , Robin Goeolman, Phyllis Wiesenfelder
Aliza Flores
Aliza Flores
Coordinator, Marketing & Events

