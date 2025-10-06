Planning a Cherry Blossom Wedding? Check Out These Peak Bloom Portraits for Inspiration.

Three and a half years after Mary Catherine, a health care consultant from Alexandria, and Jacob, a sales professional from Tennessee, met when Mary Catherine stopped to chat with her neighbors, who Jacob happened to be visiting, Jake proposed while the two were on a trip to Charleston for the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their March wedding, the couple chose a cream, peach, and French blue color palette, which came to life in the textured tablescapes that Mary Catherine and Jacob say they loved so much, they customized the bar to match. Custom macarons directed guests to table numbers that highlighted Jake’s favorite NFL Vikings player numbers, and the newlyweds sliced into a three-tier wedding cake with a fondant ribbon. Mary Catherine says her favorite part of the day was skipping the sendoff to savor a private last dance together; Jacob says his favorite element was the band, which the pair say was at the top of their priority list and “did not disappoint.” Among our favorite parts? The chic floral bridesmaids dresses, and the Cherry-Blossom—filled portraits.

See the details from the wedding below.

The Details

Join the conversation!