Weddings

Planning a Cherry Blossom Wedding? Check Out These Peak Bloom Portraits for Inspiration.

The abundance of blossoms made for magical photos and an oh-so-DC vibe at the March wedding.

Written by
| Photographed by Kir Tuben Photography | Published on
Photograph by Kir Tuben Photography

 Three and a half years after Mary Catherine, a health care consultant from Alexandria, and Jacob, a sales professional from Tennessee, met when Mary Catherine stopped to chat with her neighbors, who Jacob happened to be visiting, Jake proposed while the two were on a trip to Charleston for the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their March wedding, the couple chose a cream, peach, and French blue color palette, which came to life in the textured tablescapes that Mary Catherine and Jacob say they loved so much, they customized the bar to match. Custom macarons directed guests to table numbers that highlighted Jake’s favorite NFL Vikings player numbers, and the newlyweds sliced into a three-tier wedding cake with a fondant ribbon. Mary Catherine says her favorite part of the day was skipping the sendoff to savor a private last dance together; Jacob says his favorite element was the band, which the pair say was at the top of their priority list and “did not disappoint.” Among our favorite parts? The chic floral bridesmaids dresses, and the Cherry-Blossom—filled portraits.

See the details from the wedding below.

OurWeddingDay-107
OurWeddingDay-140 (1)
OurWeddingDay-200 (1)
OurWeddingDay-243
OurWeddingDay-311
OurWeddingDay-385
OurWeddingDay-412
OurWeddingDay-465
OurWeddingDay-466
OurWeddingDay-497
OurWeddingDay-517
OurWeddingDay-524

OurWeddingDay-536
OurWeddingDay-590

OurWeddingDay-615
OurWeddingDay-772
OurWeddingDay-799
OurWeddingDay-876
OurWeddingDay-977
OurWeddingDay-1092
OurWeddingDay-959
OurWeddingDay-1007
OurWeddingDay-1128
OurWeddingDay-1190
OurWeddingDay-1204
OurWeddingDay-1230
OurWeddingDay-1250
OurWeddingDay-1255
OurWeddingDay-1260
OurWeddingDay-1340
OurWeddingDay-1347
OurWeddingDay-1416

 

 

The Details

Planning and design: Anyvent Event Planning

Photography: Kir Tuben Photography

Venue: New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (ceremony); The National Museum of Women in the Arts (reception)

Florist: Growing Wild Floral Co.

Caterer: Purple Onion Catering

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes

Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty

Bride’s attire: Suzanne Neville from Ladies of Lineage

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux; Brackish (accessories)

Bridesmaids attire: Mac Duggal

Music/entertainment: Broadsound via EastCoast Entertainment

Videography: Rivion Wedding Films

Live artist: Elena Fay

Rentals:  Select Event Group; Something Vintage; BBJ La Tavola

Venue: National Museum of Women in the Arts

Macaron seating chart macarons: Sweet Almond

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day