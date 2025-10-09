In a city known for its architectural grace and cosmopolitan charm, Unit 203 at 2501 M stands apart. Featured in Southern Living Magazine, this two-bedroom plus den residence captures the essence of modern elegance and timeless design in more than 2,200 square feet of beautifully curated space.

From the moment you enter the gracious foyer, natural light spills through floor-to-ceiling windows, illuminating wide plank oak floors and refined finishes throughout. The open living and dining areas unfold toward a private balcony, offering a serene view framed by lush greenery.

The chef’s kitchen is both functional and sculptural, featuring custom cabinetry, a bespoke pantry, Bosch and Thermador appliances, and a striking waterfall island. The primary suite invites calm with tailored draperies, a spa-inspired bath, and generous proportions that encourage relaxation. The second bedroom with an ensuite bath and the glass-enclosed den offer flexibility for work, guests, or leisure.

Residents enjoy two parking spaces, full-size laundry facilities, and an exceptional array of amenities, including a concierge, fitness center, yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the city skyline.

Moments from Georgetown, Rock Creek Park, and acclaimed dining, 2501 M defines sophisticated urban living.

Address: 2501 M St NW, Unit 203, Washington, DC 20037

Contact:

Dana Rice

202-669-6908