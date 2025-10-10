16 Cool Fall Food Events Around DC

From oyster shucking on the waterfront to whiskey tastings to pumpkin-filled afternoons, our area offers plenty of ways to savor autumn. Here’s your October cheat sheet for food and drink festivals and events around DC.

When: Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12; 6 to 9 PM

Where: George Washington’s Mount Vernon (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy, Mount Vernon)

Cost: Friday, $61 (public), $48.80 (members); Saturday $66 (sold out); Sunday $50 (public), $40 (members)



Sip Virginia-made wines on the east lawn of George Washington’s estate as the sun dips over the Potomac. Guests can sample unlimited pours, listen to live blues by Bruce Ewan and the Solid Senders, stroll through the mansion after hours, and grab a photo-op with “George Washington” himself. Bring a blanket and settle in a picnic with a side of history.

When: Saturday, October 11; 2 to 6 PM (VIP entry begins at noon)

Where: Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., NW

Cost: General Admission, $75; VIP ($150, but sold out)



Named for a mythical monster said to haunt the region, this downtown beer bash gathers more than 170 brewers from around the world offering tastings of 450 beers, ciders, and cocktails. Expect cult favorites and rare pours, creative bites from food trucks, live music on multiple stages, and a crowd that takes the craft seriously. Proceeds benefit Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food & Agriculture.

When: Sunday, October 12; noon to 5 PM

Where: Brookside Gardens Visitor Center (1800 Glenallen Ave, Wheaton)

Cost: Free



Fungi fans, rejoice. The Mycological Association of Washington’s annual fair turns Brookside Gardens into a celebration of all things mushroom. Experts lead guided walks and microscope demos, while vendors sell everything from art to tinctures. Kids can join in for storytime readings and hands-on crafts, making this one of the few science-nerd events that’s genuinely family-friendly.

When: Sunday, October 12; 3 to 6 PM (VIP entry begins at 2 PM);

Where: The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave., SE)

Cost: General Admission, $80.12; Early Bird, $69.57 (sold out); VIP, $95.94 (sold out)



What once was a 19th-century turf battle over oyster beds has been reborn as a celebration of East Coast oysters. The Navy Yard Salt Line teams up with Other Half Brewing for a waterfront afternoon where guests sample briny bivalves from Maine to the Chesapeake alongside chef tastings from restaurants like Ometeo, Chicatana, Baltimore’s Ekiben, and Boston’s Row 34. Live music—plus cocktails and beer for purchase—keep things upbeat, while proceeds support the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

When: Sunday, October 12; 4 to 6 PM

Where: L’Auberge Chez François (332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls)

Cost: $198 (includes tax and gratuity)



Chef/owner Jacques Haeringer turns his garden terrace into a slice of Alsace for this historic restaurant’s annual beer-and-wine-fueled feast. Diners share long communal tables under a glowing tent while accordionists set the mood. The five-course menu celebrates German and Alsatian classics—think tarte flambée, choucroute, and Black Forest cake—paired with local brews and Alsatian wines.

When: Thursday, October 16; 7 PM

Where: Politics & Prose at Union Market (1324 Fourth St., NE)

Cost: Free



Culinary historian and two-time James Beard Award winner Michael W. Twitty discusses his new cookbook, Recipes from the American South, with Washington Post food writer Aaron Hutcherson. Expect stories that explore Southern cooking and its many cultural influences—from bayou gumbo to Chesapeake crab cakes—plus reflections on heritage and home cooking.

When: Friday, October 17; 4 PM

Where: The Roost (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE)

Cost: Free entry, with food and drink for purchase

Shelter, the beer-focused bar at Capitol Hill’s Roost food hall, revels in all things Midwestern during this one-day celebration timed with Sweetest Day, a holiday created to promote philanthropy and kindness. Expect comfort-food classics (snickers salad, tater tot hot dish), regional brews, and nods to the small-town hospitality that defines the heartland. It’s a laid-back way to toast autumn and maybe learn that the Midwest’s best export—aside from cheese curds—is good company.

When: Saturday, October 18; 10 AM to 1 PM

Where: In front of The Line (1770 Euclid St., NW) and in Unity Park (Columbia Rd. and Euclid St., NW)

Cost: Free, with pie slices available for purchase

This neighborhood celebration features an heirloom apple tasting and a fierce pie-baking competition, with the chance to snag a slice to support local nonprofits. Shops and cafés join in with fall-themed specials, turning the area into a harvest-season block party. Arrive early—pies sell out fast.

When: Saturday, October 18; 11 AM to 2 PM

Where: Hank’s Oyster Bar Old Town (818 N. St. Asaph St., Alexandria)

Cost: $100 (sold out); 21+ only



For 16 years, the Old Town Hank’s has made October synonymous with oysters, and plenty of them. The rooftop party includes endless oysters on the half shell, sliders, fries, pours of local craft beer and wine, plus a DJ and raffle prizes.

When: Sunday, October 19; 1 to 9 PM

Where: Calico (50 Blagden Alley, NW)

Cost: Free admission; pumpkins, food, and drinks for purchase

Blagden Alley backyard bar Calico ushers in sweater weather with an all-day celebration where guests can pick and paint pumpkins from the pop-up patch, sample seasonal brews from Manor Hill Brewing, and warm up with spiked cider, plus maple old fashioneds, hearty chili, and soups. The antique greenhouse also transforms into a festive photo backdrop filled with pumpkins and corn stalks.

When: Sunday, October 19 (1 to 7 PM)

Where: Camp Mt. Gilead (36150 Simpson Rd., Joppa)

Cost: Adults, $18; children (3–12), $10; children under 3, free



Equal parts camp day and community fair, this kid-friendly festival packs in an afternoon full of classic fall fun: pumpkin painting, hayrides, ziplines, cornhole contests, swimming, and plenty of caramel apples. A 5 PM dinner features a potato bar, mac and cheese, and apple pie, followed by a bonfire singalong at sunset.

When: Sunday, October 26; 5 to 9 PM

Where: Silver Lyan (900 F St., NW)

Cost: Drinks for purchase



Acclaimed Montreal bar Bisou Bisou takes over Penn Quarter cocktail destination Silver Lyan for a one-night-only collab. Reservations are recommended, but standing room will be available at the bar for last-minute guests.

When: Sunday, October 26; noon to 4 PM

Where: Jack Rose (2007 18th St., NW)

Cost: Starting at $145 (not including tax and service); VIP Kickoff Party on October 25, $49

Hosted by Jack Rose owner Bill Thomas, this Adams Morgan event for serious whiskey lovers brings together more than two dozen distilleries pouring cask-strength and rare releases from the U.S., Scotland, Japan, and beyond. Expect blind tastings, distiller meet-and-greets, and whiskey cocktails. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and access to bottles you won’t find anywhere else.

When: Monday, October 27 to Sunday, November 2

Where: Various restaurants around DC

Cost: Varies by event (chef dinners range from $250–$400 per person)



The Human Rights Campaign’s 13th annual Chefs for Equality is one of DC’s top culinary events, uniting chefs, bartenders, and pastry pros in support of LGBTQ+ equality. This year’s theme, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” kicks off October 27 with five simultaneous collaboration dinners at Acqua Bistecca, Moon Rabbit, The Duck and the Peach, and CUT by Wolfgang Puck—plus a “Drag Brunch for Dinner” at Perry’s. Each dinner features a cocktail reception, wine pairings, auctions, goody bags, and floral designs by Amaryllis Design House. The celebration continues through November 2, with restaurants across the DMV offering special menus and donating a portion of proceeds to the HRC Foundation.

When: Monday, October 27; 7 PM

Where: All Souls Episcopal Church (2300 Cathedral Ave., NW)

Cost: General admission, $17.74; Admission with a signed book, $45.57; Admission for two with one signed book, $56.70



Former White House chef and Obama nutrition advisor Sam Kass joins Food Fix editor and former Politico journalist Helena Bottemiller Evich to discuss his new book, The Last Supper: How to Overcome the Coming Food Crisis. Drawing on his experience in the Obama White House and now as an investor in sustainable food startups, Kass argues that fixing our food system—and the climate crisis it fuels—requires more than buying local. Expect a conversation about climate, technology, and the future of how we eat.

When: Wednesday, October 29; 5:30 to 10 PM

Where: Nationals Park (1500 South Capitol St., SE)

Cost: $450 to $550 per person

Nationals Park transforms from ballfield to banquet hall for this extravagant on-field dinner hosted by the James Beard Foundation. Local luminaries, including James Beard Awards winners Rob Rubba (Oyster Oyster) and Carlos Delgado (Causa); nominees Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit) and Scott Drewno (Anju, Chiko); and Lutèce and Pascual chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss will collaborate with other top chefs to craft a five-course feast celebrating culinary creativity and sustainability. The Capital One Exclusive Access Pass ($550) adds a clubhouse reception and behind-the-scenes tour before dinner.





