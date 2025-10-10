4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

This week’s picks feature three residences under $1 million plus a luxe townhouse in Dupont Circle.

A Capitol Hill Townhouse

Price: $860,000

Where: 408 13th St NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

House size: 1,581 sq feet

Listing agent: John Coleman, Real Broker LLC

Open house: Saturday, October 11, 12 PM — 2 PM

This 1917 Capitol Hill townhouse sports the original hardwood floors, exposed brick, an updated kitchen, a finished lower level, and solar panels.

Alexandria Bungalow

Price: $999,000

Where: 100 E Custis Ave

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

House size: 1,848 sq feet

Listing agent: Jennifer Walker and Micki MacNaughton, Corcoran McEnearney

Open house: Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12, 2 PM — 4 PM

Located on a corner lot, this 1925 Del Ray bungalow boasts a family room with wood-burning fireplace, a finished lower level, a brick patio in the yard, and a detached garage.

Silver Spring House

Price: $575,000

Where: 2804 Byron Ct

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

House size: 1,422 sq feet

Listing agent: Katri Hunter and Ryan Davila, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 11, 2 PM — 4 PM, and Sunday, October 12, 11 AM — 1 PM

Lovers of black will appreciate this renovated 1949 Silver Spring house. Highlights include a new kitchen with Nero Marquina marble countertops, refinished hardwood floors, and a screened porch and patio.

Dupont Circle Townhome

Price: $3 million

Where: 1762 Church St NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4.5

House size: 3,669 sq feet

Listing agent: Jack Shorb and Justin Kelley, Compass

Open house: Sunday, October 12, 12 PM — 2 PM

Built in 1905 and renovated in 2011, this townhouse in Dupont features period fireplaces, walnut-stained hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows off the kitchen, two balconies, and a roofdeck with panoramic views. The lower level has a legal one-bedroom unit.