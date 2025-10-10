4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

This week’s picks feature three residences under $1 million plus a luxe townhouse in Dupont Circle.
A Capitol Hill Townhouse
Price: $860,000
Where: 408 13th St NE
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
House size: 1,581 sq feet
Listing agent: John Coleman, Real Broker LLC
Open house: Saturday, October 11, 12 PM — 2 PM
This 1917 Capitol Hill townhouse sports the original hardwood floors, exposed brick, an updated kitchen, a finished lower level, and solar panels.
Alexandria Bungalow
Price: $999,000
Where: 100 E Custis Ave
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
House size: 1,848 sq feet
Listing agent: Jennifer Walker and Micki MacNaughton, Corcoran McEnearney
Open house: Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12, 2 PM — 4 PM
Located on a corner lot, this 1925 Del Ray bungalow boasts a family room with wood-burning fireplace, a finished lower level, a brick patio in the yard, and a detached garage.
Silver Spring House
Price: $575,000
Where: 2804 Byron Ct
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
House size: 1,422 sq feet
Listing agent: Katri Hunter and Ryan Davila, Compass
Open house: Saturday, October 11, 2 PM — 4 PM, and Sunday, October 12, 11 AM — 1 PM
Lovers of black will appreciate this renovated 1949 Silver Spring house. Highlights include a new kitchen with Nero Marquina marble countertops, refinished hardwood floors, and a screened porch and patio.
Dupont Circle Townhome
Price: $3 million
Where: 1762 Church St NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4.5
House size: 3,669 sq feet
Listing agent: Jack Shorb and Justin Kelley, Compass
Open house: Sunday, October 12, 12 PM — 2 PM
Built in 1905 and renovated in 2011, this townhouse in Dupont features period fireplaces, walnut-stained hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows off the kitchen, two balconies, and a roofdeck with panoramic views. The lower level has a legal one-bedroom unit.