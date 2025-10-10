Real Estate

4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

A Capitol Hill townhouse, an Alexandria bungalow, a Silver Spring house, and a Dupont Circle townhome.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Townsend Visuals

This week’s picks feature three residences under $1 million plus a luxe townhouse in Dupont Circle. 

A Capitol Hill Townhouse 

Photograph courtesy of Trendy Photographic
Photograph courtesy of Trendy Photographic
Photograph courtesy of Trendy Photographic
Photograph courtesy of Trendy Photographic

Price: $860,000

Where: 408 13th St NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

House size: 1,581 sq feet 

Listing agent: John Coleman, Real Broker LLC

Open house: Saturday, October 11, 12 PM — 2 PM

This 1917 Capitol Hill townhouse sports the original hardwood floors, exposed brick, an updated kitchen, a finished lower level, and solar panels.

Alexandria Bungalow 

Photograph courtesy of Home Visions Media
Photograph courtesy of Home Visions Media
Photograph courtesy of Home Visions Media
Photograph courtesy of Home Visions Media

Price: $999,000

Where: 100 E Custis Ave 

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

House size: 1,848 sq feet 

Listing agent: Jennifer Walker and Micki MacNaughton, Corcoran McEnearney

Open house: Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12, 2 PM — 4 PM

Located on a corner lot, this 1925 Del Ray bungalow boasts a family room with wood-burning fireplace, a finished lower level, a brick patio in the yard, and a detached garage. 

Silver Spring House

Photograph by Derek & Vee
Photograph by Derek & Vee
Photograph by Derek & Vee
Photograph by Derek & Vee

Price: $575,000

Where: 2804 Byron Ct 

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

House size: 1,422 sq feet 

Listing agent: Katri Hunter and Ryan Davila, Compass 

Open house: Saturday, October 11, 2 PM — 4 PM, and Sunday, October 12,  11 AM — 1 PM

Lovers of black will appreciate this renovated 1949 Silver Spring house. Highlights include a new kitchen with Nero Marquina marble countertops, refinished hardwood floors, and a screened porch and patio. 

Dupont Circle Townhome 

Photograph courtesy of Townsend Visuals
Photograph courtesy of Townsend Visuals
Photograph courtesy of Townsend Visuals

Price: $3 million

Where: 1762 Church St NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4.5

House size: 3,669 sq feet 

Listing agent: Jack Shorb and Justin Kelley, Compass

Open house: Sunday, October 12, 12 PM — 2 PM

Built in 1905 and renovated in 2011, this townhouse in Dupont features period fireplaces, walnut-stained hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows off the kitchen, two balconies, and a roofdeck with panoramic views. The lower level has a legal one-bedroom unit. 

More:
Emma Sullivan
Emma Sullivan

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day