Cozy Up With These Fall Coffee Drinks Around the DC Area

Is it really fall before you’ve had your first pumpkin-y, cinnamon-y, or otherwise cozy coffee of the year? Here are a few to try around DC:

Golden Date Cappuccino

1524 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 417 Morse St., NE

Pop into this Levantine-inspired cafe in Georgetown or Union Market for a cappuccino featuring a medjool-date-and-date-molasses syrup, plus two shots of espresso.

Gourd Spice Latte

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Are you too proud to utter the words “pumpkin spice” at the barista counter? Mount Pleasant’s bakery/cafe/restaurant has you covered with its gourd spice latte, made with pink peppercorns and baking spices.

Horchata Latte

7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

This Mexican eatery’s house-made horchata—composed of rice milk, almond milk, agave, and spices—makes for a lovely fall drink when mixed with locally-roasted joe from Vigilante Coffee Company.

Cereal Milk Latte

2459 18th St., NW

Brace for nostalgia at this Adams Morgan institution: The shortbread syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar swirling in its cereal milk latte will transport you to the fall weekends of yesteryear, in front of your favorite Saturday morning cartoons. Also look out for the maple chai latte, iced ginger matcha latte, and spiced apple cold foam cold brew.

Choco-Bitter Cherry Latte

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

The Roost food hall’s coffee joint serves up a seasonal selection of beverages, and the fall offerings here are robust. If you need a break from pumpkin, try this latte made with non-alcoholic cherry bitters. Other autumnal drinks include a panela (unrefined cane sugar) latte and Chai-der, a blend of the house chai and local apple cider.

Pumpkin/Cookie Butter Latte

520 12th St., S., Arlington

This Pentagon City roaster is going all in on fall flavors, starting with this mix of pumpkin, cookie butter, and espresso. Other treats include a caramel churro latte and a toasted-marshmallow matcha.

Turmeric Latte

1201 S St., NW; 1200 Seventh St., NW

Head to these laid-back spots in Shaw and downtown DC for a caffeine-free turmeric latte that’s described as “more spicy than sweet.” Flavor whole, oat, or soy milk with a turmeric concentrate with whiffs of ginger and lemongrass.

Chaider

849 Upshur St., NW

Petworth’s beloved Little Food Studio is ringing in autumn with chaider: a combo of steamed local apple cider and the cafe’s house chai. Order it hot or iced.

Campfire Maple Cappuccino

215 N. Payne St., Alexandria

Made with maple syrup and a pinch of cayenne, this Old Town shop’s Campfire Maple Latte is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. It also offers a pumpkin spice latte, dubbed the “Hyperghost Latte” for a little spook factor.

Pistachio Vanilla Latte

3415 11th St., NW

The viral Dubai chocolate bar has popularized the delightful flavor combo of pistachio and chocolate. For a change of pace, this all-day Columbia Heights spot is offering a seasonal latte that mingles pistachio and vanilla syrups. Also on the menu: a honey lavender latte.

Falling Cloud Latte

20789 Great Falls Plaza Sterling

If flavored syrups are too sweet for you, Coldspoon Coffee’s Falling Cloud Latte might be your next go-to: bold espresso topped with cinnamon-spiced cold foam and named for the sensation of “sipping on a cloud as the leaves begin to turn.” Other autumnal offerings include a cinnamon-maple oatmilk latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, and a caffeine-free pumpkin spice latte.

Black-and-White Latte

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Wash down your morning bagel with Call Your Mother’s black-and-white latte—topped with black-and-white cookie crumble, it’s a cozy homage to the classic New York confection. For a more traditional fall flavor, opt for the deli’s cinnabun latte.

