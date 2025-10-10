Photos from Washingtonian’s 2025 Style Setter’s Dinner Reception

Our Events

2025 Style Setter's James Harris, Sena Fizmaurice, Paula Dhier, Olivia Igbokwe-Curry, Jack Howard, Eun Yang, Paola Velez and Brian Vetter not pictured.

On Tuesday October 7th, 2025 Washingtonian gathered the 2025 Style Setter’s and previous honorees for an intimate dinner at Casamara. Guests arrived to an elegant atmosphere where they mingled over signature cocktails and posed for chic photos at the glambooth during cocktail hour. 

Washingtonian Fashion and Wedding editor Amy Moeller kicked off the delicious three-course dinner with brief remarks celebrating this years style setters. As guests took their seats, they were met by a stunning tablescape and breathtaking florals designed by Dana Hall, founder of Lushnics Luxury Events.

Thank you to our venue, Casamara, and to our vendor partners: Lushnics Luxury Events, and Photoshoot Fresh.

Photography by Sophie Macaluso

Beautiful tablescape by Lushnics Luxury Events
Style Setter’s James Harris and Sena Fitzmaurice pose for photobooth
2025 Style Setter’s Washingtonian cover photos
Carla Sanchez and David McCombs
Stunning florals by Lushnics Luxury Events
Previous Style Setter Colin Shah and Marybeth DuPain mingle during cocktail hour
Delectable Tomato & Stone Fruit Salad
2025 Style Setter Eun Yang
2025 Style Setter Paola Velez poses for a photo
Casamara’s focaccia was a star of the night
Moody vibes matched the Casamara atmosphere perfectly
2025 Style Setter Olivia Igbokwe-Curry and Charles Curry
Guests enjoyed signature craft cocktails
Aanika Rehman and Mera Anwar
Bartender prepares signature cocktail Aqua Verde
Attendees were seated for a delightful dinner
2025 Style Setter Paula Dhier and John Gidley
Casamara’s Spaghetti Pomodoro was a crowd favorite
Katherine Cotsonas and 2025 Style Setter Jack Howard
A sweet treat to end the night
Delicious cocktails were served throughout the evening
2025 Style Setter James Harris and Angela Dow-Hill
