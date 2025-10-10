Photos from Washingtonian’s 2025 Style Setter’s Dinner Reception

On Tuesday October 7th, 2025 Washingtonian gathered the 2025 Style Setter’s and previous honorees for an intimate dinner at Casamara. Guests arrived to an elegant atmosphere where they mingled over signature cocktails and posed for chic photos at the glambooth during cocktail hour.

Washingtonian Fashion and Wedding editor Amy Moeller kicked off the delicious three-course dinner with brief remarks celebrating this years style setters. As guests took their seats, they were met by a stunning tablescape and breathtaking florals designed by Dana Hall, founder of Lushnics Luxury Events.

Thank you to our venue, Casamara, and to our vendor partners: Lushnics Luxury Events, and Photoshoot Fresh.

Photography by Sophie Macaluso