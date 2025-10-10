Experience the pinnacle of resort-style living in this extraordinary four-level garage townhome offering elegance and amenity-rich community life in the coveted gated community Belmont Country Club.

Enjoy the country club lifestyle with the full range of amenities including a sand volleyball court, basketball courts, a soccer field, three hard tennis courts, and a children’s playground.Savor exceptional dining experiences with an executive chef at the Club’s two restaurants, Lee’s Table & Lee’s Tavern.

Upgrade your experience with a fitness membership to access an incredible program offering Yoga, Pilates, and Pickleball, a fully equipped gym, nutrition counseling, social events, adult pool, and four specialized Har-Tru tennis courts.

Golf enthusiasts can upgrade to a golf membership for the incredible and challenging 18-Hole Arnold Palmer-designed course.

Live in luxury with a fabulous gourmet kitchen, a chef’s dream with beautiful white quartz counters, crisp white cabinets, a gas range, stainless steel appliances, a large island, and a white subway tile backsplash that seamlessly flows into a sun-lit breakfast room and a comfortable family room with a gas fireplace. Relax in your primary suite retreat with ensuite bath & a custom walk-in closet. The lower-level recreation room with a projector screen is perfect for entertainment.

Address: 19595 Aspendale Sq, Ashburn, VA 20147

Contact:

Amanda Jones

Long & Foster Realtors

(C) 703-929-1296

