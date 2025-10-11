Nestled on five largely wooded, private acres, this sanctuary blends classic charm with substantial sustainable upgrades. Designed for the nature lover, the property is enhanced by mature landscaping, including a specimen magnolia tree and a small, productive orchard. Enjoy the tranquility from the expansive back deck or the covered front porch, complete with a swing.

The spacious home boasts six bedrooms and six full baths, four cozy fireplaces, and elegant hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring soft white cabinets, a professional 6-burner gas range, and a big picture window with stunning views.

Upstairs, the huge primary suite is a true sanctuary, offering a sun-filled ensuite bath with a clawfoot soaking tub and large shower. The main level provides flexibility with a bedroom, full bath, and an office with a discreet Trex ramp access. The walk-out basement adds tremendous space with a recreation room, media room, and a luxurious sauna.

Thanks to Solar Panels, you’ll enjoy efficient, low-cost living. A whole house generator and a new heat pump (electric with propane backup) ensure year-round comfort and dependability. This unique property offers natural tranquility and modern, energy-conscious living, all just outside the incredible town of Clifton, Virginia.

Address: 7308 Blue Dan Ln, Clifton, VA 20124

Contact:

Amanda Jones

Long & Foster Realtors

(C) 703-929-1296

