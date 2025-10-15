Food

Michelin Adds 8 New Restaurants to Its DC Guide

Your Only Friend, La' Shukran, and Elmina are among the "recommended" restaurants.

Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson

Michelin announced this morning that eight new restaurants will be added to its DC guide. For now, these spots are simply designated as “recommended,” but stars or Bib Gourmand designations will be revealed on November 18 at a ceremony in Philadelphia.

The restaurants range from low- to high-end. On the more casual side: sandwich and cocktail bar Your Only Friend in Shaw and new pho counter PhoXotic in Bloomingdale. Providencia, the cocktail bar of H Street fusing Latin and Asian flavors, made the list, as did La’ Shukran, the French-Middle Eastern bistro and bar in Union Market. Also new to the guide: modern West African restaurant Elmina on 14th Street; seafood spot Fish Shop at the Wharf; Persian-Portuguese-Indian Karravaan in Union Market; and Logan Circle sushi counter Raw Omakase.

The DC Michelin guide currently includes 26 starred restaurants, including the Inn at Little Washington, which holds the highest rating of three stars.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

