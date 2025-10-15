Michelin announced this morning that eight new restaurants will be added to its DC guide. For now, these spots are simply designated as “recommended,” but stars or Bib Gourmand designations will be revealed on November 18 at a ceremony in Philadelphia.

The restaurants range from low- to high-end. On the more casual side: sandwich and cocktail bar Your Only Friend in Shaw and new pho counter PhoXotic in Bloomingdale. Providencia, the cocktail bar of H Street fusing Latin and Asian flavors, made the list, as did La’ Shukran, the French-Middle Eastern bistro and bar in Union Market. Also new to the guide: modern West African restaurant Elmina on 14th Street; seafood spot Fish Shop at the Wharf; Persian-Portuguese-Indian Karravaan in Union Market; and Logan Circle sushi counter Raw Omakase.

The DC Michelin guide currently includes 26 starred restaurants, including the Inn at Little Washington, which holds the highest rating of three stars.

Join the conversation!