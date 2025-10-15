Weddings

This Fruit-Filled September Wedding Featured a Renaissance-Inspired Design With a Palette of Ivory, Toffee, and Deep Green

The bride wore a custom floral jacquard dress with detachable sleeves and a silk organza cape.

Written by
Photographed by Kenzi Flinchum Photography
Photographs by Kenzi Flinchum Photography

After meeting through mutual friends as college students, Maeve and Matt dated for eight years before Matt proposed at the end of a hike through Antelope Canyon. Last fall, they were married on the 10 year anniversary of the start of their relationship.

The design for the September affair, they say, was Renaissance-inspired with natural textures and tones in a palette of ivory, toffee, and shades of deep green, with accents of fruit—pears, grapes, and kumquats. Custom arches at the head table—”immersive, but not overdone”—added texture and intimacy to complete the design, which they called intentionally layered and subtly whimsical. The perfect weather was Matt’s favorite part of the day; Maeve’s was her custom wedding gown with floral jacquard fabric plus detachable sleeves, and a silk organza watteau cape—the design process, she says, was “a dream from start to finish.” The menu included Baltimore-style crab cakes for dinner, and late-night Philly soft pretzels that were a nod to another city they’d lived in and loved. And for dessert: a champagne cake with champagne buttercream.

The Monday after their wedding day, the pair jetted off to Oahu, Hawaii, where they say they hiked, ate great food, and embraced the aloha spirit. See the photos from their big day below.

2Maeve_Matt_Wedding-12
14Maeve_Matt_Wedding-26
35Maeve_Matt_Wedding-872
39Maeve_Matt_Wedding-53
40Maeve_Matt_Wedding-884
45Maeve_Matt_Wedding-543
49Maeve_Matt_Wedding-900
50Maeve_Matt_Wedding-584
53Maeve_Matt_Wedding-915
55Maeve_Matt_Wedding-641

62Maeve_Matt_Wedding-718
74Maeve_Matt_Wedding-943
75Maeve_Matt_Wedding-945
78Maeve_Matt_Wedding-950
81Maeve_Matt_Wedding-953
82Maeve_Matt_Wedding-957
83Maeve_Matt_Wedding-958
88Maeve_Matt_Wedding-572
97Maeve_Matt_Wedding-789
99Maeve_Matt_Wedding-200
103Maeve_Matt_Wedding-972
112Maeve_Matt_Wedding-793
105Maeve_Matt_Wedding-193
102Maeve_Matt_Wedding-970
108Maeve_Matt_Wedding-204
96Maeve_Matt_Wedding-781
115Maeve_Matt_Wedding-236
119Maeve_Matt_Wedding-228

The Details

Planning and design: Swoon Soiree

Photographer: Kenzi Flinchum Photography

Venue: Anderson House

Florist: Springvale Floral

Invitations: Turnage and Watts

Catering and cake: Spilled Milk Catering

Beverages: Ace Beverage

Pretzels: DC Pretzel Company

Hair and makeup: Caitlyn Meyer

Bride’s attire: Custom gown by Jill Andrews Gowns

Groom’s attire: Custom tuxedo by Christopher Schafer Clothier

Music: Kennedy String Quartet (ceremony); Dan Goldman Events (DJ)

Lighting: Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: Select Event Group, White Glove Rentals, Maison de Carine, Nuage Designs, and BBJ La Tavola

 Signage: Leah Letters 

Transportation: RMA Worldwide 

Valet: MJ Valet

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

