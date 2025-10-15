This Fruit-Filled September Wedding Featured a Renaissance-Inspired Design With a Palette of Ivory, Toffee, and Deep Green

After meeting through mutual friends as college students, Maeve and Matt dated for eight years before Matt proposed at the end of a hike through Antelope Canyon. Last fall, they were married on the 10 year anniversary of the start of their relationship.

The design for the September affair, they say, was Renaissance-inspired with natural textures and tones in a palette of ivory, toffee, and shades of deep green, with accents of fruit—pears, grapes, and kumquats. Custom arches at the head table—”immersive, but not overdone”—added texture and intimacy to complete the design, which they called intentionally layered and subtly whimsical. The perfect weather was Matt’s favorite part of the day; Maeve’s was her custom wedding gown with floral jacquard fabric plus detachable sleeves, and a silk organza watteau cape—the design process, she says, was “a dream from start to finish.” The menu included Baltimore-style crab cakes for dinner, and late-night Philly soft pretzels that were a nod to another city they’d lived in and loved. And for dessert: a champagne cake with champagne buttercream.

The Monday after their wedding day, the pair jetted off to Oahu, Hawaii, where they say they hiked, ate great food, and embraced the aloha spirit. See the photos from their big day below.

The Details

