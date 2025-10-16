Have a fang-tastic Halloween season at a late-night dance session, family-friendly pumpkin festival, or haunted attraction this month. Here’s a list of some spine-chilling festivities:

PARTIES

Morris American Bar | October 30

Head downtown to Morris American Bar for an evening of mystery and music on the eve of Halloween. Don your best spooky or glamorous costume and a mask to sip on-theme cocktails and dance to the beats of a live DJ; tickets include a welcome shooter ($24.50).

Desert 5 Spot DC | October 31

This new rodeo hotspot is adding some ghoulish fun to their hangout for country music lovers. On Halloween, Desert 5 Spot DC will transform into a Vampire Saloon, where cowboys and gals can come dressed in their best costume to win a prize and two-step to live music ($20).

HQO Events | October 31

Navy Yard’s spooky bash is back and at a new location: the DC Water headquarters. This major dance jam boasts three dance floors with fog and laser shows, more than 50 animatronics, three DJs, cocktails, a s’mores bar, food trucks, and a Paranormal Activity virtual reality experience ($50+).

Black Cat | October 31

Retro music, ’80s costumes, and a Ghostbusters theme are highlights of Black Cat’s Halloween party. Deejays Steve EP and Missguided are headlining the five-hour dance jam in Shaw ($25).

Clarendon Ballroom | October 31-November 2

Why go to just one party when you can attend three? Clarendon Ballroom closes out October with a multi-day dance fest. Dress in your favorite spooky—or cutesy—costume to enjoy three floors of music and entertainment across three DJ parties: The Annual Monster Ball on October 31, a Haunted Carnival on November 1, and the Afterlife Party on November 2 (free+).

Ned’s Club | November 1

Luxe nightclub Heist collaborates with private members’ club Ned’s to throw an upscale candle-lit affair inspired by the ghosts of Washington’s elite. Guests can indulge in culinary bites and cocktails, and venture through haunted rooms ($275).

U Street | November 1

U Street is popular for its nonstop parties, and this Halloween season the social corridor’s eight-hour bar crawl returns. Partygoers are encouraged to come dressed in costume for a festive bar hop along the strip. The Hip-Hop Halloween Bar Crawl features drink specials, old school hip-hop tunes, giveaways, and a costume contest across nine bars and lounges including Chi Cha Lounge, Everyday People DC, and District Alley ($10+).

FESTIVALS AND PARADES

Metropolitan Park | October 21

At this Halloween event, your furry friends are the special guests. Bring your pups to Metropolitan Park in Arlington for a day of art-making, doggie trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest, and coffee from pop-up cafe Rossana (free, donations welcome).

The Boro Tysons | October 25

Goblins, superheroes, and pets are welcome to join The Boro’s spook-tastic activity day. The family-friendly extravaganza includes a magic show, mini-pumpkin decorating, Halloween goodies, and a doggie catwalk fashion show (free).

Canal Park | October 25

The first 150 people to sign up to attend this neighborhood-wide pumpkin patch in Capitol Riverfront will receive a complimentary seasonal beverage and an apple cider doughnut. In addition to eating free treats, guests can decorate pumpkins, or snap Instagram-worthy photos in the mobile photo booth. There’s also a giant moon bounce, magician, and live music from local zydeco band Little Red & the Renegades (free).

Del Ray | October 27

At Alexandria’s festive Halloween parade along Mount Vernon Avenue—with a starting point at E. Bellefonte Avenue—spectators and paraders alike can show off their costumes, pet outfits, and decorated children’s strollers. For extra-spirited fun, neighbors can complete a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt at area businesses decked-out in creepy decor (free).

SHOWS

Lincoln Theatre | October 29

Nosferatu tells the tale of a Dracula-inspired Count Orlok in the early 20th century. The cinematic horror flick will be resurrected on the Lincoln Theatre stage accompanied by a score of the film by Peacherine Orchestra ($45+).

Rhizome | October 30

If you’re looking for something to do that’s thrilling and entertaining, check out Rhizome’s creeped-out Halloween Drag Show hosted by Exquisite Corpze (free, donations welcome).

Keegan Theatre | October 31-November 30

Get spooked at this punk-rock musical opening on Halloween night. The production tells the story of an 1892 axe murder that may have been committed by Lizzie ($65).

Synetic Theater | November 1-23

Immerse yourself in the sights and emotions of this new adaptation of Frankenstein by Paata Tsikurishvili and Nathan Weinberger. If this is your first show at Synetic Theater, you’re in for a treat: the actors pantomime their productions ($35+).

ATTRACTION

Mansion on O Street | October 24-November 2

Go on an adventurous stroll through the Mansion on O Street’s quirky museum to discover hidden doors. The attraction near Dupont Circle contains more than 100 rooms to explore and 80 secret doors to find. For the special Halloween nights there’s a costume contest for participants ($52).

