Stephen Miller’s Arlington House Is for Sale

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, is selling his Arlington house. Located in the Country Club Hills neighborhood, near Chain Bridge, the property is listed for $3.75 million.

News of the sale, reported by ARLnow, comes about a month after protesters wrote chalk messages on a sidewalk near the house, challenging Miller’s immigration policies and declaring that he is “destroying democracy.” A group called Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity, in an Instagram post, said the protest was a means of “expressing our concerns about the harm being done to our most vulnerable neighbors.” Katie Miller, Miller’s wife, who worked in the first Trump administration and recently left a job with Elon Musk to start a podcast, responded on Twitter: “To the ‘Tolerant Left’ who spent the day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down,” the message read in part.

The Millers purchased the house, newly constructed by CR Custom Homes, in 2023, for just shy of $2.875 million. Property records list the buyer as Dogwood 2023, a Delaware-based LLC. Highlights of the six-bedroom, six and a half bath property include white oak floors, a black leathered marble island, Carrara marble counters and backsplash, a butler’s pantry, a primary suite with a walk-in dressing room with custom shelving, and a two-car garage. Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

During the first Trump administration, Miller had lived in a condo in CityCenter, and after listing it for sale in 2020 had trouble finding a buyer. According to city property records, the condo sold in 2023 for $1 million.

At the moment, the real estate market in the DC region appears to be cooling, thanks in part to the government shutdown, according to data from Bright MLS. “The deployment of the National Guard in the District has had a chilling effect on the city’s housing market,” reads the Bright MLS report. “Now, a prolonged Federal government shutdown and the potential for more firings of Federal government workers could have a significant impact on the region’s economy and housing market.”