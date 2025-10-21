Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s 2025 Tech Titans Reception

Leaders and innovators in tech gathered for an evening celebrating the 2025 Tech Titan honorees.

Written by
| Published on
Washingtonian celebrated the 2025 Tech Titans at Fish Shop with a lovely cocktail reception!

Leaders and innovators in technology gathered with Washingtonian for a lively evening celebrating the 2025 Tech Titan honorees. Presented by Intuit, the 2025 Tech Titan Reception took place on Wednesday, October 15, at Fish Shop in DC. Honorees and guests mingled over craft cocktails, delicious bites, and upbeat music from Mixing Maryland, while Washington Talent Agency captured custom keepsake photos at the Washingtonian cover station.

Washingtonian President and CEO Cathy Merrill kicked off the evening with a toast to this year’s honorees before introducing a notable lineup of speakers: Michael Kennedy, SVP and chief corporate affairs officer at Intuit; Teresa Carlson, founding president of General Catalyst; and Mario Acosta-Velez, senior director of local engagement and corporate social responsibility at Verizon. Each shared insights on how their organizations are driving innovation and investing in the future of technology.

A special thank you to our sponsors: IntuitAmazon, General Catalyst Institute, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, and Verizon for making this event possible, and to our valued partners: Fish Shop, Lee’s Flower Shop, Mixing Maryland, Olivia Macaron, and Washington Talent Agency.

Washingtonian president and CEO Catherine Merrill, Todd Klein, Revolution Growth, Zach Leonsis, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and Tige Savage, Revolution Ventures
Senator Amy Klobuchar and Michael Kennedy, Intuit
Bryson Bort, SCYTHE, Brooklyn Graham, Silverado Policy Accelerator, Sarah Stewart, Silverado Policy Accelerator, and Dereck Chapman, Micron
The Amazon team: Jena Gross, Erin Cohan, Steve Hartell, Liz Richardson, Patrick Phillipi, Ashleigh de la Torre, and Lisa Kohn
Maryam Mujica, General Catalyst Institute, Charlotte Rock, General Catalyst Institute, and Nichole Clagett Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency
The 2025 Tech Titans article was featured in the September issue of Washingtonian
Verizon’s Kathy Grillo and Mario Acosta-Velez
Lauren Stack, HyperSpectral, Vince Lubsey, HyperSpectral, and Vivienne Pham, J.P. Morgan
Andre Pienaar, C5 Capital, and Teresa Carlson, General Catalyst
Tiffany Moore, Consumer Technology Association, Kathy Grillo, Verizon, and Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association
The Intuit team: Ursula Wojciechowski, Devon Parsons, Mbessin Sonko, Tania Mercado, Michelle Lease, Michael Kennedy, Darlene Tran, Kacey Schneider, Brian McCullough, and Erik Rettig
Custom Intuit macarons created by Olivia Macaron
Nyat Fessehaye, J.P. Morgan and Sophie Ceniza, EqualAI
Karen Kornbluh, Center for Democracy & Technology, and Holly Page, Meet the Future
Etoulia Sala-Burnett, Howard, Nicole Simms, Paula Wagner, Department of State, and James Byles, Washingtonian
President and CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill giving remarks
General Cataylst Institute’s Teresa Carlson giving remarks
Fish Shop’s delicious tuna tartar tots
Amit Singh, NearStar Fusion, Vijay Ravindran, Floreo, and Mark Ein, Venturehouse
Alexandria Reeve Givens, Center for Democracy and Technology, Etoulia Burnett, Howard University Center for Digital Business, and Erin Horne McKinney, HBCU NICE
Ana Maria Sanchez, Verizon and Sheriece Green
Kacey Schneider, Intuit, Stoney Burkey, Aquia Group, and Jamie Dattilo, De Novo Projects
The General Catalyst Team: Peter Nonis, Maryam Mujica, Teresa Carlson, Alex Allaire, and Charlotte Rock
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Manager, Marketing & Events

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day