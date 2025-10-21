Photos From Washingtonian’s 2025 Tech Titans Reception

Leaders and innovators in technology gathered with Washingtonian for a lively evening celebrating the 2025 Tech Titan honorees. Presented by Intuit, the 2025 Tech Titan Reception took place on Wednesday, October 15, at Fish Shop in DC. Honorees and guests mingled over craft cocktails, delicious bites, and upbeat music from Mixing Maryland, while Washington Talent Agency captured custom keepsake photos at the Washingtonian cover station.

Washingtonian President and CEO Cathy Merrill kicked off the evening with a toast to this year’s honorees before introducing a notable lineup of speakers: Michael Kennedy, SVP and chief corporate affairs officer at Intuit; Teresa Carlson, founding president of General Catalyst; and Mario Acosta-Velez, senior director of local engagement and corporate social responsibility at Verizon. Each shared insights on how their organizations are driving innovation and investing in the future of technology.

A special thank you to our sponsors: Intuit, Amazon, General Catalyst Institute, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, and Verizon for making this event possible, and to our valued partners: Fish Shop, Lee’s Flower Shop, Mixing Maryland, Olivia Macaron, and Washington Talent Agency.