How Bars and Restaurants Around DC Are Celebrating Halloween

From haunted cocktail labs to drag bingo and murder mystery dinners, DC bars and restaurants are going all out for spooky season. Here are some Halloween-themed pop-ups and food events to check out.

Where: 1301 Fourth St., NE

When: Wednesdays in October at 11 PM

Price: Free entry

This Union Market bar pays tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show with weekly screenings and themed cocktails like the “Creature of the Night”—dark rum, cherry liqueur, crème de cacao, espresso, and cherry—and the “I Wanna Be Dirty,” made with vodka or gin and pickled-beet ice. To eat, go for the “Dr. Frank-n-Furter” half-smoke. The bar is also planning to host a Halloween party (no RSVP required) with seasonal drinks, a costume contest, and prize giveaways, on October 31 from 8 PM to midnight.

Where: 1201 Half St., SE

When: Through October

Price: Free entry

Navy Yard sports bar Tap99 transforms into a Halloween pop-up featuring themed décor (think skeletons in Commanders gear), plus photo backdrops and haunted game-day watch parties.

Where: 1904 14th St., NW

When: Friday, October 31 (seatings at 5:15 and 8:45 PM)

Price: $545 per person (includes wine pairings)

Ryan Ratino’s two-Michelin-star tasting room transforms into the scene of a murder on Halloween night. Guests are invited to solve the mystery while having a lavish multi-course dinner at the chef’s counter.

Where: 1803 Capital One Dr., Tysons

When: Friday, October 31, 3 to 7 PM

Price: Free entry

The Capital One Center in Tysons hosts its annual rooftop Halloween costume party, featuring live music at Starr Hill Biergarten, a “Chamber of Chills” DJ set, spooky mini-golf at Perch Putt, paint-and-sip sessions, pumpkin pie-eating contests, and adoptable puppies from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Costumes are encouraged.

Where: 1207 Ninth St., NW

When: Friday, October 31 at 6:30 PM

Price: $60

Shaw’s playful French/American dining room gives its monthly drag bingo a spooky makeover with costumes, tarot readings, performances, prizes, and a Halloween buffet featuring miso salmon, chicken cacciatore, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Where: 1770 Euclid St., NW

When: Wednesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 1 (seating times vary)

Price: $120 per person

Cocktail pro Lukas B. Smith leads four intimate drink tastings at this Adams Morgan hotel, where the lobby bar becomes a laboratory of experimental cocktails. The “dark mixology” experience is capped at ten people and features four drinks plus “boozy snacks from the lab.”

Where: Capitol Hill (240 Massachusetts Ave., NE) and Cleveland Park (3501 Connecticut Ave., NW) locations

When: Through October

Price: Free entry

Two of Gina Chersevani’s bagel shop/bars are celebrating the season with cocktails inspired by the 1986 comedy-horror classic Little Shop of Horrors. Sip on the “Suddenly Seymour” (gin, Green Chartreuse, basil, and lime) or “Wink Wilkerson’s Weird World” (dark rum, pomegranate, cranberry, and spiced maple), then grab an “Audrey II” burger topped with far-out greens.

Where: 42605 Trade West Dr., Sterling

When: Through October 31

Price: Most events are free, but some are ticketed

This Loudoun brewery is hosting a series of Halloween events throughout October, including outdoor movie nights every Friday at 7 PM (weather permitting) with free popcorn, and a free, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat featuring decorated cars and a dog costume contest. The brewery will also host a 1920s-themed murder mystery party on Thursday, October 23 from 7 to 9 PM. Tickets ($88.81) include two drink tickets and light food.

Where: 1833 14th St., NW

When: Through October 31

Price: Free entry

This 14th Street mainstay honors Día de los Muertos with marigolds, candles, and altars by day, and live DJs, mezcal tastings, and collaborations with Latin American cocktail bars by night. Guests are invited to bring photos of loved ones to add to the ofrenda.

Where: 1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW

When: Friday, October 31 from 6 to 9 PM

Price: $90 per person

This interactive murder-mystery dinner in Georgetown invites guests to dress in 1920s gangster glam for an evening of cocktails, Italian family-style dishes, and clues to crack the case. There’s a costume contest, too.

Where: 800 F St., NW

When: Through November 7

Price: Starting at $22 per person

Penn Quarter’s mini-golf bar transforms into a science lab for a 90-minute Halloween experience filled with potions, beakers, and interactive cocktail-making. Guests join “mad scientists” to mix their own drinks and can explore themed rooms featuring eerie lighting and spooky photo setups. Special events include a Monster Mash Halloween Party on October 31 with a costume contest and prizes, as well as additional themed nights running through early November.

Where: 1738 14th St., NW

When: Through November 2

Price: Free entry

This 14th Street restaurant and bar becomes a haunted mansion with themed cocktails, eerie DJ sets, giveaways, and over-the-top décor made for late-night photo ops.