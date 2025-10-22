The Avalon Theatre, the area’s oldest surviving movie house. Photograph by Evy Mages .

Neighborhood Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Chevy Chase

Catch a flick, find the perfect wedding dress, or dine at a trendy Thai spot–here are the best new restaurants and shops (plus a few classics) in this historic enclave along the DC line.

In the late 1800s, as railroads and electric streetcars boomed in DC, entrepreneurs Francis G. Newlands and William Stewart set out to develop a “home suburb for the nation’s capital” along the city’s northwest boundary. Today, Chevy Chase—which includes both the neighborhood in DC and an adjacent area of Montgomery County—is a thriving community teeming with places to eat, shop, and explore. Here are the best new arrivals and some of our old favorites.

 

Eat and Drink

Opal

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

You might remember hearing about Opal back in 2023, when Jay-Z and Solange shared brunch there while Beyoncé prepped for her FedEx Field stop on the Renaissance Tour. But the real star of this Chevy Chase DC restaurant, opened by chefs Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic in fall 2022, is its sourcing. Like their Shaw eatery, Nina May—known for its hyperlocal menu—Opal’s seafood-focused offerings feature seasonal ingredients grown on and around our coasts. Another carryover from Nina May: the curated family-style dining option. Tables ordering the “simple supper” can select one main course (BBQ-grilled swordfish, say, or crispy turnip schnitzel) and let the chef build a multi-course feast around it.

 

Elena James

8551 Connecticut Ave.

Website

A spread, including pizza, from Elena James. Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

Just across the DC line in Maryland is the latest venture by Opal chefs McClimans and Simic: Elena James, which opened last year. Located in the Ritz-Carlton condo complex, it adds an all-day casual option to the pair’s dining portfolio. Sip coffee drinks made with Panamanian beans and try a leveled-up egg sandwich—including one stuffed with steak and red chimichurri. For dinner, opt for one of the fresh-made pasta dishes or individual Neapolitan-style pizzas. In keeping with the chefs’ family-style approach, guests can let them choose the menu for $65 a person.

 

Dok Khao

8551 Connecticut Ave.

Website

Dok Khao is the newest outpost from the Pattana Restaurant Group, cofounded by executive chef and Southern Thailand native Porntipa Pattanamekar. Find elevated street-food staples like roasted duck in a lychee-forward red curry sauce and Pattanamekar’s signature pad Thai. The beverage menu boasts bubble tea and yuzu matcha, plus innovative cocktails such as lychee martinis and ginger cosmopolitans.

 

Bird Song

5507 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

Fried chicken khao soi. Photograph by Kitima Boonmala.

At a series of local pop-ups, chef Kitima Boonmala found that her noodle-soup recipe—passed down from her mom—was a hit. In May, she brought her modern Thai cooking to her first brick-and-mortar restaurant. You won’t find pad Thai on the menu at Bird Song, but you will have plenty of other noodle dishes to choose from, including Boonmala’s signature boat noodle soup—made with braised beef and blood-thickened broth—and fried-chicken khao soi. Save room for dessert, the handiwork of pastry chef Naomi Gallego from nearby Little Beast Cafe & Bistro. Decadent options include French cream puffs stuffed with Thai-tea-infused cream and Thai-spiced milk-chocolate cake topped with caramelized bananas.

 

Joy by Seven Reasons

5471 Wisconsin Ave.

Website

Vichyssoise at Joy by Seven Reasons. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

At his modern Latin spot Joy by Seven Reasons, Michelin-starred chef Enrique Limardo set out to prove that a restaurant can be both sophisticated and family-friendly. Offerings include fresh ceviche and oysters, plus heartier options like Venezuelan-style lasagna, guajillo-smothered prawns served with fried polenta, and the short-rib sandwich for two. A bougie kids’ menu gives little ones an elevated dining experience of their own, with rice-panko-crusted chicken tenders and smoked-cheddar cheeseburgers with brisket-and-culotte-steak patties.

 

Hunter’s Hound

5471 Wisconsin Ave.

Website

Photograph courtesy of Hunter’s Hound.

The Hunter’s Hound has been serving Irish-inspired dishes since late 2021. Think Guinness-gravy-smothered beef chuck, a version of moules marinières with mussels in a Magners Irish Cider broth, and standbys such as shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. Order Irish brown bread for your table—served with Kerrygold butter—or bring a loaf home. The restaurant’s shop sells other specialty goods, including HP Sauce and Irish bacon.

 

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream

8551 Connecticut Ave.

Website

Photograph courtesy of Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream.

Baltimore-based creamery the Charmery closed its Chevy Chase location this past summer, but neighborhood sweet tooths will be delighted to learn that Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream will open in the empty space this fall. Started in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Sarah and Annie Park, the local chain produces its own ice cream onsite in small batches. Sarah’s touts its hometown pride by sourcing milk from Maryland farms, and some of its classic flavors—such as Chevy Chase Chippy Chip and Rocky Rockville Road—pay tribute, too.

 

Do and Shop

Sareh Nouri

5481 Wisconsin Ave.

Website

Wedding dresses at Sareh Nouri. Photograph by Sarah Bradshaw.

When Iranian fashion designer Sareh Nouri struggled to find her dream wedding dress, she decided to make her own. The experience inspired her to create a bridal collection, known for its sophisticated and elegant styles. In late July, after launching her flagship salon in New Jersey, she opened a second location, Sareh Nouri, in Chevy Chase. Make an appointment to browse the seasonal selection, including gowns, veils, robes, accessories, and eveningwear.

 

Art Sound Language

5520 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

Records at Art Sound Language. Photograph by Chris Grady.

Looking to update your music rotation? Art Sound Language (5520 Connecticut Ave., NW), a music and book store that opened at the Chevy Chase Arcade in 2023, carries an esoteric selection of al­bums, including reggae, Sudanese jazz, post-punk, and electronic. The book selection is just as diverse, whether you’re looking for a tome on Marxist critical theory or a dark comedy. Ask owner PJ Brownlee for recommendations, or just swing by to hear a guest DJ at a vinyl happy hour.

 

StretchLab

8525 Chevy Chase Lake Ter.

Website

Looking to increase your flexibility? At StretchLab, a chain that opened here in 2024, self-described “flexologists” conduct full-body scans and develop personalized stretching regimens. One-on-one sessions typically involve static and dynamic movements, with the option to add on circulation-boosting compression therapy to help reduce soreness and increase mobility.

 

Porsche Studio

location_on

language

Porsche Studio, home to cars, coffee, and yoga. Photograph courtesy of Porsche.

Luxury sports cars are only some of the offerings at Chevy Chase’s Porsche Studio, which opened late last year. In addition to the showroom, the studio boasts a selection of motor-sport-inspired apparel, accessories, and collectibles for sale; a cafe; and free yoga and Pilates classes on the showroom floor, with additional events planned, including winetastings.

 

Vük

5335 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Website

Photograph by Evy Mages .

For five years, before his lease ended, MOM’s Organic Market founder and CEO Scott Nash operated the pinball-and-pizza joint Vük in Bethesda. Last fall, he moved his venture—sans pizza—to Chevy Chase Pavilion. The arcade features about 40 machines, representing around half of Nash’s personal stash: He’s been collecting them for more than a decade, with some dating to the 1960s. His favorites include Eight Ball Deluxe, Memory Lane, and Lord of the Rings. Each game at Vük costs 50 cents.

 

Nailsaloon

5449 Wisconsin Ave.

Website

A mani by Nailsaloon. Photograph by Cecilie Olaussen.

Nailsaloon, a beaut­y boutique that offers cocktails to accompany its nontoxic manicures, opened a Chevy Chase outpost in late 2023. Founder Andréa Vieira, a Georgetown University alum and Brazil native, worked in journalism before starting the business. The extensive drink menu of Bellinis, mimosas, wine, beer, and lattes—as well as the manis and pedis—has attracted high-profile clients such as Kamala Harris.

 

Old Favorites

Sushiko

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

Photograph courtesy of Sushiko.

A Japanese spot that’s a favorite of Washingtonian’s food critics, Sushiko (5455 Wisconsin Ave.) boasts a menu packed with all manner of fresh fish. The seafood-averse have options, too, including DIY hot-rock Wagyu and crispy veggie tempura.

 

Muchas Gracias

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Website

Photograph by Mara Fiellin.

Muchas Gracias started as a pandemic-era pop-up but has since cemented its reputation as a go-to neighborhood taco spot, with options that include grilled sunfish, queso birria, and mushrooms with cactus.

 

I’m Eddie Cano

5014 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

I’m Eddie Cano opened in 2018 and sparked intrigue with its unconventional name (say it three times fast: It sounds like “Americano”). Managed by owners Massimo Papetti, a Rome native, and his wife, Carolyn, a sommelier, the cozy Italian bistro is renowned for its fresh pasta and comprehensive wine list.

 

Child’s Play Toys and Books

location_on

language

A community staple since 1986, Child’s Play Toys and Books offers Legos, card and board games, massive stuffed animals, sleds, slime, and more. In 2022, Rita Pin Ahrens, a Khmer refugee who learned English by playing Scrabble, assumed ownership. Under Ahrens, the store hosts game nights, perfume-making, and other events.

 

Park Story

location_on

language

Photograph by Anna Isabel Photography.

In 2019, Meghan Evans turned her homegoods and womenswear pop-up into a brick-and-mortar boutique, Park Story. From body butter and earrings to cookbooks and baby onesies emblazoned with the DC flag, the store offers plenty of gift options, as well as trunk shows and other events.

 

Avalon Theatre

5612 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

Photograph by Evy Mages .

The area’s oldest surviving movie house, the Avalon Theatre opened in 1923 and first screened silent features. Today, it specializes in documentaries and independent and foreign films. But this jewel box of a theater also goes big, hosting festivals of the year’s Oscar-nominated movies.

 

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Ave., NW

Website

Meatball pizzas at Comet Ping Pong. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Washingtonians rallied around Comet Ping Pong (5037 Connecticut Ave., NW) after the far right’s so-called Pizzagate conspiracy theory inspired a visit from a gun-toting North Carolina man in 2016. Today, neighbors come for the thin-crust pies made with housemade tomato sauce, live music, and—of course—ping-pong.

 

 

This article appears in the October 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

