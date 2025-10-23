This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

All In

Star Supreme Court lawyer and commentator Tom Goldstein lived a double life as a high-stakes poker player–and is now fighting federal charges for alleged financial crimes. Why did one of Washington’s most successful attorneys risk it all to play cards? By Trevor Bach.

The Art of Protest

Mocking sculptures. Irreverent posters. Defiant songs. The world’s most powerful city is a hotbed of creative dissent. By Lindsey Byman, Katie Doran, and Franziska Wild.

The Pen Is Mighty

Can’t talk about it. Can’t live without it. From the White House to Capitol Hill, Washington relies on autopens. How did a machine that mimics human signatures become so essential–and sometimes controversial? By Nancy Scola.

The Road Back

Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Erin Adelekun suffered a debilitating stroke. Determined to recover, she’s making remarkable progress–and giving hope to others. By Doreen Gentzler.

Top Doctors

More than 2,000 of the region’s best cardiologists, dermatologists, pediatricians, and other physicians, chosen by their peers. Plus, a ranking of the area’s best hospitals. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

A Day in the Life: Is a DC hotel’s Beatles “experience” worth it? By Rob Brunner.

Ditching DC: Trump has spurred some Washingtonians to move abroad. By Kate Corliss.

Getting on Track: Inside a new Hagerstown factory that will build Metro trains. By Ike Allen.

$12,000 for Ovi?: $12,000 for a Caps ticket? By Sam Nicholson.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Taking On Trump: California congressman Ro Khanna has made news by needling the President on Epstein. Can his policy ideas break through, too? By Sylvie McNamara.

Inside DC’s Gray Resistance: Many anti-Trump protests are spearheaded by people in their seventies and up. What’s driving seniors to take the lead? By Ike Allen.

LIFE, STYLE, & TRAVEL

Mocha Moment: How a fashion influencer wears Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s color of the year. By Amy Moeller.

Tinsel Towns: Festive lights and parades–seven nearby holiday wonderlands. By Rebecca Norris.

TASTE

French Twist: Two exciting new restaurants bring fresh takes on Gallic cuisine. By Ann Limpert.

Soft Drinks: Is the political-themed cocktail dead in the age of Trump? By Jessica Sidman.

Hidden Eats: El Viejo excels with hearty Central American cooking. By Ike Allen.

New and Noteworthy: 15 restaurants we’re excited about. By Ike Allen.

Buck Wild: DC gets its first bar with a mechanical bull. Yeehaw! By Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Mastering the Market: It’s been an unpredictable year in real estate. We explain how to navigate the uncertainty, whether you’re buying or selling. Plus, the hottest neighborhoods. By Eric Wills.

Neighborhood Briefing: Georgetown: The posh enclave is home to some of the city’s buzziest hot spots. Here are the best new places to eat, shop, and play. By Kate Corliss and Dara T. Mathis.

FIRST PERSON

Aisha Bowe on how a childhood love of science fiction inspired her to become a NASA engineer–and one of the few Black women to go into space. By Damare Baker.