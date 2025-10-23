Most Federal Workers Will Miss Friday’s Paycheck; Asked About East Wing Demolition, White House Says, “Plans Changed”; and Arlington Is About to Do the Most Arlington Thing Ever

Good morning. Sunny, gusty, and cooler today, with a high around 62. Clear overnight, with a low near 41. Our November issue is on stands now. Take a peek at what’s inside. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Shutshow: Federal employees won’t get a paycheck tomorrow. Many have been visiting local food banks for support. (WAMU) Workers who’ve received layoff notices—a result of President Trump‘s tactic to use them as a proxy to inflict pain on Congressional Democrats—are reeling. (Federal News Network) Democrats in Congress asked utility companies to allow federal employees to suspend shutoffs during the shutdown. (Government Executive) SNAP will start to run out of funds on November 1. (Politico) Head Start programs are endangered. (NBC News) And while the White House has made moves to lessen the shutdown effects on some Americans, air-travel delays, threats to WIC benefits, and changes to how national parks operate are due to remind Americans that the federal government touches lives in many ways. (Politico) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would deploy National Guard troops to aid food distribution. (AP) On the Hill: GOP leaders are considering a longer continuing resolution, one that would fund the government through April. (Politico) And some Republicans have met to “quietly discuss possible paths forward on health care once the government reopens.” (Politico) Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before: CMS boss Dr. Oz says Trump “has a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act — but provided no specifics about the proposal.” (NBC News) Across the aisle, “some Democratic senators are anxious over the fact that there appears to be no clear escape hatch from this three-week-long shutdown.” (Punchbowl News) Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon spoke in the chamber for nearly 23 hours, saying, “The president believes he is the king of this country and he can control everything regardless of what the law says.” (NYT)

Rubble and strife: The White House acknowledged yesterday that it had decided to demolish the entire East Wing to build a ballroom for Trump, despite claiming earlier this year that the building wouldn’t be touched by the addition. “Plans changed,” one official said. (CNBC) The East Wing “was a very small building,” Trump explained, adding that the ballroom will cost $100 million more than he’d previously announced. Trump has “also paved over the Rose Garden; erected huge flag poles on the White House grounds; and is planning to build an arch in front of Arlington National Cemetery in the style of the Arc de Triomphe.” (NYT) There’s nothing, really, standing in his way: A “key panel slated to review the president’s construction plans is now stocked with Trump allies ready to approve them.” (Washington Post) ACECO, the Silver Spring company that’s helping to pull down the East Wing for Trump, has gone dark online. (WTOP)

The war on cities: Federal agents are reportedly on their way to San Francisco to begin an immigration crackdown there. (San Francisco Chronicle) US Representative Dan Goldman of New York said ICE arrested four US citizens during a raid on street vendors in New York’s Chinatown this week. (ABC News) An ICE official said more raids are coming. (The City) ICE has “placed new recruits into its training program before they have completed the agency’s vetting process,” which means some are sailing through the system without background checks. (NBC News) ICE spent more than $71 million to buy weapons this year—up from just shy of $10 million in 2024. (The Daily Beast) A Fairfax company called Safe America Media LLC ” has secured $142.8 million of a $220 million Department of Homeland Security contract to produce advertisements promoting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.” (ALXnow)

Administration perambulation: U.Va. made a deal with the Trump administration—in exchange for ceasing the White House’s pressure campaign, the university will “adhere to the administration’s interpretation of a 2023 Supreme Court decision that ended explicit consideration of race in admissions to higher education as long as that guidance is ‘consistent with relevant judicial decisions.'” (NYT) “Several quantum-computing companies are in talks to give the Commerce Department equity stakes in exchange for federal funding.” (WSJ) The national debt—remember that?—”surpassed $38 trillion Wednesday,” which represents “fastest accumulation of a trillion dollars in debt outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.” (AP) The Pentagon announced a new press corps, made up mostly of right wing outlets and influencers. (Washington Post) The FBI released videos of the suspect authorities say planted bombs outside DNC headquarters the night before the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. (CBS News) The administration has swarmed the social media network Bluesky, a move “best understood as a game of chicken.” (Tech Policy Press) Michael Wolff preemptively sued Melania Trump over her threat to sue him about remarks he made about her marriage and that “Donald Trump liked to have sex with his friend’s wives and first slept with Melania Trump on [Jeffrey] Epstein’s private jet.” (AP)

Hidden Eats, by Ike Allen:

Route 1 south of the city of Alexandria is among the most diverse dining destinations in the area, with abundant strip mall options serving Pakistani, Mexican, Indian, Central American, and Caribbean, among other cuisines. One good bet out here is Taste of the Philippines, where schmaltzy Manila bands play on a flatscreen and shelves are stocked with Filipino sweets. The offerings from the steam table here change often. Zingy pork sisig seasoned with calamansi, rich adobo with chicken or squid, and pinakbet (a strongly seasoned dish of okra, green beans, and squash), mounded over rice in a styrofoam tray, make a very hearty lunch on my recent visit. When you visit, the options might be totally different—pick out whatever looks best. (2913 Arlington Drive, Alexandria)

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Hundreds of musicians, including erstwhile Alexandrian Neko Case and members of Rage Against the Machine and Fugazi, have signed a letter urging local indie concert presenter I.M.P. to recognize an employee unionization drive.

• Ashburn’s XCAL is a 95,000-square-foot combination gun hub and wellness center. Its founder says he hopes to reach fitness enthusiasts who haven’t shot before.

• Cuba Libre will offer a special menu tailored to people on popular appetite-suppressing medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

• It’s time for Halloween-themed food and drink popups and events.

Local news links:

Virginia election: Trump complimented GOP gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears but stopped short of an endorsement. (Fox News) James Madison University blocked a fan from attending sporting events after he shouted that Earle-Sears, a naturalized US citizen, should “go back to Haiti.” (WHSV) John Reid, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, staged a “debate” with an AI version of Democratic nominee Ghazala Hashmi, who hasn’t agreed to debate him. (Washington Post)

• Trio Bistro and Fox and Hounds will close next month. (WUSA9)

• Michael Dodge II, who worked at a Stafford County mortgage company, was shot and killed Tuesday. A suspect is in custody. (NBC4 Washington)

• Alexandria officials say Joshua Hombrebueno of Oxon Hill recorded patrons in the restroom of Del Ray’s Gustave Boulangerie & Brasserie, where he worked. (ALXnow)

• Arlington plans to begin what will surely be an excruciatingly thorough and mind-blowingly prolonged process to study potential changes to the county’s governance structure. Washingtonian Today will set a calendar reminder to check back in on this initiative in October 2029. (ARLnow)

Thursday’s event pick:

• An exhibition of Emon Surakitkoson’s large-scale works, inspired by the artist’s childhood in rural Thailand, opens at Homme DC.

