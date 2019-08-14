Couples planning a DC engagement session should definitely take a few notes from Kasey Bozzer and Evan Tunik. Their Georgetown engagement photos are filled with charming brick buildings, DC landmarks, and candid moments—meaning they’ll inspire anyone who’s getting married. The couple, who got engaged in the fall, chose Georgetown as the location for their photo shoot because the neighborhood “holds a special place in [their] hearts,” Kasey says. She adds that Evan lived there when he was an intern and they fell in love with “the historic charm, quiet side streets, and bustling weekend shopping scene.” With three different outfit changes and one incredible oval-cut sparkler, check out their Georgetown engagement photos to learn more about how they met while getting some ideas for your own engagement session, too!

How They Met

Kasey and Evan have known each other since elementary school. “We’re both from the same small town, and grew up just neighborhoods away,” Kasey recalls. She adds that her first memory of Evan is all the way back from their third grade music class. They actually sat next to each other while learning to play the violins. “He says he doesn’t remember, but I’ll never forget–and I have a picture to prove it!” The two then met again in high school—”this time in cooking class, and this time he remembers,” Kasey says. They remained friends throughout high school and officially began dating their senior year.

The Proposal Story

Evan proposed at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Va. on a crisp fall afternoon. “Visiting vineyards in Virginia is not an uncommon weekend activity for us, so when he asked if I wanted to plan a day at Stone Tower, I never expected what would happen next,” says Kasey. After grabbing a seat outside and ordering a bottle of wine and cheese plate, the couple was approached by someone who appeared to work for a newspaper—Kasey later found out that was not the case. “We were asked if we would be willing to answer a few questions to be featured in an article for Virginia wine month, offering a free bottle of wine in exchange for our time,” Kasey recalls, adding that of course she said ‘YES!’ They headed upstairs above the main tasting room and as the ‘journalist’ (who was actually a photographer Evan hired) went to change their lens Evan leaned in to say ‘I love you’ and proposed. After lots of happy tears the couple spent the next half hour taking pictures around the property to capture the moment. But the engagement story didn’t stop there! “Just as I was thinking this day could get any better, out rushed our parents and closest friends–even our dog there!” The rest of the day was then spent enjoying wine and cheese with all of their nearest and dearest and even ended with a celebratory dinner at Clyde’s of Willow Creek Farm.

The Ring

Evan proposed to Kasey with a (stunning!) oval-cut diamond set in a gold pave-diamond band.

What They Wore

For their Georgetown engagement photos, Kasey and Evan wanted to make sure their attire matched the colors and historic architecture of neighborhood. “To me, this meant muted colors, flowing fabrics, and a light and airy feel–which Sidney’s photography style captures so well,”Kasey says.

The Wedding Details

The couple plans to marry at Early Mountain Vineyard in Madison with a honeymoon in Italy to follow. “We’re planning to decorate with lots of greenery [paired with] bright pops of white florals,” says Kasey, to create an ultra romantic setting.

The Details:

Photographer: Sidney Leigh Photography | Location: Georgetown & Potomac River | Bride-to-be’s Attire: Anthropologie (white off-the-shoulder maxi); Revolve ( blue-and-white sundress); Piper & Scoot ( mauve floral high-low dress) | Groom-to-be’s Attire: Nordstrom (grey button-down shirt); J.Crew (white button-down shirt); AG Adriano Goldschmied (jeans)

