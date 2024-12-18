11 Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get Before Christmas

We’re just a week away from Christmas and the start of Hanukkah—where has the time gone? If you aren’t finished shopping for the holidays, you’re not alone—but your gift options may be a little more limited than they once were. To make last-minute shopping a little easier, we’ve scoured all our other gift guides—as well as found some new ideas—for gifts you can get quickly, by either popping into the DC-area store or paying for fast shipping.

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

This set of four cute, contemporary wine glasses is available at Salt & Sunday in Union Market, but can also be shipped on time if you order by 11:59 PM on the 18th. $56 for a set of four at Salt & Sundry.

Libby & My, a locally owned decor, disco, and vintage shop, moved to a new space in Union Market this summer, and they’re open til 7 PM six days a week—perfect for last-minute shopping. This brass hand candle snuffer by local artist Rachel Pfeffer was on our gift list last year, and it’s just one of the fun, quirky gifts on the shop’s site. Pair it, if you’d like, with a fun set of candle sticks. $49 for the snuffer and $22 for candles at Libby & My.

Another repeat favorite from last year’s last-minute gifting article: This grapefruit-scented candle from Jonathan Adler is the scent that loved ones who are SoulCycle enthusiasts will recognize from class. It’s available at the studio, but also on Amazon—and as of today, arrives in time for Christmas. $38 at Amazon.com.

We love a classic, high-quality notebook and this one from Appointed comes in nine colors—one for everyone on your list. There’s two-day shipping available, but you can also choose in-store pickup when you check out online. $24 at Appointed.com.

Calling all Yellowstone fans—or folks getting gifts for them—you still have time to snag Rip’s jacket. It’s the Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket by Filson. It comes in five colors (Rip’s is black), and it’s available in the 14th Street store, and online—with expedited shipping if you order by the end of the day Thursday. $350 at Filson.com.

Rechargeable hand warmers are perfect for use on a cold-weather hike, and this particular brand has great reviews. $27 at Amazon.com.

This fun “Sparkle Syrup” maple syrup by Runamok is a popular gift suggestion—we featured it most recently in our Quiet Luxury gift guide last year. It comes in two sizes at Red Barn Mercantile in Alexandria, which, in addition to traditional retail shopping, offers in-store pickup for online orders. $27 for the large bottle and $9 for the mini at Red Barn Mercantile.

In our most recent gift guide, we asked local folks for gifts they’ve given again and again. Among the ideas, McLean plastic surgeon Navin Singh said he enjoys giving monogrammed duffle bags from L.L. Bean. While it’s too late for monogramming, the duffle bags will arrive in time for orders placed by Friday. $159 at L.L. Bean.

We asked makeup artist Carl Ray—the personal makeup artist to Michelle Obama—for a beauty product with broad appeal for last-minute shoppers looking for a people-pleasing, easy-to-grab gift. He recommended Thrive’s Liquid Lash Extensions mascara, which he says doesn’t smudge or clump, is water resistant, and is good for folks who wear contacts—plus, it arrives in a day. Also: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine, which you can get in time online or pick up in Sephora stores. Ray recommends it in the shades vanilla, vanilla beige, iced coffee, or pink sugar. Mascara is $20 at Amazon, lip balm is $24 at Sephora.

These noise-cancelling, over-the-ear headphones from Soundcore by Anker are great quality, come in three colors, and can arrive as quickly as today. Plus, they’re on sale. $70 at Amazon.com.

