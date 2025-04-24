45 Small Businesses to Shop in Washington, DC

Whether you prefer high-end designers or secondhand steals, there are plenty of places in the DC area to go for everything from handbags to vintage glassware. Here’s a guide.

For luxe designer brands, the DC area has two major hubs: in nearby Virginia, the Tysons Galleria shopping mall is home to brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Cartier, Celine, Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Versace. In downtown DC, CityCenterDC is a mixed-used neighborhood where the breezeways are lined with restaurants and shops that include Akris, Breitling, Dior, Carolina Herrera, Christian Louboutin, Hermes, and Gucci.

Other neighborhoods that double as shopping destinations include Adams Morgan, which has an eclectic mix of secondhand and vintage shops like Miss Pixie’s; the 14th Street corridor, where you’ll find more modern favorites such as Parachute, Shinola, and Salt & Sundry; and Georgetown, which has popular high-end brands like Tuckernuck, Hobo, and Everlane—plus designer furniture and home goods stores along Cady’s Alley. Outside of town in Maryland, Bethesda Row is home to more high-end brands brands like Veronica Beard, Anine Bing, Reformation, and the locally owned women’s boutique, Wylie Grey.

There’s also the Brookland Arts Walk, a “pedestrian promenade of 27 art studios representing local & independent artists, makers, crafters and more,” in Northeast DC. (Note: The studios keep their own hours and not all are open daily.)

Related 6 Locally Made Candles to Cozy Up Your Home

The city also has a wealth of independent bookstores—including East City Bookshop, Harambee Books and Artworks, Kramers, Loyalty Bookstore, Mahogany Books, and Old Town Books to name a few, and independent chocolatiers, too—including, Chocolate Chocolate, Craving for Chocolate, and more.

For everything from fashion and accessories to stationery, here are 45 more DC-area shops to check out.

Clothing and Accessories

CAPITOL HILL

A Capitol Hill boutique offering lines of cashmere, athleisure wear, jewelry, leather goods, and more with a focus on sustainability.

A new record shop in Capitol Hill that “that reflects the city’s culture and history, including DC punk, soul, go-go, and hip-hop.”

GEORGETOWN

A preppy, lake-life-inspired shop offering apparel and accessories for men, women, and children–including a “tailgate” line for game-day merch–plus home goods and gifts.

Current ready-to-wear new women’s clothing and luxury pre-owned consignment.

A pop-up-turned-retail-shop that carries clothing from 15 Chinese designers plus its own line of cashmere and silk.

A leather-goods brand offering handbags, wallets, and accessories that began in Annapolis and recently opened a shop in Georgetown.

A 65-year-old shop offering a high-end, sustainably made selection of clothing, home goods, and both costume and fine jewelry.

A high-end consignment shop of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories with locations in Bethesda and Georgetown.

Classic American (read: preppy) men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods.

DUPONT CIRCLE

This consignment shop carries designer women’s clothing and accessories.

14TH STREET

A high-end consignment shop featuring designer and other pre-loved women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories, with locations in Clarendon, Old Town Alexandria, and 14th Street.

OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA

A high-end consignment shop featuring designer and other pre-loved women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories, with locations in Clarendon, Old Town Alexandria, and 14th Street.

High-end clothing, shoes, and accessories (think Sam Edelman, Ulla Johnson, Veronica Bear, Agolde, etc.) for women in historic Old Town.

UNION MARKET DISTRICT

Jewelry designer Mallory Shelter’s shop sells ready-to-wear and custom pieces—including wedding and engagement jewelry—plus welded bracelets and other fine jewelry. The store features more than 100 independent designers near Union Market in DC.

Children’s Stores

UNION MARKET DISTRICT

A children’s store near Union Market that focuses on sustainably made toys and high-end baby/kid gear, with an expansive list of in-stock strollers at its “Stroller Shoppe.”

OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA

A terrific children’s toy shop.

Home Goods and Gifts

GEORGETOWN

A “casual lifestyle” brand offering an assortment of bags, from totes and insulated cooler bags to makeup bags and card holders.

More than 5,000 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more—from hundreds of DC makers, with locations in Georgetown, Union Market, the Wharf, and Canopy Embassy Row.

A Georgetown spa with a retail shop of small batch and natural skincare, beauty, and bodycare products.

UNION MARKET DISTRICT

A record shop near Union Market.

An ethically-sourced jewelry, vintage leather, clothing, and home decor store—started by a University of Maryland alumna, inspired by her Istanbul roots—at Union Market.

Vintage and other eclectic home goods, accessories, and glassware in the Union Market District.

A “home and lifestyle” boutique with gifts, candles, soaps, tabletop and other accessories, paper goods, home goods, and more, with locations in Union Market and Logan Circle.

ECKINGTON

The gift shop associated with this Eckington floral shop offers fun trinkets like candles, matchbooks, and jewelry.

More than 5,000 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more—from hundreds of DC makers, with locations in Georgetown, Union Market, the Wharf, and Canopy Embassy Row.

IVY CITY

A high-end paper goods shop in Ivy City featuring popular journals, calendars, planners, and more.

LANGDON

In the Northeast DC neighborhood of Langdon, Angel Gregorio‘s spice shop is inspired by her motto, “food is fashion.”

BROOKLAND

Locally made candles of all-natural soy wax, plus beauty goods, all designed for “slow, mindful living,” in Brookland.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Groceries and unique food-related items in Mount Pleasant—goodies from here, paired with a cookbook from the culinary-focused bookstore next door, Bold Fork Books, make for a great gift.

TAKOMA PARK

This new spot offers a mix of used books, plants, and vintage decor.

This Takoma Park gift shop offers jewelry, home decor, quirky socks, stationery, stuffed animals, books, and more.

NAVY YARD

A gift shop with products from more than 100 independent makers and designers.

CAPITOL HILL

Candy, chocolate-covered Oreos and pretzels, popcorn, and more—including some treats decorated with patriotic or political motifs.

A family-owned retailer of all-natural bath and beauty products.

This shop is chock full of puzzles and tabletop games.

An eclectic home goods and gift shop.

A destination for green thumbs, plant parents, and rare plant collectors; its four area locations are in Shaw, Arlington, Capitol Hill, and Cabin John, Maryland.

A new record shop that “that reflects the city’s culture and history, including DC punk, soul, go-go, and hip-hop.”

ADAMS MORGAN

A plant boutique and interior plant design company founded by a husband and wife duo.

U STREET

One-off furniture, textiles, and other home goods plus some women’s clothing, on U Street.

OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA

A home goods store that aims to blend French and Italian inspiration with Southern hospitality.

An independent cards, stationery, paper goods, and gift store.

This home goods emporium offers seasonal and other decor, kitchen tools, tabletop accessories, cookbooks, paper goods, gifts, and more.

More than 500 products—apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts, and more—from more than 300 Virginia makers.